NBA players react, send love to Kevin Durant after Game 5 injury

It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.

Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.

KD taken out of the game after re-injuring his calf. pic.twitter.com/i3y9EfQfdG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2019

Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.

That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.

Nooooo…HATE TO SEE THAT SH*T!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 11, 2019

Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disguting — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2019

MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship… Get Back Healthy Bro🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019

Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019

Can’t question his heart!! Salute ✊🏽✊🏽 — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) June 11, 2019

If KD hurt I Blame the @warriors For pressuring that man to play and he wasn’t healthy! That’s 🤬up! I told him the other night not to play unless he was 100%! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 11, 2019

🙏🏻 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) June 11, 2019

Damn my boy….prayers up @KDTrey5 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 11, 2019

Respect @KDTrey5

Get well brother 🙏 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 11, 2019