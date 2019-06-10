Getty Images

Report: Anthony Davis focused on Lakers, Knicks as preferred destination

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
This feels like Anthony Davis and his team/agent trying to assert control over the process, trying to ward off franchises where he does not want to be traded.

Pelicans’ VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin has started talking to teams about a potential Davis trade, seeking as big a haul as he can get, and he is discussing multi-team deals with a number of organizations. Davis has always wanted to land in Los Angeles or New York (the Bucks were on his original list as well), so now comes this report via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Davis is now focused on the Lakers and Knicks as the two desired long-term destinations, league sources told The Athletic. Davis has not given Griffin or the Pelicans a new formal list. He will be a free agent in 2020.

How could that impact teams such as the Celtics or Nets who are interested in Davis? It is unquestioned that a trade for either organization would provide a gamble for either Boston president Danny Ainge or Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. Several teams — including the Celtics — are aggressive about pursuing Davis understanding they would potentially lose him after one season, when he is set to become a free agent. The Celtics want to pursue Davis and believe in their roster with or without Kyrie Irving, league sources said.

Again, this is Davis trying to assert control over the situation.

Griffin is under zero obligation to send Davis where he wants to go, Griffin is just going to get the best deal for the Pelicans.

That said, this could give some teams pause in their pursuit of Davis. He will be a free agent in 2020, meaning Davis can walk away from any team that trades for him. That is some leverage, but after the success that Toronto had with Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City had with Paul George, some teams will just roll the dice anyway. Boston, the Clippers, the Nets feel they can win him over with their culture.

Griffin is going to ignore the rumors/talk (and do a better job keeping a lid on them than the previous New Orleans administration did at the deadline) and do what is best for New Orleans.

That’s not going to stop the rumors from flying for the next week or so. Expect the trade to be made around the Draft (even if it can’t be executed until July).

R.J. Barrett works out for Knicks, “This is the place I want to be”

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Former Duke star R.J. Barrett is going to be taken third in the NBA Draft on June 20.

The New York Knicks own the third pick.

Barrett worked out for the Knicks and said afterward he is not working out for any other teams, he wants to be a Knick. Via Ian Bagley of SNY.

For Barrett to get what he wants, the Knicks have to hold on to the third pick — they are shopping it around, both in potential Anthony Davis trade scenarios and other deals out there. The Knicks are willing to move it, and whatever team would trade for it would do so because they want Barrett.

And there is a lot to like, as our own Rob Dauster recently broke down for us at NBC.

Barrett, for all the criticism that he faced throughout the season, became the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to averaged 22 points, seven boards and four assists in one season. Barrett did it as an 18-year old (he turns 19 on June 14th) playing in the ACC. Hardaway did it as a 21-year old junior playing in the Great Midwest Conference.

Barrett quite literally did something this season that we’ve never seen a teenager do in college basketball.

Barrett is going to be a good NBA player, the only question is will that be with the Knicks.

Dwyane Wade wins Magic Johnson Award

Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season’s winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as “the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.”

Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

Raptors’ overhaul paying off massively and quickly

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
TORONTO – In 2016, the Raptors’ best season to date ended with a loss to the eventual-champion Cavaliers in the conference finals.

“We’re learning,” then-Toronto coach Dwane Casey  said. “We’re not where they are right now. We’re going to be.”

Casey was right. The Raptors assumed the East crown from Cleveland and are one game from winning the NBA Finals.

But to get here, Toronto fired Casey and turned over most of its roster.

The transformation has been difficult and rewarding, necessary but also dangerous. Raptors president Masai Ujiri revamped a team in the midst of the best era in franchise history. He did it primarily by acquiring a superstar who set a one-year clock on his services – a narrow window, especially amid all the surrounding chaos.

And it has worked.

The major move was trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, swapping a loyal fan favorite for a hired gun. But as much attention as that deal has deservedly gotten, it fits into a far greater context of upheaval.

Kyle Lowry (who has become Toronto’s lifeblood in his seventh season here) and Norman Powell (a fourth-year player barely inside the playoff rotation) are the only players remaining from that 2016 team. Everyone else is pretty new.

The Raptors drafted Pascal Siakam and signed Fred VanVleet as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Toronto traded for Serge Ibaka in 2017 and Marc Gasol just before this year’s trade deadline. Danny Green came in the Leonard trade. Nick Nurse got promoted to head coach last summer.

Even several deep reserves – Patrick McCaw, Jeremy Lin, Jody Meeks, Eric Moreland – joined the Raptors after this season began.

To make way, plenty of contributors exited: DeMarre Carroll, Patrick Patterson, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, Cory Joseph, Terrence Ross, Bismack Biyombo, P.J. Tucker, Luis Scola.

This Toronto team is nearly as brand new as it gets for a title contender.

The average Raptor, weighted by postseason minutes, has played just 181 regular-season games for the franchise. That’s barely more than two seasons.

It’s the lowest mark for a Finals team since the 2006 Heat (average of 142 games). Miami drafted Dwyane Wade in 2003, traded for Shaquille O’Neal in 2004, bolstered its rotation in the summer of 2005 with Antoine Walker, Jason Williams and James Posey then won the 2006 title.

Here’s every Finals team since NBA-ABA merger, sorted by that same average-games measure (*won championship):

image

That Leonard – especially Leonard – Gasol and Green can all leave in unrestricted free agency this summer gives this team a mercenary feel. Even Lowry, Ibaka and VanVleet are locked in only one additional season, as Ujiri wanted an exit ramp for this group.

But winning quickly vitalizes fans, who’ve ached through years of playoff disappointment in Toronto – even if the specific players on the court now haven’t. This feels like the right evolution for this team.

It also helps that the rotation youngsters are so likable. Siakam’s meteoric rise and VanVleet’s beat-the-odds story and candor are quite endearing. Three years is plenty of time for players like that to establish a connection with the fan base.

Their limited time together hasn’t always been enough for the players cement their connection to each other, though. The gaps have mostly shown in small pregame moments – Lowry dapping up an imaginary DeRozan, Gasol not knowing what to do during Lowry’s routine, Leonard ignoring Powell’s fist bump.

Yet, the team seems so aligned when it matters most.

How has this group developed such strong on-court chemistry so quickly?

Talking to players, common themes emerge – maturity, professionalism, unselfishness. This isn’t a random collection of players. Ujiri carefully selected each one. These are mostly veterans who can apply their wisdom to a new situation.

The newcomers even have some institutional knowledge. VanVleet, the third-year pro who’s already one of Toronto’s longest-tenured players, has shared stories of the Raptors’ playoff struggles and previous day-to-day operations.

“We tell them how it used to be,” VanVleet said. “But that’s about it. From then on, it’s create a new identity with each team and each roster.”

Report: Kevin Durant to play Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
The Warriors are calling Kevin Durant a game-time decision for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

But given all the frustration surrounding his injury, it seemed they’d leave the door open like that only if he’ll play. Sitting him at this stage would be too depressing.

Apparently, Golden State understands that.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Down 3-1 to an excellent Raptors team, Golden State is in a deep hole. But Durant has potential to help them climb out.

He brings a sense of excitement and hope to a team that just dropped two games at home. His scoring, defense of Kawhi Leonard and fit in the death lineup could be valuable tonight – and maybe, just maybe, later in the series.