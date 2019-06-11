Drake “wrecked” by Kevin Durant injury

Of course Drake was there Monday night, courtside, singing “O Canada” with the crowd before the game, cheering Kawhi Leonard‘s fourth-quarter burst, taking in the biggest game in Toronto Raptors history.
He was more direct in a comment on Draymond Green‘s Instagram account (warning, NSFW language).
The mood around this NBA Finals series is different on Tuesday, in the wake of the news about Durant’s Achilles. The show will go on, Game 6 will be played Thursday night, the Raptors will have a chance to close the series out, but the mood is just different. This is not what anyone wanted to see, Drake included.
Klay Thompson on Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant’s injury: ‘That was freaking ridiculous’
“We’re only idolized as superstar athletes, not human beings. It’s always about what we can do between those lines. That’s it. That’s all that ever matters.”
Said Stephen Curry: “I’ve lived here. I really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement for not only the game, but just when you come into town they just enjoy life and they’re nice people. Very confused around that reaction. It’s not my experience with the people of this city.”
The fans who cheered Durant’s injury are jerks. There were definitely fans near the court waving goodbye to him, making their ill-intent known.
But I’m not sure how many fans in the arena were cheering for that reason.
Serge Ibaka got a steal and drew a shooting foul on a fastbreak as Durant went down. There was certainly excitement about that play. While the telecast immediately noticed Durant’s injury and focused cameras on him, I’m sure many eyes in the arena were following the ball to the other end of the court. I certainly was, and what sounded like normal cheering for Ibaka’s play coincided with the fans shown waving off Durant.
Once Durant got up, the crowd cheered louder. Fans applauding an injured player standing up is common and usually appreciated. The Warriors took exception here. Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Pascal Siakam tried to quiet the crowd.
Were some people cheering that Durant was limping? Given the antics near the court, undoubtedly. Were some people applauding that Durant got up? That’s such a common show of support for an injured player, I have to think so.
How many were cheering for good reasons and how many for bad reasons? I can’t read anyone’s mind. One fan celebrating Durant’s injury is too many, and there was way more than one. We’ve condemned entire fan bases for the conduct of fewer people. Fairly or unfairly, the jerks reflect on the entire Raptors fan base.
But the context should also be considered. That arena was rocking last night, and fans got into frenzies over plays even smaller than Ibaka’s steal and drawn foul. Unlike TV viewers, not everyone there had their view focused on Durant so quickly. Cheering at games tends to beget more cheering. Some fans cheered Durant’s injury. Some fans cheered Ibaka’s play. Some fans cheered just because they were fueled by others cheering.
Multiple things occurred simultaneously. I really don’t think it was an arena full of Raptors fans celebrating Durant’s injury.
As full attention turned to Durant leaving the court, fans clearly cheered in support. Many chanted, “KD! KD!”
In the aftermath, all this is being used to judge the Toronto fan base. But I think this says more about how Durant is viewed.
Durant has become the biggest villain in the NBA. Raptors fans had been jeering him all night, with chants of “KD sucks!” I don’t expect fans to cheer rival players, but Durant was grinding through a previous injury to help his team. Other players would have at least been silently commended under those circumstances.
But fans of other 29 other teams still haven’t gotten over Durant signing with Golden State. They’ve labeled him a snake, a coward and worse and have treated him as such.
That reached its gross logical conclusion last night, with at least some fans celebrating Durant’s injury. All because he took a better job three years ago.
It’s fine to dislike the move as a basketball fan. Durant choosing the Warriors did undermine competitive balance.
But the very personal hatred of him has gone way too far.
2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: De’Andre Hunter is a near-certainty, which may hurt him on draft night
Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.
When you are picking early in the lottery, what, exactly, are you looking for out of that pick?
How much are you willing to change the way that you answer those first two questions based on the crop of players available?
Those are the things that are going to determine where De’Andre Hunter ends up starting his professional basketball career.
Generally speaking, teams that are picking in the top five are bad basketball teams. That’s why they are given those early picks, to try and spread talent and superstars around the league. Competitive balance and all that. The entire philosophy behind tanking is that the only way for certain organizations to attract franchise-changing talents is to draft them, so you lose on purpose to pick earlier and end up with a better chance of landing a future Hall of Famer.
That is where the conundrum of drafting De’Andre Hunter lies.
