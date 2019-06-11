Raptors blow great chance to win championship

TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard drilled what Fred VanVleet would call an f-you 3-pointer, giving the Raptors their first lead since the first quarter. Toronto fans burst into a frenzy. Leonard drove for a basket. The arena erupted. Leonard pulled up for another 3-pointer. The crowd somehow got even louder. Leonard turned a drive into a short pull-up jumper. It was pandemonium.
Raptors 101, Warriors 97
Already up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Toronto appeared to seize control of Game 5 with three minutes left. Leonard scored on four straight possessions to cap a 12-2 run. Kevin Durant had already exited with an injury. The Warriors looked like they were running out of gas.
The Raptors’ first championship appeared imminent.
But Golden State closed the game on a 9-2 run to steal a 106-105 victory. The reversal was quick and jarring. A stunned fan base fell quiet. Just like that, the celebration was dashed.
Toronto had a 94% chance of winning Game 5 when up six with 2:59 left, per inpredictable.
Teams have lost 13 potential championship-clinching games since 1997, as far back as the NBA has play-by-play data. Only the Spurs’ Game 6 loss to the Heat in 2013 had a more devastating blown lead. Up 3-2 in the series, San Antonio had a 99% chance of winning the title when leading by five with 23 seconds left, per inpredictable. But Ray Allen hit a huge 3-pointer, and Miami won in overtime then took the series in Game 7.
Here’s every lost potential championship-clinching game since 1997, sorted by inpredictable’s peak odds for the losing team:
|Situation
|Odds
|Final
|Series
|2013 G6: SAS 94, MIA 89 (Q4: 0:23)
|99%
|MIA 103, SAS 100
|MIA 4, SAS 3
|2019 G5: TOR 103, GSW 97 (Q4: 2:59)
|94%
|GSW 106, TOR 105
|TBD
|2010 G7: BOS 49, LAL 36 (Q3: 8:24)
|85%
|LAL 83, BOS 79
|LAL 4, BOS 3
|2005 G7: DET 48, SAS 39 (Q3: 7:44)
|76%
|SAS 81, DET 74
|SAS 4, DET 3
|2016 G7: GSW 87, CLE 83 (Q4: 5:37)
|72%
|CLE 93, GSW 89
|CLE 4, GSW 3
|1998 G5: CHI 36, UTA 28 (Q2: 0:04)
|71%
|UTA 83, CHI 81
|CHI 4, UTA 2
|2013 G7: SAS 11, MIA 4 (Q1: 6:46)
|63%
|MIA 95, SAS 88
|MIA 4, SAS 3
|2016 G5: GSW 18, CLE 13 (Q1: 5:33)
|63%
|CLE 112, GSW 97
|CLE 4, GSW 3
|2005 G6: SAS 51, DET 48 (Q3: 9:38)
|61%
|DET 95, SAS 86
|SAS 4, DET 3
|2008 G5: BOS 62, LAL 60 (Q3: 8:26)
|55%
|LAL 103, BOS 98
|BOS 4, LAL 2
|2010 G6: BOS 6, LAL 4 (Q1: 9:55)
|54%
|LAL 89, BOS 67
|LAL 4, BOS 3
|2000 G5: LAL 1, IND 0 (Q1: 11:42)
|52%
|IND 120, LAL 87
|LAL 4, IND 2
|2016 G6: GSW 0, CLE 0 (Q1: 11:37)
|51%
|CLE 115, GSW 101
|CLE 4, GSW 3
The Raptors still have two chances to eliminate the Warriors – Game 6 Thursday in Oakland and, if necessary, Game 7 Sunday in Toronto. Most teams in the Raptors’ position have won the series. Golden State losing Durant tilts the odds even further in Toronto’s direction.
But if the Raptors don’t win one more, the end of Game 5 could haunt them for a long time.
Just about everyone has weighed in on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and his Achilles injury. Jalen Rose said that he felt folks were not being honest in their concern for his overall well-being. Meanwhile the battle has waged on about whether the Warriors should have let Durant play at all — even NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has spoken up.
We don’t know the extent of Durant’s injury at this time, but if he has a full tear it’s likely he’s going to miss the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season.
Durant’s right calf injury kept him out of a significant portion of these playoffs, including the entirety of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant was out for so long that folks began speculating about the magnitude of his injury. When he came back for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night, many felt it was still too soon despite the fact Durant last played on May 8.
One of the most critical voices of the Warriors the last 24 hours has been Charles Barkley, who said that he felt the injury was Golden State’s fault for allowing Durant to play.
In particular, Barkley noted the rumors about Golden State’s front office being upset that Durant couldn’t play perhaps messed with the star’s head. Barkley also said that players can’t be trusted to make their own judgement calls because they’re always going to try to force their way onto the floor.
Via Twitter:
“Yes there is somebody to blame: the Golden State Warriors for putting KD out there. That was not right.
…
I blame the Warriors for KD getting hurt and I don’t care what they say about it. They shouldn’t have put that man out there. You know how I know it? Because he blew out his Achilles.”
Who knows who is really to blame for Durant playing in an NBA Finals game when he was clearly not ready to go? We might never find that out. At this point, we can only look forward to the summer and wonder how his injury will affect the free agency plans of teams looking to sign Durant, and what that means for the teams that aren’t.
We don’t know what next year has in-store for Kevin Durant. We’re not even sure the extent of his supposed Achilles tendon injury. It was already a big question whether Duran would return to the Golden State Warriors next season, or if he would sign elsewhere.
But Durant’s injury reportedly won’t stop teams from offering him a max contract this summer if he decides to opt out.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, at least three teams the former front office executive talked to this week said they would still make a maximum offer to Durant even if he had to sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 NBA season.
Via “Get Up”:
“I talked to three teams and I didn’t even get the question out. I said ‘If you had cap space would you go out and sign Kevin Durant knowing that he will likely be out maybe the whole year?’
The resounding answer was ‘Yes.’”
This should come as no shock to people. Even with the poor history of NBA players recovering from Achilles tendon injuries — and with the potential to burn a significant amount of money with a player on the injured reserve — Durant is an all-time great.
Still, Durant’s injury throws a wrench into the plans of several teams this summer. If he decides to leave Golden State, his arrival to his new team will then push back the kind of planning that front office needs to do. If Durant signs with a new team, that organization is not eligible for any reimbursement via insurance for his current injury.
This upcoming free agency period was already going to be nuts, but this is some cold water on a summer that was already starting to heat up.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder All-Star Paul George has had a procedure to repair a small labrum tear in his left shoulder.
A Thunder spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday.
George had surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder about a month ago. It was announced at that time that he would have the additional procedure at a later date. Both shoulders hampered him in the final two months of the season. His timetable for recovery remains the same – his status will be evaluated before the start of the upcoming season.
George is a finalist for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He ranked second in the league with 28 points per game and led the league with 2.21 steals per contest.
The Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for the rest of the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant suffered what most fear to be a torn Achilles tendon on Monday night, ending his season.
Debate has raged on about whether Durant should have played in Game 5 at all, and at least one former player thanks the public outrage about his injury isn’t kosher.
Speaking on “First Take” on Tuesday morning, Jalen Rose said that he felt as though people weren’t actually personally concerned about Durant’s best interests.
Via Twitter:
It would have been nearly impossible to get Durant to not play in that game. Rose astutely pointed out that the mentality around sports in America, from top to bottom, is for players to fib about their health so they can get onto the field.
It’s a disappointing result for the Warriors, who will need to win two more games without Durant if they want to take home another championship. For now, we just have to wait and see the extent of Durant’s injury, and how much time his prognosis estimates him to miss next season.