Warriors handle whirlwind of emotions amid Kevin Durant injury, Game 5 win

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2019, 1:54 AM EDT
TORONTO – Warriors general manager Bob Myers fought back tears. Coach Steve Kerr was somber. Players spoke in hushed tones.

And this was on a night Golden State won Game 5 of the NBA Finals to stave off elimination!

The strange scene stemmed from Kevin Durant‘s Achilles injury, which forced him from the game in the second quarter.

Any feelings of frustration have morphed into sadness and inspiration. Durant returned from a month-long absence, played well then re-injured himself in a whirlwind stretch to open the game. Everyone is still processing their feelings, but the unified message from the Warriors now: They stand with Kevin Durant.

They also showed they’re good enough to win without him, at least for a night and only with his early boost.

Stephen Curry was at the center of both causes.

Curry’s last five seasons can be split into two distinct periods – before Durant and with Durant.

In the former, Curry won back-to-back MVPs. He was the Warriors’ undisputed best player and good enough to lead them to the 2015 title, 73 wins the next season and Game 7 of the 2016 Finals. His on-court excellence commanded respect, and he rose to his natural leadership position.

In the latter, Curry often deferred to his co-superstar. Golden State still belonged to Curry, and he clearly took on the burden of making Durant feel welcome.

Both sides of Curry came through when Durant got hurt.

Curry left the game to walk with Durant and Andre Iguodala toward the locker room. Though he usually frames his desire to accommodate Durant in terms of doing whatever it takes to win, Curry gave a different explanation for this gesture.

“Everybody gets so wrapped up in chasing championships and the greatness that you see on the floor,” Curry said. “But life is more important in terms of caring about an individual.”

Curry still found his way back to Golden State’s bench in time to regroup his team.

“You could kind of just feel the life just go right out of us,” Draymond Green said. “But to Steph’s credit, he kind of rallied the troops. He talked to everybody, went around the huddle and just told everybody to stay locked in and do this for Kevin.”

It became like old times – Curry and Klay Thompson scoring, Green doing a bit of everything. Add a dash of DeMarcus Cousins, and the Warriors had enough to beat the Raptors.

At least after Durant’s important start.

Golden State outscored Toronto by six in Durant’s 12 minutes. Toronto outscored Golden State by five in the other 36 minutes.

In three years, Durant has made a deep impact on the Warriors – mostly for better and occasionally for worse. He attracts drama, but he also produces in these big games. With 11 points in 12 minutes, Durant became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game. He has also been open about his life journey and trying to find himself – endearing himself to a few of us.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” Myers said. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person, it’ not fair. I’m lucky to know him.

“Sports is people. I know Kevin takes a lot of hits sometimes. But he just wants to play basketball, and right now, he can’t. Basketball has gotten him through his life. So it means – I don’t know that we can all understand how much it means to him. He just wants to play basketball with his teammates and compete.”

It seems unlikely that will happen again this season, but an MRI on Tuesday will reveal more.

In the meantime, Durant’s latest injury has brought him and the rest of the Warriors even closer together. Eventually, they’ll have to snap out of this funk and prepare for Game 6. But their motivation will be easy to find.

“We do it for Kevin,” Thompson said. “We do it for K.”

What decided Game 5? Three point shooting

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 1:30 AM EDT
There were a lot of storylines out of Game 5. The Warriors had a massive win and a devastating loss all in one game. Kawhi Leonard looked limited until he suddenly didn’t and took over for a stretch of the fourth. There were injuries and huge shots and drama for a full 48 minutes. We finally had a great NBA Finals game.

However, what decided this game was far more straightforward: Three-pointers.

No advanced stats needed for this: One team knocked down their threes, the other did not.

The Warriors hit 20 on 47.6 percent shooting and could not miss on the long threes above the break. The Raptors hit eight on 25 percent shooting.

If you prefer, he are the shooting charts for the Warriors and Raptors.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 12-of-27 from three (44.4 percent) and the rest of the team shot 8-of-15.

“I think the fact that Steph and Klay were able to get off 14 and 13 threes is too many,” Kyle Lowry said. “They got off way too many threes. For guys like them, they’re going to make — you give them that many threes, they’re going to make some. So we let them get too many threes off.”

