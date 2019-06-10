R.J. Barrett works out for Knicks: ‘This is the place I want to be’

Former Duke star R.J. Barrett is going to be taken third in the NBA Draft on June 20.
The New York Knicks own the third pick.
Barrett worked out for the Knicks and said afterward he is not working out for any other teams, he wants to be a Knick. Via Ian Bagley of SNY.
For Barrett to get what he wants, the Knicks have to hold on to the third pick — they are shopping it around, both in potential Anthony Davis trade scenarios and other deals out there. The Knicks are willing to move it, and whatever team would trade for it would do so because they want Barrett.
And there is a lot to like, as our own Rob Dauster recently broke down for us at NBC.
Barrett, for all the criticism that he faced throughout the season, became the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to averaged 22 points, seven boards and four assists in one season. Barrett did it as an 18-year old (he turns 19 on June 14th) playing in the ACC. Hardaway did it as a 21-year old junior playing in the Great Midwest Conference.
Barrett quite literally did something this season that we’ve never seen a teenager do in college basketball.
Barrett is going to be a good NBA player, the only question is will that be with the Knicks.
It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.
Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.
Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.
That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.
It was one of the legitimate questions of these NBA Finals: How would Toronto bounce back from a Game 2 loss at home?
We look back now knowing they took on Kawhi Leonard‘s demeanor, were unfazed, then went and took two at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But after Game 2, Nurse wanted to pick up and motivate his team after a loss and tried to put a positive spin on what was ahead.
“I said it in the locker room, trying to kind of not make it feel so bad, that we just lost a home game in the Finals. I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that’s maybe not an insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one.
“And Kawhi said, ‘f*** that, let’s go get them both.'”
Leonard is a monster.
This Raptors’ team has adapted his business-like mindset, which is going to make it hard for the Warriors to pick up Game 3 in Toronto Monday night. Let alone two more after that.