Pelicans’ David Griffin downplays idea of Draft, any deadline for Anthony Davis trade

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
This is all part of the spin, the efforts to gain leverage in the Anthony Davis trade talks going on.

Yesterday the spin came from two sides of this saga. First, there was a report saying the Pelicans are interested in multi-team deals to maximize their return for Davis. That was countered by a report clearly leaked from the Davis camp saying he was narrowing his focus to the Lakers and Knicks. It was all about trying to gain leverage in the talks going on between the Pelicans and, I was told, more than half the league (some talks are far more serious than others). There’s a sense from teams the Pelicans would like to get a trade made before the draft (even if they can’t execute it until July).

Now comes the spin that pushes back on that perceived timeline via Andrew Lopez, who covers the Pelicans for the Times-Picayune.

This isn’t that hard to sort out. Would the Pelicans like to get a deal done by the draft a week from Thursday? Yes. Is a smart GM like David Griffin going to treat that as a hard-and-fast deadline and take a lesser offer then just to get it over with? Of course not. He has to say there is no deadline to keep some leverage.

Here’s update on those trade talks, at least as it pertains to the Knicks.

As we had told you before, the Pelicans are not in love with the Knicks’ offer, which is in line behind at least the Celtics and Lakers. So the Knicks are talking to teams, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to a source, the Pelicans need a third team with the Knicks in a trade more than any other potential club in the mix. Pelicans brass doesn’t find all the Knicks’ young assets attractive enough for a package…

Kevin Knox is the closest to a potential All-Star, but he went through a roller-coaster rookie season. According to a source, the Pelicans consider the Celtics to have the best young assets.

This has been the sense around the league all along, the question is with Kyrie Irving likely leaving Boston as a free agent, how many of those assets will they throw in?

Nobody knows how this is going to shake out, and the Kevin Durant injury complicates all of it.

What we do know is everybody will keep spinning things trying to gain leverage.

Report: Kevin Durant tried to accelerate comeback, was in agony over not helping Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Kevin Durant missed a month with what the Warriors called a strained calf. Golden State never released a long-term timeline for his recovery, prompting near-daily questions about when he’d return. Some Warriors reportedly grew frustrated Durant remained sidelined so long.

What was that period like for Durant?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Family, teammates and confidants routinely checked on Durant during his quest to rejoin his guys on the court. Each time, Durant explained that he was working to speed up the process but was still experiencing discomfort pushing off his right foot, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Sources described Durant as being in agony because he was unable to help his teammates.

Like with the frustration reports, leakers have agendas. Haynes sources clearly want to paint Durant in the most favorable light.

But they also have the benefit of the facts supporting their narrative.

Durant’s devastating injury last night shows just how tenuous the situation was. Durant sacrificed his body – maybe for years to come – in an attempt to help his team when it needed him most.

Durant is a tremendous competitor who cares about his teammates. It’s a shame he had to suffer this injury for people to realize it.

This characterization also intensifies questions about the Warriors clearing Durant. Bob Myers passionately defended Golden State’s medical staff, and injuries aren’t totally preventable. But did the Warriors expose Durant to too much risk by playing him? It’s an impossible question to answer authoritatively without seeing medical data, but Durant can provide valuable perspective.

At some point, we’ll hear directly from him instead of anonymous sources.

Raptors blew a great chance to win a championship

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard drilled what Fred VanVleet would call an f-you 3-pointer, giving the Raptors their first lead since the first quarter. Toronto fans burst into a frenzy. Leonard drove for a basket. The arena erupted. Leonard pulled up for another 3-pointer. The crowd somehow got even louder. Leonard turned a drive into a short pull-up jumper. It was pandemonium.

Raptors 101, Warriors 97

Already up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Toronto appeared to seize control of Game 5 with three minutes left. Leonard scored on four straight possessions to cap a 12-2 run. Kevin Durant had already exited with an injury. The Warriors looked like they were running out of gas.

The Raptors’ first championship appeared imminent.

