R.J. Barrett works out for Knicks: ‘This is the place I want to be’

Former Duke star R.J. Barrett is going to be taken third in the NBA Draft on June 20.

The New York Knicks own the third pick.

Barrett worked out for the Knicks and said afterward he is not working out for any other teams, he wants to be a Knick. Via Ian Bagley of SNY.

R.J. Barrett won't be meeting with any other teams, and says that he wants to be a Knick: "This is the place I want to be, I hope they draft me" pic.twitter.com/E1i11C1C17 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 10, 2019

For Barrett to get what he wants, the Knicks have to hold on to the third pick — they are shopping it around, both in potential Anthony Davis trade scenarios and other deals out there. The Knicks are willing to move it, and whatever team would trade for it would do so because they want Barrett.

And there is a lot to like, as our own Rob Dauster recently broke down for us at NBC.

Barrett, for all the criticism that he faced throughout the season, became the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to averaged 22 points, seven boards and four assists in one season. Barrett did it as an 18-year old (he turns 19 on June 14th) playing in the ACC. Hardaway did it as a 21-year old junior playing in the Great Midwest Conference.

Barrett quite literally did something this season that we’ve never seen a teenager do in college basketball.

Barrett is going to be a good NBA player, the only question is will that be with the Knicks.