Kevin Durant won’t return to Game 5 due to ‘lower leg injury;’ MRI on Tuesday (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
TORONTO – Kevin Durant looked toward the sky in exasperation as he was helped off the court. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry followed toward the locker room. Raptors fans who at first cheered when Durant went down — and earlier had been chanting that he sucks — eventually cheered in support and chanted, “KD! KD!”

Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals early in the second quarter with an apparent re-aggravation of the leg injury that sidelined him the last month.

Durant will not return to the game with a lower leg injury, a vague and concerning term.

With Durant back in the lineup, the Warriors – in a potential elimination game – were playing much better. Durant (11 points) already became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.

But now Golden State faces a much taller task without Durant.

Warriors rally with and without Kevin Durant to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
TORONTO – Questions have loomed all season about Kevin Durant‘s future with the Warriors. Even more questions will arise after he left Game 5 with an apparent aggravation of his leg injury.

But thanks to a late flurry of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry 3-pointers, those queries will focus on Durant’s availability for Game 6 Thursday.

Thompson hit two 3s and Curry hit another as Golden State ended Game 5 on a 9-2 run to steal a 106-105 victory over the Raptors.

Kyle Lowry‘s missed shot at the buzzer extends the Finals to a Game 6 in Oakland, but Toronto leads 3-2. Especially if Durant can’t play – the Warriors said he’ll get an MRI Tuesday – the Raptors should remain series favorite.

Series results for teams that won Game 5 on the road to force a home Game 6 down 3-2:

  • Lost in 6: 56%
  • Lost in 7: 36%
  • Won in 7: 8%

Still, Golden State ought to feel great about getting this far. This was a tough environment, with thousands of fans inside and outside the arena eager for a championship celebration.

Durant returned from a month-long absence, played well, left the game early in the second quarter due to an apparent aggravation of his leg injury then missed the rest of the contest.

But Curry (31 points) and Thompson (26 points) stepped up.

Durant, starting in the death lineup, did plenty before exiting. With 11 points in 12 minutes, he became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.

DeMarcus Cousins made several big plays after Durant’s injury, but also got picked on defensively. Draymond Green mixed impressive and volatile influence on the game.

This was a balanced effort from a team that could be down a key cog going forward. The persistent and persnickety question still looms:

Do the Warriors need Kevin Durant?

The way he looked as he left the arena on crutches, they might hope the answer is no.

Kevon Looney re-aggravates collar bone injury, out for Game 5

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT
The injuries — or, in this case, re-injuries — are piling up for the Warriors.

First Kevin Durant had to leave the game with a lower leg injury, just 12 minutes into his return after a month of missed games with a strained calf.

In the second half, Kevon Looney was clearly in pain with his collar bone area injury. Now he is done for the game as well.

Looney was a critical part of the Warriors front line rotation. His absence means more DeMarcus Cousins — who was strong on offense and the glass, but was picked on defensively — and even some Jordan Bell. Those are big steps down for the Warriors on the court.

And it showed as Toronto came back.

NBA players react, send love to Kevin Durant after Game 5 injury

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.

Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.

Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.

That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.

Think they missed him? Kevin Durant drains two quick threes to open game

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
News flash: The Golden State Warriors are better with Kevin Durant on the court.

Durant was back on the court for Game 5 in Toronto and he made his presence felt early with a couple of threes.

Steve Kerr opened with the Hamptons five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — and there was a confidence and quality of offensive play we have not seen from them all series. However, the Raptors withstood all that and it was an even first quarter.