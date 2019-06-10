Kevin Durant leaves Game 5 with apparent leg injury (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TORONTO – Kevin Durant looked toward the sky in exasperation as he was helped off the court. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry followed toward the locker room. Raptors fans who were just booing Durant and chanting that he sucks cheered in support and chanted, “KD! KD!”

Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals early in the second quarter with an apparent re-aggravation of the leg injury that sidelined him the last month.

KD taken out of the game after re-injuring his calf. pic.twitter.com/i3y9EfQfdG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2019

With Durant back in the lineup, the Warriors – in a potential elimination game – were playing much better. Durant (11 points) already became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.

But now Golden State faces a much taller task without Durant.