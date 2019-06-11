Getty Images

How will Kevin Durant's injury impact free agency? Is it too soon to ask?

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
It feels cold and callous to even talk about this right now.

Later tonight or early tomorrow morning the Warriors will receive and release the results of the MRI on Kevin Durant‘s right Achilles, but the team expects — as does anyone who watched it happen — that it will confirm a tear. It’s a career-threatening injury that may sideline Durant all of next season and could change the player he is down the line. It has cast a shadow over these NBA Finals.

Knowing that, talking about Durant and free agency — something that 24 hours ago was one of the biggest stories in the NBA — seems shallow.

Yet the grind of NBA free agency never stops. It will come on July 1, and Durant will have decisions to make then injury or not.

Durant’s injury is not going to change the marketplace much for him, the real question is, does it change his mindset?

Durant has a $31.5 million option for next season, something he has been a lock to opt out of no matter where he decided to play next season. His new starting salary — again, no matter where he plays — will be an estimated $38.2 million next season, meaning to opt-in he would give up $6.7 million. That’s not happening.

Meaning, expect Durant to still be a free agent.

Will other teams back off their pursuit of Durant? Don’t bet on it. Durant is one of a handful of true franchise cornerstone, “we can win a title with him as our best player” guys in the NBA, and if the cost of getting him is to pay for a year without his services, teams will be okay with that. The Knicks, Clippers, Nets, and everyone else will have that mindset.

Don’t take my word for it, here is what ESPN’s Bobby Marks — the former Nets front office man who is the network’s cap guy and front office insider — said this morning on Get Up after he talked to teams. (Hat tip Bleacher Report.)

“I said … If you had cap space, would you go out and sign Kevin Durant knowing that he will likely be out maybe the whole year? And the resounding answer was ‘yes.’ Each of the teams also said that they wouldn’t even put any injury language in there for maybe years three and four to protect. So, yes, there will be a marketplace for Kevin Durant this summer, either with a team for four years, $141 million dollars or even back in Golden State here.”

The bigger question is the true unknown: How will the injury change Durant’s mindset? Or will it?

His manager said before the injury Durant had not made up his mind on his summer plans yet, and I believe that, but you can bet he had a lean. Around NBA front office circles, it was assumed he was going to bolt the Warriors to lead his own team somewhere else, the question was where. Now, it’s a legitimate question to ask, “does he even want to leave?” Will Durant sign a 1+1 deal to stay in Golden State, where he is comfortable, and see if he can be back to help this team in the playoffs next season?

I doubt Durant knows, or has even thought about this yet. It’s going to take time to process his feelings on the injury and his future, let alone come to any kind of decision.

But what he chooses will impact so many other moves. Teams were lining up to trade for Anthony Davis in hopes of using him to convince Durant to come there, now do those teams still throw as much into offers? You can be sure the teams that were targeting Durant are upping their efforts to go after other potential free agents such as Jimmy Butler or Kemba Walker (those guys may stay with the Sixers and Hornets, respectively, if they get five-year max offers from their teams).

The playing field has changed… but nobody is exactly sure how yet.

And everyone is going to give Durant all the space he needs to make his decision about what he wants now.

Nick Nurse says timeout during Raptors run was to get players extra rest

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard had scored 10 straight Raptors points and the team was on a 10-2 run that had taken them from down two to ahead 103-97 with just over three minutes left. Scotiabank Arena was rocking and deafening, the Raptors were on a roll and just more than three minutes away from the franchise’s first NBA title.

That’s when Raptors coach Nick Nurse decided to call a timeout.

The Warriors would go on to score the next nine points — two Klay Thompson threes, one Stephen Curry three — then hung on for a 106-105 win that will force a Game 6 back in Oakland on Thursday.

It’s led to a lot of “what was Nurse thinking” armchair coaching from fans and some pundits.

“We had two free ones that you lose under the three-minute mark, and we just came across and just decided to give those guys a rest, and we had back-to-back ones there that we would have lost them under the three-minute mark, and just thought we could use the extra energy push,” Nurse explained after the game.

