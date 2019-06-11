Memphis Grizzlies reportedly hire Bucks’ assistant Taylor Jenkins as head coach

Memphis let go of JB Bickerstaff after a 36-46 season, then conducted a wide-ranging two-month search to find their guy.
Memphis is rebuilding after the grit n’ grind era, but they have a good core to start with, having drafted Jaren Jackson Jr. last year — he made NBA All-Rookie First Team — and they are expected to pick up point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in this coming draft. It’s also likely they will trade Mike Conley this summer for players and picks to help jumpstart that rebuilding process.
Memphis is going to be a player development, rebuilding kind of coaching job. That may make this a good fit, Jenkin’s reputation is as a teacher whose specialty is development of young players. Budenholzer and the coaches out of his tree (an extension of the Spurs tree, where Budenholzer was a coach for many years) have some of the best player development programs in the NBA. Look at the leaps made by guys in Utah and Brooklyn.
Jenkins seems a smart roll of the dice by the Grizzlies. As long as ownership and management sticks with the plan, there is real reason for hope in Memphis.
Nick Nurse says timeout during Raptors run was to get players extra rest
Kawhi Leonard had scored 10 straight Raptors points and the team was on a 10-2 run that had taken them from down two to ahead 103-97 with just over three minutes left. Scotiabank Arena was rocking and deafening, the Raptors were on a roll and just more than three minutes away from the franchise’s first NBA title.
That’s when Raptors coach Nick Nurse decided to call a timeout.
The Warriors would go on to score the next nine points — two Klay Thompson threes, one Stephen Curry three — then hung on for a 106-105 win that will force a Game 6 back in Oakland on Thursday.
It’s led to a lot of “what was Nurse thinking” armchair coaching from fans and some pundits.
“We had two free ones that you lose under the three-minute mark, and we just came across and just decided to give those guys a rest, and we had back-to-back ones there that we would have lost them under the three-minute mark, and just thought we could use the extra energy push,” Nurse explained after the game.
It was a change instituted a season ago to speed up the end of games, teams can only use two timeouts in the final three minutes a game. That has led to a lot of teams all season long doing what Nurse did, taking a timeout just before the three-minute mark, needed or not, just to use it and not lose it.
But did Nurse not just letting those timeouts expire cost his team the momentum.
“At that time I felt that, like you said, he probably wanted to get us some rest at that moment,” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “You never know, I mean, if we would have won the game, we wouldn’t be talking about it.”
Leonard nails it.
We tend to focus on results as fans (and media), coaches tend to think process. In this case, Nurse had his best players on the court and if he could get them extra energy for the final three minutes then they would be more likely to hold the lead and win. There’s real logic to that. Instead, the Warriors did their thing and got the win, so people turn to the results and say it was a bad decision.
Would Leonard have hit the jump shot out of the timeout he missed if they had not called timeout? No way to know. Would Curry and Thompson have missed those shots if there hadn’t been a timeout? Again, no way to know.
But Raptors fans want someone to blame, so Nurse is it.
Nick Nurse (no timeout), Kawhi Leonard (passing), Kyle Lowry (missing) defend handling of Raptors’ last possession
TORONTO –Kawhi Leonard is the Raptors’ best player. He hit an all-time great shot to beat the 76ers. His late scoring binge in Game 5 of the NBA Finals had Toronto on the cusp of an NBA title.
Why didn’t he attempt the game-winning shot last night?
“Two guys came up on me,” Leonard said through his trademark goofy laugh. “I don’t know if I could have got a shot off. It’s hard. If you got two guys on top of you, you have to try to find the right play.”
“He blocked it,” Lowry said. “I’m not going to miss it. He got a little piece of it.”
Reasonable explanations by both players.
But Raptors coach Nick Nurse is also facing scrutiny. Why didn’t he call timeout after DeMarcus Cousins set an illegal screen with 15.7 seconds left?
“I was confident we would come down and play and make the right decisions and get a good shot,” Nurse said. “I have a lot of faith in those guys.”
This is the type of decision people judge primarily with hindsight.