But Golden State closed the game on a 9-2 run to steal a 106-105 victory. The reversal was quick and jarring. A stunned fan base fell quiet. Just like that, the celebration was dashed.

Toronto had a 94% chance of winning Game 5 when up six with 2:59 left, per inpredictable.

Teams have lost 13 potential championship-clinching games since 1997, as far back as the NBA has play-by-play data. Only the Spurs’ Game 6 loss to the Heat in 2013 had a more devastating blown lead. Up 3-2 in the series, San Antonio had a 99% chance of winning the title when leading by five with 23 seconds left, per inpredictable. But Ray Allen hit a huge 3-pointer, and Miami won in overtime then took the series in Game 7.

Here’s every lost potential championship-clinching game since 1997, sorted by inpredictable’s peak odds for the losing team:

image

Situation Odds Final Series
2013 G6: SAS 94, MIA 89 (Q4: 0:23) 99% MIA 103, SAS 100 MIA 4, SAS 3
2019 G5: TOR 103, GSW 97 (Q4: 2:59) 94% GSW 106, TOR 105 TBD
2010 G7: BOS 49, LAL 36 (Q3: 8:24) 85% LAL 83, BOS 79 LAL 4, BOS 3
2005 G7: DET 48, SAS 39 (Q3: 7:44) 76% SAS 81, DET 74 SAS 4, DET 3
2016 G7: GSW 87, CLE 83 (Q4: 5:37) 72% CLE 93, GSW 89 CLE 4, GSW 3
1998 G5: CHI 36, UTA 28 (Q2: 0:04) 71% UTA 83, CHI 81 CHI 4, UTA 2
2013 G7: SAS 11, MIA 4 (Q1: 6:46) 63% MIA 95, SAS 88 MIA 4, SAS 3
2016 G5: GSW 18, CLE 13 (Q1: 5:33) 63% CLE 112, GSW 97 CLE 4, GSW 3
2005 G6: SAS 51, DET 48 (Q3: 9:38) 61% DET 95, SAS 86 SAS 4, DET 3
2008 G5: BOS 62, LAL 60 (Q3: 8:26) 55% LAL 103, BOS 98 BOS 4, LAL 2
2010 G6: BOS 6, LAL 4 (Q1: 9:55) 54% LAL 89, BOS 67 LAL 4, BOS 3
2000 G5: LAL 1, IND 0 (Q1: 11:42) 52% IND 120, LAL 87 LAL 4, IND 2
2016 G6: GSW 0, CLE 0 (Q1: 11:37) 51% CLE 115, GSW 101 CLE 4, GSW 3

The Raptors still have two chances to eliminate the Warriors – Game 6 Thursday in Oakland and, if necessary, Game 7 Sunday in Toronto. Most teams in the Raptors’ position have won the series. Golden State losing Durant tilts the odds even further in Toronto’s direction.

But if the Raptors don’t win one more, the end of Game 5 could haunt them for a long time.

How will Kevin Durant’s injury impact free agency? Is it too soon to ask?

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
It feels cold and callous to even talk about this right now.

Later tonight or early tomorrow morning the Warriors will receive and release the results of the MRI on Kevin Durant‘s right Achilles, but the team expects — as does anyone who watched it happen — that it will confirm a tear. It’s a career-threatening injury that may sideline Durant all of next season and could change the player he is down the line. It has cast a shadow over these NBA Finals.

Knowing that, talking about Durant and free agency — something that 24 hours ago was one of the biggest stories in the NBA — seems shallow.

Yet the grind of NBA free agency never stops. It will come on July 1, and Durant will have decisions to make then injury or not.

Durant’s injury is not going to change the marketplace much for him, the real question is, does it change his mindset?

Durant has a $31.5 million option for next season, something he has been a lock to opt out of no matter where he decided to play next season. His new starting salary — again, no matter where he plays — will be an estimated $38.2 million next season, meaning to opt-in he would give up $6.7 million. That’s not happening.

Meaning, expect Durant to still be a free agent.