It was a change instituted a season ago to speed up the end of games, teams can only use two timeouts in the final three minutes a game. That has led to a lot of teams all season long doing what Nurse did, taking a timeout just before the three-minute mark, needed or not, just to use it and not lose it.

But did Nurse not just letting those timeouts expire cost his team the momentum.

“At that time I felt that, like you said, he probably wanted to get us some rest at that moment,” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “You never know, I mean, if we would have won the game, we wouldn’t be talking about it.”

Leonard nails it.

We tend to focus on results as fans (and media), coaches tend to think process. In this case, Nurse had his best players on the court and if he could get them extra energy for the final three minutes then they would be more likely to hold the lead and win. There’s real logic to that. Instead, the Warriors did their thing and got the win, so people turn to the results and say it was a bad decision.

Would Leonard have hit the jump shot out of the timeout he missed if they had not called timeout? No way to know. Would Curry and Thompson have missed those shots if there hadn’t been a timeout? Again, no way to know.

But Raptors fans want someone to blame, so Nurse is it.

Memphis Grizzlies reportedly hire Bucks' assistant Taylor Jenkins as head coach

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT
Memphis is tapping the Spurs/Gregg Popovich coaching tree, hoping to find the next Mike Budenholzer or Quin Snyder or Kenny Atkinson.

Milwaukee assistant coach Taylor Jenkins will be the new head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Memphis let go of JB Bickerstaff after a 36-46 season, then conducted a wide-ranging two-month search to find their guy.

Memphis is rebuilding after the grit n’ grind era, but they have a good core to start with, having drafted Jaren Jackson Jr. last year — he made NBA All-Rookie First Team — and they are expected to pick up point guard Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in this coming draft. It’s also likely they will trade Mike Conley this summer for players and picks to help jumpstart that rebuilding process.

Memphis is going to be a player development, rebuilding kind of coaching job. That may make this a good fit, Jenkin’s reputation is as a teacher whose specialty is development of young players. Budenholzer and the coaches out of his tree (an extension of the Spurs tree, where Budenholzer was a coach for many years) have some of the best player development programs in the NBA. Look at the leaps made by guys in Utah and Brooklyn.

Jenkins seems a smart roll of the dice by the Grizzlies. As long as ownership and management sticks with the plan, there is real reason for hope in Memphis.

Nick Nurse (no timeout), Kawhi Leonard (passing), Kyle Lowry (missing) defend handling of Raptors' last possession

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2019, 11:26 AM EDT
TORONTO – Kawhi Leonard is the Raptors’ best player. He hit an all-time great shot to beat the 76ers. His late scoring binge in Game 5 of the NBA Finals had Toronto on the cusp of an NBA title.

Why didn’t he attempt the game-winning shot last night?

“Two guys came up on me,” Leonard said through his trademark goofy laugh. “I don’t know if I could have got a shot off. It’s hard. If you got two guys on top of you, you have to try to find the right play.”

Leonard passed to Fred VanVleet, who swung the ball to Kyle Lowry, who hoisted the game-winning attempt over Draymond Green. It sailed wide of the backboard, giving the Warriors a 106-105 season-extending win.

“He blocked it,” Lowry said. “I’m not going to miss it. He got a little piece of it.”

Reasonable explanations by both players.

But Raptors coach Nick Nurse is also facing scrutiny. Why didn’t he call timeout after DeMarcus Cousins set an illegal screen with 15.7 seconds left?

“I was confident we would come down and play and make the right decisions and get a good shot,” Nurse said. “I have a lot of faith in those guys.”

This is the type of decision people judge primarily with hindsight.

Calling a timeout would have given the defense more opportunity to set. The more scrambled a situation, the more it tends to benefit the offense.

If the Raptors scored, Nurse would’ve be hailed for his decision.

But Golden State was also on a 9-2 run. Maybe Toronto needed settling.

