Kevon Looney re-aggravates collar bone injury, out for Game 5

This is just terrible news.

Warriors GM Bob Myers, holding back tears while at the podium, delivered the worst possible news about Kevin Durant‘s calf injury.

“Kevin has an Achilles injury,” Myers said. “I don’t know the extent of it, he will have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back he went through four weeks with our medical team. It was thorough, it was multiple experts, multiple MRIs, multiple doctors, and we felt good about the process. He was cleared to play tonight. It was a collaborative process.

“I don’t believe there is anybody to blame,” Myers added that if anyone should be blamed it is him.

Durant had missed a month after a calf strain suffered on May 8 against Houston. Durant had pushed to get back, wanting to be part of this Finals run by the Warriors, ignoring critics who had called him out for not being back sooner.

“Let me tell you something about Kevin Durant, he loves to play basketball,” Myers said with anger rising in his voice. “And the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong. He’s one of the most misunderstood people, he’s a good person. A good teammate.

“It’s not fair.”

Durant himself posted this on Instagram.

Kevin Durant’s postgame comments via IG pic.twitter.com/c5kXBElFGh — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 11, 2019

“Kevin just wants to play basketball, and right now he can’t,” Myers said.

Durant is heading into a summer where he was expected to decline his player option and become a free agent, one coveted by teams from coast to coast. How this impacts his decision remains to be seen.