On the flip side, Danny Green was 0-of-4, Lowry 1-of-6, and even Kawhi Leonard 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Those core shooters simply have to better next game, or they will have another chance in Game 7. Because we know Curry and Thompson will keep shooting.

Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury, MRI to confirm on Tuesday

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 12:28 AM EDT
This is just terrible, depressing news.

Warriors GM Bob Myers, holding back tears while at the podium, delivered the news everyone feared about Kevin Durant‘s calf injury.

“Kevin has an Achilles injury,” Myers said. “I don’t know the extent of it. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back he went through four weeks with a medical team, and it was thorough and it was experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors, and we felt good about the process…

“I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame,” Myers said, then added that if anyone should be blamed it is him.

Durant had missed a month after a calf strain suffered on May 8 against Houston. Durant had pushed to get back, wanting to be part of this Finals run by the Warriors, ignoring critics who had called him out for not being back sooner.

He played 12 minutes, scored 11 points before going down. He left before the game was over, on crutches and wearing a walking boot. The Warriors hung on 106-105 to force a Game 6 Thursday night in Oakland.

“Let me tell you something about Kevin Durant, he loves to play basketball,” Myers said with anger rising in his voice. “And the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong. He’s one of the most misunderstood people, he’s a good person. A good teammate.

“It’s not fair.”

Durant himself posted this on Instagram (warning, NSFW language).

“It’s tough. Really it sucks, man…” Klay Thompson said. “For him to put his health on the line to come back and compete at the highest level, he’s one of the best to ever do it, and we were trying to win this for him. We miss him, we just wish him a speedy recovery. That’s our brother and it’s honestly, to be honest, it kind of — it’s very deflating. It’s hard to even celebrate this win.”

Durant is heading into a summer where he was expected to decline his player option and become a free agent, one coveted by teams from coast to coast. How this impacts his decision remains to be seen.

Warriors rally with and without Kevin Durant to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
TORONTO – Questions have loomed all season about Kevin Durant‘s future with the Warriors. Even more questions will arise after he left Game 5 with an apparent aggravation of his leg injury.

But thanks to a late flurry of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry 3-pointers, those queries will focus on Durant’s availability for Game 6 Thursday.

Thompson hit two 3s and Curry hit another as Golden State ended Game 5 on a 9-2 run to steal a 106-105 victory over the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry‘s missed shot at the buzzer extends the Finals to a Game 6 in Oakland, but Toronto leads 3-2. Especially if Durant can’t play – the Warriors said he’ll get an MRI Tuesday – the Raptors should remain series favorite.

Series results for teams that won Game 5 on the road to force a home Game 6 down 3-2:

  • Lost in 6: 56%
  • Lost in 7: 36%
  • Won in 7: 8%

Still, Golden State ought to feel great about getting this far. This was a tough environment, with thousands of fans inside and outside the arena eager for a championship celebration.

Durant returned from a month-long absence, played well, left the game early in the second quarter due to an apparent aggravation of his leg injury then missed the rest of the contest.

But Curry (31 points) and Thompson (26 points) stepped up.

Durant, starting in the death lineup, did plenty before exiting. With 11 points in 12 minutes, he became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.

DeMarcus Cousins made several big plays after Durant’s injury, but also got picked on defensively. Draymond Green mixed impressive and volatile influence on the game.

This was a balanced effort from a team that could be down a key cog going forward. The persistent and persnickety question still looms:

Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant?

The way he looked as he left the arena on crutches, they might hope the answer is no.

Kevon Looney re-aggravates collar bone injury, out for Game 5

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The injuries — or, in this case, re-injuries — are piling up for the Warriors.

First Kevin Durant had to leave the game with a lower leg injury, just 12 minutes into his return after a month of missed games with a strained calf.

In the second half, Kevon Looney was clearly in pain with his collar bone area injury. Now he is done for the game as well.

Looney was a critical part of the Warriors front line rotation. His absence means more DeMarcus Cousins — who was strong on offense and the glass, but was picked on defensively — and even some Jordan Bell. Those are big steps down for the Warriors on the court.

And it showed as Toronto came back.