NBA says Marc Gasol should have gone to foul line late in Game 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) The NBA says Toronto’s Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to Golden State by one point.
Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday. Gasol missed the shot and tumbled to the floor, but no foul was called.
Golden State led 106-103 at the time. The Warriors wound up prevailing 106-105, staving off elimination and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night.
The NBA said Cousins moved into Gasol, “initiating contact that affects his driving shot attempt.”
Kyrie Irving holds a $21,329,752 player option for next season.
His max starting salary in free agency this summer projects to be about $33 million.
So, you do the math.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Celtics' Kyrie Irving is not opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season and will become a free agent eligible to sign a new contract with Boston or elsewhere, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@Stadium.
This was obvious ever since the NBA signed new national TV contracts that kicked in one year after Irving’s extension did. He was stuck making far less money than his production warranted, and it’s time to get off his current deal.
The big question: Where will he sign?
The Nets appear to be the team to beat. His max contract if he leaves the Celtics projects to be about $141 million over five years.
But Irving is enigmatic. I wouldn’t assume he’s definitely Brooklyn bound. He could even re-sign with Boston, where his max projects to be about $190 million over five years.
In either scenario, his max starting salary would be the same – about $33 million, which is way higher than his option amount. That’s the totality of what informs this opt-out decision.
Rich Paul on Anthony Davis to Celtics: ‘They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year’
The timing of Davis’ trade request – during the season, when the Celtics effectively couldn’t acquire him because Kyrie Irving was already their traded-for designated rookie scale player – was a transparent attempt to avoid Boston. Davis father said he didn’t want his son on the Celtics after how they treated Isaiah Thomas. A report emerged before the deadline Davis believed Irving might not re-sign with Boston, and the Celtics reportedly blamed Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, for planting the “cheap and underhanded” story.
Paul confirms that he has warned off Boston management.
“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul says. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”
I appreciate how often Paul has gone on record throughout this process, even getting Davis fined for the initial trade request. Many agents hide exclusively behind the cover of anonymity. Paul is repeatedly putting his name behind these statements.
(He probably often acts as an anonymous source, too. But clearly not always, which is enough to differentiate him.)
Davis won’t sign a contract extension with any team. It’s just financially imprudent. So, any team that trades for him carries the risk of losing him 2020 unrestricted free agency.
So, this is a matter of tone. Threatening to leave after his current contract is the only leverage Davis has in these trade talks. Boston – or any team – can still trade for him, but teams that feel less confident about him re-signing are dissuaded from offering New Orleans as much.
If he gets traded to the Celtics, I’d advise Davis to keep an open mind. Best case, he likes Boston more than he expects and discovers a place he wants to stay long-term – for more money than other teams can offer. Worst case, he follows through with his plan to test free agency. There’s no real downside.
In the meantime, Paul is doing all he can to get his client to a preferred destination. That’s the agent’s job.
It just sometimes gets messy and combative.
2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Cam Reddish and the importance of evaluating context
Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.
Context matters in every aspect of life, and that includes when evaluating prospects for the NBA.
In this year’s draft, there is no player where context matters more than with Cam Reddish.
Heading into the season, there were people that believed that Reddish was the prospect with the highest ceiling in the Class of 2018, and it’s not all that difficult to see why. Reddish looks exactly like everything that you would want out of a big wing in the modern NBA. He’s 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. His shooting stroke is effortless and clean. He spent the majority of his high school and AAU career playing on the ball as a lead guard, and it shows when he’s allowed to operate in isolation or when running ball-screens. His mechanics, his footwork, his release, they are all polished, whether he’s catching-and-shooting or pulling up off the dribble. He’s smooth and fairly athletic, and he has a frame that looks like it can be developed in an NBA strength and conditioning program.
Watch him at his best and it’s not hard to see why names like Paul George and Jayson Tatum get invoked when talking about him:
The upside is there.
The problem is the productivity never consistently matched his potential. Reddish shot just 33 percent from beyond the arc for Duke and under 40 percent from two-point range. His PER was a dreadful 13.8. Smaller defenders were able to climb up under him and take him completely out of rhythm. For a guy that spent so long playing as a point guard, it’s concerning that his assist rate (10.7) was half his turnover rate (20.7) with Duke. His effort level was never consistent; one of the criticisms of Reddish dating back to his high school days is that he lacks focus, that he doesn’t care enough, and he certainly did not shake that reputation while playing for Duke. He seemed to lack confidence, something that wasn’t helped by the fact that teams quickly figured out that he lacked the strength and toughness to consistently handle the physicality at that level of basketball. Concerns about toughness certainly weren’t helped when he mysteriously sat out Duke’s Sweet 16 matchup with Virginia Tech.