Calling a timeout would have given the defense more opportunity to set. The more scrambled a situation, the more it tends to benefit the offense.
If the Raptors scored, Nurse would’ve be hailed for his decision.
But Golden State was also on a 9-2 run. Maybe Toronto needed settling.
A timeout also could’ve gotten the Raptors into their play sooner. Toronto was trailing and an opportunity to foul after a miss and get a second shot would’ve provided value.
Instead, the Raptors inbounded in the backcourt and, amid Golden State pressure, passed closer to their own basket. By the time Fred VanVleet brought the ball up court and got it to Leonard, just nine seconds remained, and Leonard was closer to halfcourt than the 3-point arc.
Andre Iguodala left Lowry to double Leonard, and Leonard made the right play by passing. Meanwhile, Draymond Green fought Marc Gasol for position inside. By fronting Gasol, Green put himself in position to close hard on Lowry and get the game- and season-saving block.
Rather than rush to blame Toronto for justifiable decisions, we should credit the Warriors for a well-executed defensive possession.
Klay Thompson on Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant’s injury: ‘That was freaking ridiculous’
“We’re only idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It’s always about what we can do between those lines. That’s it. That’s all that ever matters.”
Said Stephen Curry: “I’ve lived here. I really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement for not only the game, but just when you come into town they just enjoy life and they’re nice people. Very confused around that reaction. It’s not my experience with the people of this city.”
The fans who cheered Durant’s injury are jerks. There were definitely fans near the court waving goodbye to him, making their ill-intent known.
But I’m not sure how many fans in the arena were cheering for that reason.
Serge Ibaka got a steal and drew a shooting foul on a fastbreak as Durant went down. There was certainly excitement about that play. While the telecast immediately noticed Durant’s injury and focused cameras on him, I’m sure many eyes in the arena were following the ball to the other end of the court. I certainly was, and what sounded like normal cheering for Ibaka’s play coincided with the fans shown waving off Durant.
Once Durant got up, the crowd cheered louder. Fans applauding an injured player standing up is common and usually appreciated. The Warriors took exception here. Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Pascal Siakam tried to quiet the crowd.
Were some people cheering that Durant was limping? Given the antics near the court, undoubtedly. Were some people applauding that Durant got up? That’s such a common show of support for an injured player, I have to think so.
How many were cheering for good reasons and how many for bad reasons? I can’t read anyone’s mind. One fan celebrating Durant’s injury is too many, and there was way more than one. We’ve condemned entire fan bases for the conduct of fewer people. Fairly or unfairly, the jerks reflect on the entire Raptors fan base.
But the context should also be considered. That arena was rocking last night, and fans got into frenzies over plays even smaller than Ibaka’s steal and drawn foul. Unlike TV viewers, not everyone there had their view focused on Durant so quickly. Cheering at games tends to beget more cheering. Some fans cheered Durant’s injury. Some fans cheered Ibaka’s play. Some fans cheered just because they were fueled by others cheering.
Multiple things occurred simultaneously. I really don’t think it was an arena full of Raptors fans celebrating Durant’s injury.
As full attention turned to Durant leaving the court, fans clearly cheered in support. Many chanted, “KD! KD!”
In the aftermath, all this is being used to judge the Toronto fan base. But I think this says more about how Durant is viewed.
Durant has become the biggest villain in the NBA. Raptors fans had been jeering him all night, with chants of “KD sucks!” I don’t expect fans to cheer rival players, but Durant was grinding through a previous injury to help his team. Other players would have at least been silently commended under those circumstances.
But fans of other 29 other teams still haven’t gotten over Durant signing with Golden State. They’ve labeled him a snake, a coward and worse and have treated him as such.
That reached its gross logical conclusion last night, with at least some fans celebrating Durant’s injury. All because he took a better job three years ago.
It’s fine to dislike the move as a basketball fan. Durant choosing the Warriors did undermine competitive balance.
But the very personal hatred of him has gone way too far.
2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: De’Andre Hunter is a near-certainty, which may hurt him on draft night
Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.
When you are picking early in the lottery, what, exactly, are you looking for out of that pick?