Will other teams back off their pursuit of Durant? Don’t bet on it. Durant is one of a handful of true franchise cornerstone, “we can win a title with him as our best player” guys in the NBA, and if the cost of getting him is to pay for a year without his services, teams will be okay with that. The Knicks, Clippers, Nets, and everyone else will have that mindset.

Don’t take my word for it, here is what ESPN’s Bobby Marks — the former Nets front office man who is the network’s cap guy and front office insider — said this morning on Get Up after he talked to teams. (Hat tip Bleacher Report.)

“I said … If you had cap space, would you go out and sign Kevin Durant knowing that he will likely be out maybe the whole year? And the resounding answer was ‘yes.’ Each of the teams also said that they wouldn’t even put any injury language in there for maybe years three and four to protect. So, yes, there will be a marketplace for Kevin Durant this summer, either with a team for four years, $141 million dollars or even back in Golden State here.”

The bigger question is the true unknown: How will the injury change Durant’s mindset? Or will it?

His manager said before the injury Durant had not made up his mind on his summer plans yet, and I believe that, but you can bet he had a lean. Around NBA front office circles, it was assumed he was going to bolt the Warriors to lead his own team somewhere else, the question was where. Now, it’s a legitimate question to ask, “does he even want to leave?” Will Durant sign a 1+1 deal to stay in Golden State, where he is comfortable, and see if he can be back to help this team in the playoffs next season?

I doubt Durant knows, or has even thought about this yet. It’s going to take time to process his feelings on the injury and his future, let alone come to any kind of decision.

But what he chooses will impact so many other moves. Teams were lining up to trade for Anthony Davis in hopes of using him to convince Durant to come there, now do those teams still throw as much into offers? You can be sure the teams that were targeting Durant are upping their efforts to go after other potential free agents such as Jimmy Butler or Kemba Walker (those guys may stay with the Sixers and Hornets, respectively, if they get five-year max offers from their teams).

The playing field has changed… but nobody is exactly sure how yet.

And everyone is going to give Durant all the space he needs to make his decision about what he wants now.

Nick Nurse says timeout during Raptors run was to get players extra rest

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard had scored 10 straight Raptors points and the team was on a 10-2 run that had taken them from down two to ahead 103-97 with just over three minutes left. Scotiabank Arena was rocking and deafening, the Raptors were on a roll and just more than three minutes away from the franchise’s first NBA title.

That’s when Raptors coach Nick Nurse decided to call a timeout.

The Warriors would go on to score the next nine points — two Klay Thompson threes, one Stephen Curry three — then hung on for a 106-105 win that will force a Game 6 back in Oakland on Thursday.

It’s led to a lot of “what was Nurse thinking” armchair coaching from fans and some pundits.

“We had two free ones that you lose under the three-minute mark, and we just came across and just decided to give those guys a rest, and we had back-to-back ones there that we would have lost them under the three-minute mark, and just thought we could use the extra energy push,” Nurse explained after the game.

It was a change instituted a season ago to speed up the end of games, teams can only use two timeouts in the final three minutes a game. That has led to a lot of teams all season long doing what Nurse did, taking a timeout just before the three-minute mark, needed or not, just to use it and not lose it.

But did Nurse not just letting those timeouts expire cost his team the momentum.

“At that time I felt that, like you said, he probably wanted to get us some rest at that moment,” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “You never know, I mean, if we would have won the game, we wouldn’t be talking about it.”

Leonard nails it.

We tend to focus on results as fans (and media), coaches tend to think process. In this case, Nurse had his best players on the court and if he could get them extra energy for the final three minutes then they would be more likely to hold the lead and win. There’s real logic to that. Instead, the Warriors did their thing and got the win, so people turn to the results and say it was a bad decision.

Would Leonard have hit the jump shot out of the timeout he missed if they had not called timeout? No way to know. Would Curry and Thompson have missed those shots if there hadn’t been a timeout? Again, no way to know.

But Raptors fans want someone to blame, so Nurse is it.