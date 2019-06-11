Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has groin surgery, will be ready for training camp

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will be back in Charlotte Hornets training camp next fall.
Technically he could opt out of his $13 million contract for next year and become a free agent, but that’s not happening. He’s a respectable rotation wing player in the NBA (he averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game off the bench last season), but that kind of money is not out there for him as a free agent, so he’ll opt in. Don’t just take my word for it, here’s Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.
A groin issue also is not going to keep him out. Kidd-Gilchrist had surgery to repair his groin, the team announced. From the press release:
The Charlotte Hornets have announced that forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist underwent a successful surgical procedure earlier today to address a chronic groin strain. Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the team’s Training Camp in September. The procedure was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers of the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.
The Hornets go into this summer with one big free agency goal: Retain Kemba Walker. He is eligible for a five-year, $221 million supermax contract, a number that may make Michael Jordan and the smaller-market Charlotte franchise a little nervous. However, the most another team can offer him is four years, $141 million, so there may be some middle ground to negotiate. There are a number of franchises hunting name free agents — the Lakers and Knicks among them — who have interest in Walker, but the buzz in league circles is his team is sending out signals he will take the big payday and stay in Charlotte. Can’t ever blame the player for taking the cash.
The Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant for the rest of the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant suffered what most fear to be a torn Achilles tendon on Monday night, ending his season.
Debate has raged on about whether Durant should have played in Game 5 at all, and at least one former player thanks the public outrage about his injury isn’t kosher.
Speaking on “First Take” on Tuesday morning, Jalen Rose said that he felt as though people weren’t actually personally concerned about Durant’s best interests.
It would have been nearly impossible to get Durant to not play in that game. Rose astutely pointed out that the mentality around sports in America, from top to bottom, is for players to fib about their health so they can get onto the field.
It’s a disappointing result for the Warriors, who will need to win two more games without Durant if they want to take home another championship. For now, we just have to wait and see the extent of Durant’s injury, and how much time his prognosis estimates him to miss next season.
This is all part of the spin, the efforts to gain leverage in the Anthony Davis trade talks going on.
Yesterday the spin came from two sides of this saga. First, there was a report saying the Pelicans are interested in multi-team deals to maximize their return for Davis. That was countered by a report clearly leaked from the Davis camp saying he was narrowing his focus to the Lakers and Knicks. It was all about trying to gain leverage in the talks going on between the Pelicans and, I was told, more than half the league (some talks are far more serious than others). There’s a sense from teams the Pelicans would like to get a trade made before the draft (even if they can’t execute it until July).
Now comes the spin that pushes back on that perceived timeline via Andrew Lopez, who covers the Pelicans for the Times-Picayune.
This isn’t that hard to sort out. Would the Pelicans like to get a deal done by the draft a week from Thursday? Yes. Is a smart GM like David Griffin going to treat that as a hard-and-fast deadline and take a lesser offer then just to get it over with? Of course not. He has to say there is no deadline to keep some leverage.
Here’s update on those trade talks, at least as it pertains to the Knicks.
As we had told you before, the Pelicans are not in love with the Knicks’ offer, which is in line behind at least the Celtics and Lakers. So the Knicks are talking to teams, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.
According to a source, the Pelicans need a third team with the Knicks in a trade more than any other potential club in the mix. Pelicans brass doesn’t find all the Knicks’ young assets attractive enough for a package…
Kevin Knox is the closest to a potential All-Star, but he went through a roller-coaster rookie season. According to a source, the Pelicans consider the Celtics to have the best young assets.
This has been the sense around the league all along, the question is with Kyrie Irving likely leaving Boston as a free agent, how many of those assets will they throw in?
Nobody knows how this is going to shake out, and the Kevin Durant injury complicates all of it.
What we do know is everybody will keep spinning things trying to gain leverage.
Kevin Durant missed a month with what the Warriors called a strained calf. Golden State never released a long-term timeline for his recovery, prompting near-daily questions about when he’d return. Some Warriors reportedly grew frustrated Durant remained sidelined so long.
What was that period like for Durant?
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Family, teammates and confidants routinely checked on Durant during his quest to rejoin his guys on the court. Each time, Durant explained that he was working to speed up the process but was still experiencing discomfort pushing off his right foot, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Sources described Durant as being in agony because he was unable to help his teammates.
Like with the frustration reports, leakers have agendas. Haynes sources clearly want to paint Durant in the most favorable light.