A timeout also could’ve gotten the Raptors into their play sooner. Toronto was trailing and an opportunity to foul after a miss and get a second shot would’ve provided value.

Instead, the Raptors inbounded in the backcourt and, amid Golden State pressure, passed closer to their own basket. By the time Fred VanVleet brought the ball up court and got it to Leonard, just nine seconds remained, and Leonard was closer to halfcourt than the 3-point arc.

Andre Iguodala left Lowry to double Leonard, and Leonard made the right play by passing. Meanwhile, Draymond Green fought Marc Gasol for position inside. By fronting Gasol, Green put himself in position to close hard on Lowry and get the game- and season-saving block.

Rather than rush to blame Toronto for justifiable decisions, we should credit the Warriors for a well-executed defensive possession.

Klay Thompson on Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant's injury: 'That was freaking ridiculous'

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
TORONTO – The Warriors were still trying to process the emotions of an eventful night – winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals to avoid elimination, Kevin Durant getting hurt in his first game in a month.

But they had no trouble determining how they felt about Raptors fans who cheered Durant’s injury.

Klay Thompson, via Ethan Sherwood Strauss of The Athletic:

“Trash,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “So trash.

“We’re only idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It’s always about what we can do between those lines. That’s it. That’s all that ever matters.”

Said Stephen Curry: “I’ve lived here. I really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement for not only the game, but just when you come into town they just enjoy life and they’re nice people. Very confused around that reaction. It’s not my experience with the people of this city.”

The fans who cheered Durant’s injury are jerks. There were definitely fans near the court waving goodbye to him, making their ill-intent known.

But I’m not sure how many fans in the arena were cheering for that reason.

Serge Ibaka got a steal and drew a shooting foul on a fastbreak as Durant went down. There was certainly excitement about that play. While the telecast immediately noticed Durant’s injury and focused cameras on him, I’m sure many eyes in the arena were following the ball to the other end of the court. I certainly was, and what sounded like normal cheering for Ibaka’s play coincided with the fans shown waving off Durant.

Once Durant got up, the crowd cheered louder. Fans applauding an injured player standing up is common and usually appreciated. The Warriors took exception here. Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Pascal Siakam tried to quiet the crowd.

Were some people cheering that Durant was limping? Given the antics near the court, undoubtedly. Were some people applauding that Durant got up? That’s such a common show of support for an injured player, I have to think so.

How many were cheering for good reasons and how many for bad reasons? I can’t read anyone’s mind. One fan celebrating Durant’s injury is too many, and there was way more than one. We’ve condemned entire fan bases for the conduct of fewer people. Fairly or unfairly, the jerks reflect on the entire Raptors fan base.

But the context should also be considered. That arena was rocking last night, and fans got into frenzies over plays even smaller than Ibaka’s steal and drawn foul. Unlike TV viewers, not everyone there had their view focused on Durant so quickly. Cheering at games tends to beget more cheering. Some fans cheered Durant’s injury. Some fans cheered Ibaka’s play. Some fans cheered just because they were fueled by others cheering.

Multiple things occurred simultaneously. I really don’t think it was an arena full of Raptors fans celebrating Durant’s injury.

As full attention turned to Durant leaving the court, fans clearly cheered in support. Many chanted, “KD! KD!”

In the aftermath, all this is being used to judge the Toronto fan base. But I think this says more about how Durant is viewed.

Durant has become the biggest villain in the NBA. Raptors fans had been jeering him all night, with chants of “KD sucks!” I don’t expect fans to cheer rival players, but Durant was grinding through a previous injury to help his team. Other players would have at least been silently commended under those circumstances.

But fans of other 29 other teams still haven’t gotten over Durant signing with Golden State. They’ve labeled him a snake, a coward and worse and have treated him as such.

That reached its gross logical conclusion last night, with at least some fans celebrating Durant’s injury. All because he took a better job three years ago.

It’s fine to dislike the move as a basketball fan. Durant choosing the Warriors did undermine competitive balance.

But the very personal hatred of him has gone way too far.