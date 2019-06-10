Kevin Durant leaves Game 5 with apparent leg injury (video)

TORONTO – Kevin Durant looked toward the sky in exasperation as he was helped off the court. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry followed toward the locker room. Raptors fans who were just booing Durant and chanting that he sucks cheered in support and chanted, “KD! KD!”
Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals early in the second quarter with an apparent re-aggravation of the leg injury that sidelined him the last month.
With Durant back in the lineup, the Warriors – in a potential elimination game – were playing much better. Durant (11 points) already became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.
But now Golden State faces a much taller task without Durant.
It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.
Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.
Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.
That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.
News flash: The Golden State Warriors are better with Kevin Durant on the court.
Durant was back on the court for Game 5 in Toronto and he made his presence felt early with a couple of threes.
Steve Kerr opened with the Hamptons five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — and there was a confidence and quality of offensive play we have not seen from them all series. However, the Raptors withstood all that and it was an even first quarter.
It was one of the legitimate questions of these NBA Finals: How would Toronto bounce back from a Game 2 loss at home?
We look back now knowing they took on Kawhi Leonard‘s demeanor, were unfazed, then went and took two at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But after Game 2, Nurse wanted to pick up and motivate his team after a loss and tried to put a positive spin on what was ahead.
“I said it in the locker room, trying to kind of not make it feel so bad, that we just lost a home game in the Finals. I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that’s maybe not an insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one.
“And Kawhi said, ‘f*** that, let’s go get them both.'”
Leonard is a monster.
This Raptors’ team has adapted his business-like mindset, which is going to make it hard for the Warriors to pick up Game 3 in Toronto Monday night. Let alone two more after that.
TORONTO – It had been suspected and reported. Now, Steve Kerr finally said it:
Kevin Durant will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Down 3-1 to the Raptors, the Warriors are still in trouble. But Durant’s return can turn the frustration surrounding his month-long absence into a jolt of enthusiasm for a team that badly needs it.
Durant can provide a scoring punch, match up defensively with Kawhi Leonard and unlock Golden State’s death lineup. If healthy.
Kerr said Durant would start and play short bursts. The Warriors will evaluate his endurance and ability from there.
“He’s still such a huge threat,” Kerr said. “He can get his shot off against anybody. We’ll see. I don’t want to put too much of a burden on him.
“But just his mere presence makes a huge difference for us.”