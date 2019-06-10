Getty Images

Would Kevin Durant’s return be enough for Golden State?

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
After missing a month’s worth of games with a strained calf, Kevin Durant is questionable for Game 5 Monday night in Toronto. Durant was cleared for practice on Sunday, and how he feels the day after that and heading into game time will determine if he can play. The call belongs to the Golden State Warriors’ medical staff, nobody else.

Expect to see him out there. It is the only card the Warriors have left to play in an NBA Finals they trail 3-1 and have been outplayed in 10 of the 12 quarters.

Durant back on the court is an important turn in this series, if he can go. It certainly fuels Golden State’s dream of turning the 3-1 tables in the Finals and writing their own historic comeback saga.

It also will be too little, too late.

There are a few questions about Durant’s return, but the biggest one is what Durant will be out there?

It’s impossible to say how he will move and feel, but missing two months of basketball and then getting dropped into the middle of a high-level NBA Finals will be a jolt to the system. Before the injury we talked about how Durant and Kawhi Leonard were the two dominant forces of the playoffs, he was playing that well. Durant averaged 34.2 points per game, shooting 55.9 percent from three (a ridiculous 66.5 true shooting percentage) plus had 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. It’s not fair to expect that Durant to suddenly reappear this series, for his game to be that sharp and his conditioning to be peak.

Durant also is one of the games great scorers, he’s going to come in and still get buckets. It’s what he does. Durant is who the Warriors have needed in the halfcourt against a stifling Raptors’ defense that has kept the Warriors below a point per possession in halfcourt offense in Toronto’s three wins. Durant, the walking mismatch, is the guy Golden State leans on to get buckets in the halfcourt and they will revert to that again.

It’s not just that Durant plays, it’s whose minutes he takes away. Durant on the court means Alfonzo McKinnie is not. Durant on the court means the return of the Hamptons’ Five lineup that is the Warriors’ best — don’t be surprised if Kerr starts it and plays it 20ish minutes in this game — and that means DeMarcus Cousins (who was awful in the past two games) and Andrew Bogut are on the bench.

Durant on the court also messes with Toronto’s defensive matchups. Leonard will have the primary responsibility on KD, but that means he can’t be switching on to Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, Leonard can’t be in the same help positions. Golden State’s backcourt should have a little more room to operate.

Durant’s return changes the series… but probably not enough.

The Warriors are down 3-1 in this series because the Toronto Raptors are very good, and right now playing with incredible confidence. That is not changing. Toronto is still long, still athletic, can still defend, still has shooters all over the floor, and still has Leonard. It’s a high IQ team that will test Durant from the start (don’t be shocked if the Raptors drag Durant into some early pick-and-roll defenses just to test how he moves, switches, and if they can attack him).

Durant’s return doesn’t change the fact Thompson, Cousins, Kevon Looney, and Andre Iguodala are all playing through various injuries and ailments.

The math also just doesn’t support the Warriors, as NBC’s own Dan Feldman noted on Twitter.

Even with Feldman’s very generous odds, it means the Warriors would have a 44.1 percent chance of winning the series. Less than half the time. The reality is far, far less than that.

Still, the “Durant as Warriors’ savior” belief is out there because the Warriors organization fed it. If Golden State had been honest from the start and called it a Grade 2 calf strain — something that takes 4-6 weeks to heal (if this were the regular season Durant would not be out there Monday night() — we would all have expected him to return around this time and had the appropriate expectations for what he could or could not do.

Instead, the Warriors called it mild, kept flying him around with the team, kept hope alive in the locker room and in the fan base. It just hung out there, and eventually created resentment and frustration. The question of how committed to the Warriors Durant has crept into the conversation. Golden State didn’t play this card until now, when its back is against the wall, when there was true desperation. All of those pent up feelings are on the organization, not KD.

Durant likely is back Monday night and this series will get more interesting. The Warriors are closer to their peak.

But doing that now, down 3-1, seems a too-late gesture against a Raptors team playing like champions.

 

Report: Pelicans making Swin Cash among NBA’s highest-ranking female executives

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Earlier this season, the Pacers made Kelly Krauskopf the NBA’s first female assistant general manager.

Comparing jobs across teams can be tricky. Krauskopf reports to Kevin Pritchard, who runs Indiana’s front office with the title of President of Basketball Operations. As Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin runs the Pelicans’ front office.

But it sounds as if New Orleans will give Swin Cash a position with similar stature to Krauskopf’s.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring former UConn and WNBA star Swin Cash for a senior front-office position, league sources told ESPN.

The team will name Cash vice president of basketball operations and team development, sources say. She will scout, help guide player development on and off the floor, and assume other roles within the organization.