There may not be a safer pick in this year’s draft outside of Zion Williamson. There may not be a player in the entire draft that is better prepared to immediately impact an NBA game or an NBA playoff series than Hunter. He turns 22 years old in December — remember, he’s a sophomore, but he spent his first year in Charlottesville redshirting — and, at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, is a ready-made, multi-positional defensive menace right now. He is the perfect blend of big-enough-to-guard-fours and quick-enough-to-switch-onto-guards while also shooting 43.8 percent from three this past season and just under 42 percent from three on 160 attempts in his two-year career with the Wahoos. He’s stiff, and he’s more or less limited to being a straight-line driver, but playing as a small-ball four in a league where the three-point line is pushed back and the space created offensively makes the college game look as muddled as a mojito, he should be able to attack close-outs just fine.
In a worst-case scenario, you’re getting the healthy version of O.G. Anunoby. What’s more likely is that you end up with DeMarre Carroll.
I don’t say this lightly — if you put Hunter on the Warriors last night, their chances of beating the Raptors in Game 3 of the Finals would have increased rather significantly. He’s big enough and dominant enough defensively to get thrown on Kawhi Leonard or Pascal Siakam and do as well as anyone would in slowing them down, and he has good enough feet that can can be switched onto Toronto’s guards — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet — and do a job on them, too, all while helping keep the floor spaced due to his shooting.
Simply put, I do not think there is a better defensive prospect in this draft, and I would not be surprised if Hunter ends up making NBA All-Defensive teams during his career.
The fact that he can do all of that while, in theory, being able to knockdown threes and attack closeouts makes him a valuable and in-demand player in the modern NBA.
The problem, however, is that Hunter’s ceiling isn’t all that much higher than his floor.
Which is where the question about the value of a draft pick and what a team is looking for when picking in the first half of the lottery comes into play.
Hunter, at this point, is something of a finished product. There are things that he can improve on — his handle can be loose, there are some folks that aren’t fully convinced that his stroke will translate to the NBA three-point line, being more aggressive offensively would make him more dangerous — but whoever ends up drafting him knows exactly what they are getting. He’s going to be an elite defender that has the upside of being one of the more useful 3-and-D role players in the NBA.
Is that enough to pick him in the top five?
If you are the Lakers, it might make some sense. LeBron is not getting any younger, meaning that their window to win now is closing. Hunter fits there, just like he would make some sense on New Orleans if the Pelicans end up getting the No. 4 pick as compensation for a trade involving Anthony Davis.
But how does drafting a guy whose career arc screams “role player for the next decade” help Cleveland? Would John Beilein rather draft a guy that needs good players around him to thrive when he doesn’t actually have those good players yet, or would it make more sense to take a swing on someone like Cam Reddish, a player with inherently more risk but whose ceiling is much, much higher than Hunter’s?
It seems unlikely that either Phoenix or Chicago would draft anything other than a point guard, which means that there is a real chance Hunter could end up dropping all the way to eighth, if not further.
Which is wild, when you think about it.
The top three in this draft is set. We all know that. But things get murky once you get to the fourth pick and murkier once you get to pick No. 8. There is no clear-cut fourth-best prospect in this draft, which puts these organizations into a tough spot.
Do you take Hunter, a guy that will spend the next decade helping you matchup with the very best teams in the NBA while you still need to find the stars that will allow you to compete with those teams, or do you draft Cam Reddish or Darius Garland, betting on the 10 percent chance that they eventually develop into, say, Joe Johnson or C.J. McCollum, respectively?
It’s not an easy question to answer.
Raptors try to keep level head after blown lead, missed opportunity to win title
The city of Toronto… no, the nation of Canada was getting ready to party Monday night after Game 5.
The years of pent-up frustration. The raw emotion of being on the verge of winning the NBA title for the first time. It was all about to be released. The growing basketball nation north of our border was ready for its time in the spotlight.
After struggling for three quarters, Kawhi Leonard had taken over. He had gone a personal 10-0 run and eventually put the Raptors up six with 3:28 left. The Raptors were rolling, they could taste the victory…
Then a Stephen Curry three. Then another Thompson three — the Warriors hit 20 threes on the night — and quickly the Raptors were playing catch-up again, down three. Except they didn’t catch up. The Warriors did what they needed to and picked up the victory to force a Game 6 back in Oracle Arena on Thursday.
How will the Raptors respond to that punch to the gut?
“We don’t really have much choice,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And I think that our team has reacted all year long great to bad losses, and I would say it takes a lot to beat this team, and that took a hell of a lot of blows and a heck of a lot of balls bouncing the wrong way in the last couple minutes for us to come out on the wrong side of it tonight.