But they also have the benefit of the facts supporting their narrative.
Durant’s devastating injury last night shows just how tenuous the situation was. Durant sacrificed his body – maybe for years to come – in an attempt to help his team when it needed him most.
Durant is a tremendous competitor who cares about his teammates. It’s a shame he had to suffer this injury for people to realize it.
This characterization also intensifies questions about the Warriors clearing Durant. Bob Myers passionately defended Golden State’s medical staff, and injuries aren’t totally preventable. But did the Warriors expose Durant to too much risk by playing him? It’s an impossible question to answer authoritatively without seeing medical data, but Durant can provide valuable perspective.
At some point, we’ll hear directly from him instead of anonymous sources.
TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard drilled what Fred VanVleet would call an f-you 3-pointer, giving the Raptors their first lead since the first quarter. Toronto fans burst into a frenzy. Leonard drove for a basket. The arena erupted. Leonard pulled up for another 3-pointer. The crowd somehow got even louder. Leonard turned a drive into a short pull-up jumper. It was pandemonium.
Raptors 101, Warriors 97
Already up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, Toronto appeared to seize control of Game 5 with three minutes left. Leonard scored on four straight possessions to cap a 12-2 run. Kevin Durant had already exited with an injury. The Warriors looked like they were running out of gas.
The Raptors’ first championship appeared imminent.
But Golden State closed the game on a 9-2 run to steal a 106-105 victory. The reversal was quick and jarring. A stunned fan base fell quiet. Just like that, the celebration was dashed.
Toronto had a 94% chance of winning Game 5 when up six with 2:59 left, per inpredictable.
Teams have lost 13 potential championship-clinching games since 1997, as far back as the NBA has play-by-play data. Only the Spurs’ Game 6 loss to the Heat in 2013 had a more devastating blown lead. Up 3-2 in the series, San Antonio had a 99% chance of winning the title when leading by five with 23 seconds left, per inpredictable. But Ray Allen hit a huge 3-pointer, and Miami won in overtime then took the series in Game 7.
Here’s every lost potential championship-clinching game since 1997, sorted by inpredictable’s peak odds for the losing team:
|Situation
|Odds
|Final
|Series
|2013 G6: SAS 94, MIA 89 (Q4: 0:23)
|99%
|MIA 103, SAS 100
|MIA 4, SAS 3
|2019 G5: TOR 103, GSW 97 (Q4: 2:59)
|94%
|GSW 106, TOR 105
|TBD
|2010 G7: BOS 49, LAL 36 (Q3: 8:24)
|85%
|LAL 83, BOS 79
|LAL 4, BOS 3
|2005 G7: DET 48, SAS 39 (Q3: 7:44)
|76%
|SAS 81, DET 74
|SAS 4, DET 3
|2016 G7: GSW 87, CLE 83 (Q4: 5:37)
|72%
|CLE 93, GSW 89
|CLE 4, GSW 3
|1998 G5: CHI 36, UTA 28 (Q2: 0:04)
|71%
|UTA 83, CHI 81
|CHI 4, UTA 2
|2013 G7: SAS 11, MIA 4 (Q1: 6:46)
|63%
|MIA 95, SAS 88
|MIA 4, SAS 3
|2016 G5: GSW 18, CLE 13 (Q1: 5:33)
|63%
|CLE 112, GSW 97
|CLE 4, GSW 3
|2005 G6: SAS 51, DET 48 (Q3: 9:38)
|61%
|DET 95, SAS 86
|SAS 4, DET 3
|2008 G5: BOS 62, LAL 60 (Q3: 8:26)
|55%
|LAL 103, BOS 98
|BOS 4, LAL 2
|2010 G6: BOS 6, LAL 4 (Q1: 9:55)
|54%
|LAL 89, BOS 67
|LAL 4, BOS 3
|2000 G5: LAL 1, IND 0 (Q1: 11:42)
|52%
|IND 120, LAL 87
|LAL 4, IND 2
|2016 G6: GSW 0, CLE 0 (Q1: 11:37)
|51%
|CLE 115, GSW 101
|CLE 4, GSW 3
The Raptors still have two chances to eliminate the Warriors – Game 6 Thursday in Oakland and, if necessary, Game 7 Sunday in Toronto. Most teams in the Raptors’ position have won the series. Golden State losing Durant tilts the odds even further in Toronto’s direction.
But if the Raptors don’t win one more, the end of Game 5 could haunt them for a long time.