Cash played 15 years in the WNBA then worked in the New York Liberty’s front office. Based on her work as a TV analyst, she’ll bring plenty of basketball expertise and thoughtfulness to New Orleans.

Beyond assessing Cash’s individual merits, teams will generally make better hires when considering the widest-possible pool of candidates – including women. Historically, the NBA hasn’t done that. That’s why it’s still so noteworthy when a team hires a female executive, especially to such a prominent position.

Hopefully, that will change. But it hasn’t yet, and that’s why there’s an additional spotlight on pioneers like Cash.

Former Michigan star Charles Matthews suffers torn ACL in Celtics’ predraft workout

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 7:49 AM EDT
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan standout Charles Matthews is dealing with a significant knee injury as the NBA draft approaches.

Agent Adam Pensack confirmed Sunday night that Matthews tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a workout with the Boston Celtics and will have surgery.

Matthews, who played college basketball at Kentucky and Michigan, is skipping his final season of eligibility with the Wolverines to enter the draft. He was invited to the NBA’s Draft Combine in Chicago and was considered a potential second-round pick based on his defense, but this injury makes it far less likely he is selected.

Matthews averaged 12.2 points a game this past season and was a big reason why Michigan was one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

 

Backs against the wall, the Warriors are saying all the right things

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors were saying all the right things Sunday before their practice leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“But for us it’s just a matter of, can you win one basketball game right now?…” Stephen Curry said. “And if we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done. Just win one basketball game and then we’ll worry about the rest.”

“We have had our backs against the wall before with this same group. I mean, even last year, being down 3-2 [against the Houston Rockets],” Klay Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s a little more daunting being down 3-1, but usually when our backs are against the wall, we respond the best. So hopefully I’ll add another part to whatever legacy you want to carve out for me tomorrow.”

“We still got plenty to play for…” coach Steve Kerr said. “But the mood is good. We have an amazing opportunity and challenge. We’re going to do everything we can to meet that challenge. We’re excited about it.”

Draymond Green didn’t wait that long.

He made his speech in the locker room after the game, Kevon Looney told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Draymond gave a great speech,” Looney continued. “He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn’t get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.’ I think we’re going to embrace this challenge more. Everybody probably thinks we’re going to lose now. And being the underdog again, like we haven’t been in a long time, it’s fun. We’ll try to go out there and prove everybody wrong.

“This is a tough challenge. (Warriors coach) Steve (Kerr) always says, ‘There’s a reason we pour champagne on each other when we win a title. It’s hard. It’s not going to be easy. Nothing in the NBA is easy.’ Toronto is a great team. They’re hungry, but we’re capable of winning. We feel like we have the better team. We’ve just got to go out there and show it.”

All the right words are nice.

Playing with a newfound level of desperation and respect for their opponent is better.

Getting Kevin Durant back will mean more than any of that.

Whether that will be enough is the real question.

Danny Ainge calls restructuring Al Horford’s contract status one of Celtics’ priorities

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving‘s upcoming summer has generated plenty of attention.

But he’s not the only Celtics starter who could hit unrestricted free agency.

Al Horford has a $30,123,015 player option for next season. That’s likely a higher salary than Horford could get in free agency, so he could opt in. The 33-year-old could also opt out to re-sign on a long-term deal that includes a lower salary next season but more total compensation. Or he could even opt out to leave Boston.

Celtics president Danny Ainge sounds interested in the second option.

Asked about the possibility that Al Horford could opt out of the final year of his deal (and $30.1 million) and negotiate a potential extension to stay in Boston, Ainge said, “That will be discussed. That’s one of the priorities on our list as well.”

If Irving, Horford and Aron Baynes opt out and Boston renounces all its free agents, the Celtics would project to have about $34 million in cap space. But in this hypothetical, a bulk of that earmarked would be earmarked for Horford. Will there be enough space left to exceed the $9 million-ish Boston could spend through the mid-level exception available to over-the-cap teams?

In other words, this might be a year to pay Horford his high salary. If he’ll come cheaper in future seasons, the savings could be more valuable then.

But if Horford opts in rather than opting out to re-sign a long-term deal, the Celtics risk losing him entirely in 2020 free agency. Even if the intention now is for him to re-sign, so much can change in a year.

Of course, Horford holds the cards. It’s his option.

Boston can entice him, though. The Celtics must evaluate their direction. Will Irving defy convention and re-sign? Will Boston trade for Anthony Davis and prioritize the present? Will the Celtics build more patiently around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and multiple extra first-round draft picks this year and future years? All that will inform how Boston proceeds with Horford.

Likewise, Horford must decide whether he wants to stay. The veteran could see a team losing its best player and want to move on himself.

But there’s definitely potential for the Celtics and Horford to commit long-term to each other very soon.