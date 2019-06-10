Report: Pelicans make Swin Cash among NBA’s highest-ranking female executives

Earlier this season, the Pacers made Kelly Krauskopf the NBA’s first female assistant general manager.
Comparing jobs across teams can be tricky. Krauskopf reports to Kevin Pritchard, who runs Indiana’s front office with the title of President of Basketball Operations. As Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin runs the Pelicans’ front office.
But it sounds as if New Orleans will give Swin Cash a position with similar stature to Krauskopf’s.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
The New Orleans Pelicans are hiring former UConn and WNBA star Swin Cash for a senior front-office position, league sources told ESPN.
The team will name Cash vice president of basketball operations and team development, sources say. She will scout, help guide player development on and off the floor, and assume other roles within the organization.
Cash played 15 years in the WNBA then worked in the New York Liberty’s front office. Based on her work as a TV analyst, she’ll bring plenty of basketball expertise and thoughtfulness to New Orleans.
Beyond assessing Cash’s individual merits, teams will generally make better hires when considering the widest-possible pool of candidates – including women. Historically, the NBA hasn’t done that. That’s why it’s still so noteworthy when a team hires a female executive, especially to such a prominent position.
Hopefully, that will change. But it hasn’t yet, and that’s why there’s an additional spotlight on pioneers like Cash.
It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.
Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.
Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.
That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.
TORONTO – Kevin Durant looked toward the sky in exasperation as he was helped off the court. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry followed toward the locker room. Raptors fans who were just booing Durant and chanting that he sucks cheered in support and chanted, “KD! KD!”
Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals early in the second quarter with an apparent re-aggravation of the leg injury that sidelined him the last month.
With Durant back in the lineup, the Warriors – in a potential elimination game – were playing much better. Durant (11 points) already became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.
But now Golden State faces a much taller task without Durant.
News flash: The Golden State Warriors are better with Kevin Durant on the court.
Durant was back on the court for Game 5 in Toronto and he made his presence felt early with a couple of threes.
Steve Kerr opened with the Hamptons five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — and there was a confidence and quality of offensive play we have not seen from them all series. However, the Raptors withstood all that and it was an even first quarter.
It was one of the legitimate questions of these NBA Finals: How would Toronto bounce back from a Game 2 loss at home?
We look back now knowing they took on Kawhi Leonard‘s demeanor, were unfazed, then went and took two at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But after Game 2, Nurse wanted to pick up and motivate his team after a loss and tried to put a positive spin on what was ahead.
“I said it in the locker room, trying to kind of not make it feel so bad, that we just lost a home game in the Finals. I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that’s maybe not an insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one.
“And Kawhi said, ‘f*** that, let’s go get them both.'”
Leonard is a monster.
This Raptors’ team has adapted his business-like mindset, which is going to make it hard for the Warriors to pick up Game 3 in Toronto Monday night. Let alone two more after that.