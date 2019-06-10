Think they missed him? Kevin Durant drains two quick threes to open game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

News flash: The Golden State Warriors are better with Kevin Durant on the court.

Durant was back on the court for Game 5 in Toronto and he made his presence felt early with a couple of threes.

Steve Kerr opened with the Hamptons five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — and there was a confidence and quality of offensive play we have not seen from them all series. However, the Raptors withstood all that and it was an even first quarter.