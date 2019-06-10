Kevin Durant to play Game 5 of NBA Finals

TORONTO – It had been suspected and reported. Now, Steve Kerr finally said it:
Kevin Durant will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Down 3-1 to the Raptors, the Warriors are still in trouble. But Durant’s return can turn the frustration surrounding his month-long absence into a jolt of enthusiasm for a team that badly needs it.
Durant can provide a scoring punch, match up defensively with Kawhi Leonard and unlock Golden State’s death lineup. If healthy.
Kerr said Durant would start and play short bursts. The Warriors will evaluate his endurance and ability from there.
“He’s still such a huge threat,” Kerr said. “He can get his shot off against anybody. We’ll see. I don’t want to put too much of a burden on him.
“But just his mere presence makes a huge difference for us.”
It was one of the legitimate questions of these NBA Finals: How would Toronto bounce back from a Game 2 loss at home?
We look back now knowing they took on Kawhi Leonard‘s demeanor, were unfazed, then went and took two at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But after Game 2, Nurse wanted to pick up and motivate his team after a loss and tried to put a positive spin on what was ahead.
“I said it in the locker room, trying to kind of not make it feel so bad, that we just lost a home game in the Finals. I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that’s maybe not an insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one.
“And Kawhi said, ‘f*** that, let’s go get them both.'”
Leonard is a monster.
This Raptors’ team has adapted his business-like mindset, which is going to make it hard for the Warriors to pick up Game 3 in Toronto Monday night. Let alone two more after that.
Former Duke star R.J. Barrett is going to be taken third in the NBA Draft on June 20.
The New York Knicks own the third pick.
Barrett worked out for the Knicks and said afterward he is not working out for any other teams, he wants to be a Knick. Via Ian Bagley of SNY.
For Barrett to get what he wants, the Knicks have to hold on to the third pick — they are shopping it around, both in potential Anthony Davis trade scenarios and other deals out there. The Knicks are willing to move it, and whatever team would trade for it would do so because they want Barrett.
And there is a lot to like, as our own Rob Dauster recently broke down for us at NBC.
Barrett, for all the criticism that he faced throughout the season, became the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to averaged 22 points, seven boards and four assists in one season. Barrett did it as an 18-year old (he turns 19 on June 14th) playing in the ACC. Hardaway did it as a 21-year old junior playing in the Great Midwest Conference.
Barrett quite literally did something this season that we’ve never seen a teenager do in college basketball.
Barrett is going to be a good NBA player, the only question is will that be with the Knicks.
This feels like Anthony Davis and his team/agent trying to assert control over the process, trying to ward off franchises where he does not want to be traded.
Pelicans’ VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin has started talking to teams about a potential Davis trade, seeking as big a haul as he can get, and he is discussing multi-team deals with a number of organizations. Davis has always wanted to land in Los Angeles or New York (the Bucks were on his original list as well), so now comes this report via Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Davis is now focused on the Lakers and Knicks as the two desired long-term destinations, league sources told The Athletic. Davis has not given Griffin or the Pelicans a new formal list. He will be a free agent in 2020.
How could that impact teams such as the Celtics or Nets who are interested in Davis? It is unquestioned that a trade for either organization would provide a gamble for either Boston president Danny Ainge or Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks. Several teams — including the Celtics — are aggressive about pursuing Davis understanding they would potentially lose him after one season, when he is set to become a free agent. The Celtics want to pursue Davis and believe in their roster with or without Kyrie Irving, league sources said.
Again, this is Davis trying to assert control over the situation.
Griffin is under zero obligation to send Davis where he wants to go, Griffin is just going to get the best deal for the Pelicans.
That said, this could give some teams pause in their pursuit of Davis. He will be a free agent in 2020, meaning Davis can walk away from any team that trades for him. That is some leverage, but after the success that Toronto had with Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City had with Paul George, some teams will just roll the dice anyway. Boston, the Clippers, the Nets feel they can win him over with their culture.
Griffin is going to ignore the rumors/talk (and do a better job keeping a lid on them than the previous New Orleans administration did at the deadline) and do what is best for New Orleans.
That’s not going to stop the rumors from flying for the next week or so. Expect the trade to be made around the Draft (even if it can’t be executed until July).
MIAMI (AP) Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season’s winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.
Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as “the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.”
Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.
The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.