This is where we really need to consider the context surrounding his one season at Duke.
For starters, Reddish has always been the star with the ball in his hands at every level of basketball that he has played. He was identified very early on as a future superstar, having been invited to participate in the Team USA Junior National Team minicamp in 2014, before he turned 15 years old. He’s had every team that he has played one more or less built around him since then. Even when playing for an absolutely loaded Westtown team, his coach put Reddish at the point in order to keep the ball in his hands as much as possible.
That was never going to be the case at Duke, where R.J. Barrett dominated Duke’s touches and Zion Williamson dominated the touches that didn’t go to Barrett. Reddish was asked to essentially be a floor-spacer, someone out there to punish defenses that overhelp on Duke’s Big Two. It’s something that he had never done before in his basketball career, and to his credit, he never publicly complained about it. We never so much as heard about “sources close to Reddish” being upset about what he was asked to do or being worried about his role hurting his draft stock. He accepted his role and tried to do his job.
And even that wasn’t the best situation.
Reddish was literally the only player on that roster that opponents had to worry about from the perimeter. Defensive game-plans centered around staying connected to Reddish while completely ignoring the likes of Tre Jones, Jordan Goldwire and Jack White.
How much of a role did that play in Reddish’s three-point shooting struggles this year?
And how much did the lack of spacing offensively hinder Reddish’s ability to finish around the rim?
Because that is the other major concern with his game. He didn’t just struggle as a three-point shooter. He shot under 40 percent from two-point range, which is tragically low for someone with his physical tools. Was this the result of a total lack of space in the paint? Or was this a by-product of some of Reddish’s lacking physical tools? Is he functionally athletic enough to finish around the rim at the NBA level? Will he ever learn how to avoid charges? Is he strong enough to handle physicality in the paint?
And all of that leads us to the biggest question that NBA franchises are going to have to ask themselves in regards to Reddish: Is he wired to be a pro? Is he a “winner”? Does he have that killer instinct?
Was his disappointing one-and-done season a result of a player that accepted but struggled dealing with the role of being a good teammate, or is he a player who will build a career out of convincing teams that they will finally be the ones to get his on-court output to match his on-paper potential?
Because you can watch viral clips like this to see just how naturally gifted he really is:
Cam Reddish clearly the most naturally gifted player to take the floor today. Tantalizing at 6-8 with a smooth jumper. Shoots such an easy ball. pic.twitter.com/KD0zBgtJj8
Just about everyone has weighed in on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and his Achilles injury. Jalen Rose said that he felt folks were not being honest in their concern for his overall well-being. Meanwhile the battle has waged on about whether the Warriors should have let Durant play at all — even NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has spoken up.
We don’t know the extent of Durant’s injury at this time, but if he has a full tear it’s likely he’s going to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season.
Durant’s right calf injury kept him out of a significant portion of these playoffs, including the entirety of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant was out for so long that folks began speculating about the magnitude of his injury. When he came back for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night, many felt it was still too soon despite the fact Durant last played on May 8.
One of the most critical voices of the Warriors the last 24 hours has been Charles Barkley, who said that he felt the injury was Golden State’s fault for allowing Durant to play.
In particular, Barkley noted the rumors about Golden State’s front office being upset that Durant couldn’t play perhaps messed with the star’s head. Barkley also said that players can’t be trusted to make their own judgement calls because they’re always going to try to force their way onto the floor.
Via Twitter:
"I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt and I don't care what they say about it."
“Yes there is somebody to blame: the Golden State Warriors for putting KD out there. That was not right.
…
I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt and I don’t care what they say about it. They shouldn’t have put that man out there. You know how I know it? Because he blew out his Achilles.”
Who knows who is really to blame for Durant playing in an NBA Finals game when he was clearly not ready to go? We might never find that out. At this point, we can only look forward to the summer and wonder how his injury will affect the free agency plans of teams looking to sign Durant, and what that means for the teams that aren’t.