How much are you willing to change the way that you answer those first two questions based on the crop of players available?
Those are the things that are going to determine where De’Andre Hunter ends up starting his professional basketball career.
Generally speaking, teams that are picking in the top five are bad basketball teams. That’s why they are given those early picks, to try and spread talent and superstars around the league. Competitive balance and all that. The entire philosophy behind tanking is that the only way for certain organizations to attract franchise-changing talents is to draft them, so you lose on purpose to pick earlier and end up with a better chance of landing a future Hall of Famer.
That is where the conundrum of drafting De’Andre Hunter lies.
There may not be a safer pick in this year’s draft outside of Zion Williamson. There may not be a player in the entire draft that is better prepared to immediately impact an NBA game or an NBA playoff series than Hunter. He turns 22 years old in December — remember, he’s a sophomore, but he spent his first year in Charlottesville redshirting — and, at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is a ready-made, multi-positional defensive menace right now. He is the perfect blend of big-enough-to-guard-fours and quick-enough-to-switch-onto-guards while also shooting 43.8 percent from three this past season and just under 42 percent from three on 160 attempts in his two-year career with the Wahoos. He’s stiff, and he’s more or less limited to being a straight-line driver, but playing as a small-ball four in a league where the three-point line is pushed back and the space created offensively makes the college game look as muddled as a mojito, he should be able to attack close-outs just fine.
In a worst-case scenario, you’re getting the healthy version of O.G. Anunoby. What’s more likely is that you end up with DeMarre Carroll.
I don’t say this lightly — if you put Hunter on the Warriors last night, their chances of beating the Raptors in Game 3 of the Finals would have increased rather significantly. He’s big enough and dominant enough defensively to get thrown on Kawhi Leonard or Pascal Siakam and do as well as anyone would in slowing them down, and he has good enough feet that can can be switched onto Toronto’s guards — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet — and do a job on them, too, all while helping keep the floor spaced due to his shooting.
Simply put, I do not think there is a better defensive prospect in this draft, and I would not be surprised if Hunter ends up making NBA All-Defensive teams during his career.
The fact that he can do all of that while, in theory, being able to knockdown threes and attack closeouts makes him a valuable and in-demand player in the modern NBA.
The problem, however, is that Hunter’s ceiling isn’t all that much higher than his floor.
Which is where the question about the value of a draft pick and what a team is looking for when picking in the first half of the lottery comes into play.
Hunter, at this point, is something of a finished product. There are things that he can improve on — his handle can be loose, there are some folks that aren’t fully convinced that his stroke will translate to the NBA three-point line, being more aggressive offensively would make him more dangerous — but whoever ends up drafting him knows exactly what they are getting. He’s going to be an elite defender that has the upside of being one of the more useful 3-and-D role players in the NBA.
Is that enough to pick him in the top five?
If you are the Lakers, it might make some sense. LeBron is not getting any younger, meaning that their window to win now is closing. Hunter fits there, just like he would make some sense on New Orleans if the Pelicans end up getting the No. 4 pick as compensation for a trade involving Anthony Davis.
But how does drafting a guy whose career arc screams “role player for the next decade” help Cleveland? Would John Beilein rather draft a guy that needs good players around him to thrive when he doesn’t actually have those good players yet, or would it make more sense to take a swing on someone like Cam Reddish, a player with inherently more risk but whose ceiling is much, much higher than Hunter’s?
It seems unlikely that either Phoenix or Chicago would draft anything other than a point guard, which means that there is a real chance Hunter could end up dropping all the way to eighth, if not further.
Which is wild, when you think about it.
The top three in this draft is set. We all know that. But things get murky once you get to the fourth pick and murkier once you get to pick No. 8. There is no clear-cut fourth-best prospect in this draft, which puts these organizations into a tough spot.
Do you take Hunter, a guy that will spend the next decade helping you matchup with the very best teams in the NBA while you still need to find the stars that will allow you to compete with those teams, or do you draft Cam Reddish or Darius Garland, betting on the 10 percent chance that they eventually develop into, say, Joe Johnson or C.J. McCollum, respectively?