“But I’m super proud of the guys. Man, they played their guts out, kept on fighting, and put themselves in position to win it.”
The Raptors did get in position to get the win and end the series, which makes the loss harder to take. For example, they blew that previously mentioned six-point lead.
“I think that in this day and age, up six with three minutes to go doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Nurse said. “You got to keep playing and getting good shots and keep guarding. We have been a really good close-game team this year, both ends of the floor. We really guarded in the second half; we held them to 22 each quarter, and I felt good at that point. Just needed to make a couple more plays.”
Even after the Raptors blew that play they had a chance on the final possession. After an over-and-back violation on DeMarcus Cousins, the Raptors inbounded the ball (no timeout is taken to set up a play) and tried to get Kawhi Leonard the ball and a little space.
“We tried to get to Kawhi to his right side, they doubled off him Leonard,” Kyle Lowry said. “He swung it to Freddie (VanVleet], and Freddie had a look and he threw it to me in the corner, and Draymond got a piece of it. He blocked it. I’m not going to miss it; he got a little piece of it.”
It was a tremendous defensive play by Draymond Green, recovering to get a fingertip on Lowry’s corner three. If you watch the play, Green is reacting, pumping his fists, before the flight of the ball is clear. Because he knew.
The Raptors postgame were not down, not crushed. They were frustrated at a blown opportunity, but this team has taken on Kawhi Leonard’s personality — not to high, not too low, just keep moving forward. Which means on to Game 6. The Raptors know they still lead 3-2 and they need just one more win.
The party in Canada has been delayed, but it could be back on Thursday night.
Warriors handle whirlwind of emotions amid Kevin Durant injury, Game 5 win
Any feelings of frustration have morphed into sadness and inspiration. Durant returned from a month-long absence, played well then re-injured himself in a whirlwind stretch to open the game. Everyone is still processing their feelings, but the unified message from the Warriors now: They stand with Kevin Durant.
They also showed they’re good enough to win without him, at least for a night and only with his early boost.
Curry’s last five seasons can be split into two distinct periods – before Durant and with Durant.
In the former, Curry won back-to-back MVPs. He was the Warriors’ undisputed best player and good enough to lead them to the 2015 title, 73 wins the next season and Game 7 of the 2016 Finals. His on-court excellence commanded respect, and he rose to his natural leadership position.
In the latter, Curry often deferred to his co-superstar. Golden State still belonged to Curry, and he clearly took on the burden of making Durant feel welcome.
Both sides of Curry came through when Durant got hurt.
Curry left the game to walk with Durant and Andre Iguodala toward the locker room. Though he usually frames his desire to accommodate Durant in terms of doing whatever it takes to win, Curry gave a different explanation for this gesture.
“Everybody gets so wrapped up in chasing championships and the greatness that you see on the floor,” Curry said. “But life is more important in terms of caring about an individual.”
Curry still found his way back to Golden State’s bench in time to regroup his team.
“You could kind of just feel the life just go right out of us,” Draymond Green said. “But to Steph’s credit, he kind of rallied the troops. He talked to everybody, went around the huddle and just told everybody to stay locked in and do this for Kevin.”
It became like old times – Curry and Klay Thompson scoring, Green doing a bit of everything. Add a dash of DeMarcus Cousins, and the Warriors had enough to beat the Raptors.
At least after Durant’s important start.
Golden State outscored Toronto by six in Durant’s 12 minutes. Toronto outscored Golden State by five in the other 36 minutes.
In three years, Durant has made a deep impact on the Warriors – mostly for better and occasionally for worse. He attracts drama, but he also produces in these big games. With 11 points in 12 minutes, Durant became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game. He has also been open about his life journey and trying to find himself – endearing himself to a few of us.
“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” Myers said. “He’s a good teammate, he’s a good person, it’ not fair. I’m lucky to know him.
“Sports is people. I know Kevin takes a lot of hits sometimes. But he just wants to play basketball, and right now, he can’t. Basketball has gotten him through his life. So it means – I don’t know that we can all understand how much it means to him. He just wants to play basketball with his teammates and compete.”
It seems unlikely that will happen again this season, but an MRI on Tuesday will reveal more.
In the meantime, Durant’s latest injury has brought him and the rest of the Warriors even closer together. Eventually, they’ll have to snap out of this funk and prepare for Game 6. But their motivation will be easy to find.
“We do it for Kevin,” Thompson said. “We do it for K.”