Eighteen days before free agency, Kyrie Irving reportedly switching agents to Roc Nation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Players switching agents in preparation for free agency, to get someone the player believes is a better fit and/or can get them where they want to be, happens all the time.

Doing it just 18 days before the start of free agency is uncommon — especially for one of the most sought after players on the market.

However, that is just what Kyrie Irving is doing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and is expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN. Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation prior to the start of NBA free agency on June 30, sources said. Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent, and league sources say he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets.

Roc Nation is Jay-Z’s agency. That would be the Jay-Z that used to be a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. If you wonder if that all sparked conversation around the league…

Meet the Nets, meet the Nets, step right up and greet the Nets … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 13, 2019

Roc Nation is also an agency that attracts players in part because of a strong marketing/branding arm as well as connections to the entertainment industry.

Boston is still pursuing a trade for Anthony Davis and the Celtics’ plan was always to get Davis and pair him with Irving. The problem there is Irving has seemed to have little interest of late in sticking around Boston, Davis or not, according to sources.

The Knicks will want to talk to Irving, the goal was to pair Irving and Kevin Durant in Madison Square Garden. Where that stands after Durant’s ruptured Achilles is anyone’s guess.

The Nets are considered the frontrunners for Irving, but things change fast in free agency and 18 days can feel like an eternity.