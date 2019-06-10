Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade wins Magic Johnson Award

Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season’s winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as “the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.”

Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

Raptors’ overhaul paying off massively and quickly

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
TORONTO – In 2016, the Raptors’ best season to date ended with a loss to the eventual-champion Cavaliers in the conference finals.

“We’re learning,” then-Toronto coach Dwane Casey  said. “We’re not where they are right now. We’re going to be.”

Casey was right. The Raptors assumed the East crown from Cleveland and are one game from winning the NBA Finals.

But to get here, Toronto fired Casey and turned over most of its roster.

The transformation has been difficult and rewarding, necessary but also dangerous. Raptors president Masai Ujiri revamped a team in the midst of the best era in franchise history. He did it primarily by acquiring a superstar who set a one-year clock on his services – a narrow window, especially amid all the surrounding chaos.

And it has worked.

The major move was trading DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, swapping a loyal fan favorite for a hired gun. But as much attention as that deal has deservedly gotten, it fits into a far greater context of upheaval.

Kyle Lowry (who has become Toronto’s lifeblood in his seventh season here) and Norman Powell (a fourth-year player barely inside the playoff rotation) are the only players remaining from that 2016 team. Everyone else is pretty new.

The Raptors drafted Pascal Siakam and signed Fred VanVleet as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Toronto traded for Serge Ibaka in 2017 and Marc Gasol just before this year’s trade deadline. Danny Green came in the Leonard trade. Nick Nurse got promoted to head coach last summer.

Even several deep reserves – Patrick McCaw, Jeremy Lin, Jody Meeks, Eric Moreland – joined the Raptors after this season began.

To make way, plenty of contributors exited: DeMarre Carroll, Patrick Patterson, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, Cory Joseph, Terrence Ross, Bismack Biyombo, P.J. Tucker, Luis Scola.

This Toronto team is nearly as brand new as it gets for a title contender.

The average Raptor, weighted by postseason minutes, has played just 181 regular-season games for the franchise. That’s barely more than two seasons.

It’s the lowest mark for a Finals team since the 2006 Heat (average of 142 games). Miami drafted Dwyane Wade in 2003, traded for Shaquille O’Neal in 2004, bolstered its rotation in the summer of 2005 with Antoine Walker, Jason Williams and James Posey then won the 2006 title.

Here’s every Finals team since NBA-ABA merger, sorted by that same average-games measure (*won championship):

image

That Leonard – especially Leonard – Gasol and Green can all leave in unrestricted free agency this summer gives this team a mercenary feel. Even Lowry, Ibaka and VanVleet are locked in only one additional season, as Ujiri wanted an exit ramp for this group.

But winning quickly vitalizes fans, who’ve ached through years of playoff disappointment in Toronto – even if the specific players on the court now haven’t. This feels like the right evolution for this team.

It also helps that the rotation youngsters are so likable. Siakam’s meteoric rise and VanVleet’s beat-the-odds story and candor are quite endearing. Three years is plenty of time for players like that to establish a connection with the fan base.

Their limited time together hasn’t always been enough for the players cement their connection to each other, though. The gaps have mostly shown in small pregame moments – Lowry dapping up an imaginary DeRozan, Gasol not knowing what to do during Lowry’s routine, Leonard ignoring Powell’s fist bump.

Yet, the team seems so aligned when it matters most.

How has this group developed such strong on-court chemistry so quickly?

Talking to players, common themes emerge – maturity, professionalism, unselfishness. This isn’t a random collection of players. Ujiri carefully selected each one. These are mostly veterans who can apply their wisdom to a new situation.

The newcomers even have some institutional knowledge. VanVleet, the third-year pro who’s already one of Toronto’s longest-tenured players, has shared stories of the Raptors’ playoff struggles and previous day-to-day operations.

“We tell them how it used to be,” VanVleet said. “But that’s about it. From then on, it’s create a new identity with each team and each roster.”

Report: Kevin Durant to play Game 5 of NBA Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
The Warriors are calling Kevin Durant a game-time decision for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

But given all the frustration surrounding his injury, it seemed they’d leave the door open like that only if he’ll play. Sitting him at this stage would be too depressing.

Apparently, Golden State understands that.

Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Down 3-1 to an excellent Raptors team, Golden State is in a deep hole. But Durant has potential to help them climb out.

He brings a sense of excitement and hope to a team that just dropped two games at home. His scoring, defense of Kawhi Leonard and fit in the death lineup could be valuable tonight – and maybe, just maybe, later in the series.

Report: Pelicans consider multi-team deals in Anthony Davis trade to maximize return

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
New Orleans only gets one shot at this.

When the team trades Anthony Davis — and expect that deal to be agreed to in advance of the NBA Draft on June 20, or that night, even if it can’t be fully executed until July 1 — they get one shot to jumpstart a roster rebuild around No. 1 pick Zion Williamson as well as point guard Jrue Holiday (who can ideally help this team push toward the playoffs next season). New team Grand Poobah David Griffin knows he needs to maximize return on any trade and he’s going to be smart about this.

Which is why he is pushing toward multi-team deals, something Adrian Wojnarowski reports at ESPN.

According to front offices who’ve engaged in conversations with Griffin, he hasn’t sounded convinced that one team is likely to fulfill his wishes for a Davis deal. To that end, Griffin has been working to find multiteam trade scenarios that could redirect assets for players or picks more preferable to the Pelicans, sources said.

For example, those sorts of scenarios could include the Lakers helping to find a team that hypothetically values Los Angeles’ young players more than New Orleans does, or New York could flip its two first future first-round picks via Dallas into players the Pelicans prefer. New Orleans seems determined to be creative in constructing a deal to maximize the return on Davis, one of the NBA’s elite talents.

The challenge with bringing in a third (or fourth) team is that every team in the trade has to feel they are getting a “win” and it’s not easy to construct deals where three teams are getting needs met.

The teams most active in talks so far are the teams we expect — the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, and Nets — according to the report. Boston is also engaged in the negotiations, but the question remains how many of their best young players (specifically Jayson Tatum) they would be willing to throw in now that it seems a lock Kyrie Irving leaves via free agency. Boston has to balance how much to give up in a trade vs. its chances of retaining Davis as a free agent in 2020.

All those teams — and others than the mix — want to get a deal done around the draft so they could use the presence of Davis to help lure in major free agents this summer. The Pelicans would like dealt with too so they can move on to their next phase around Williamson.

What ultimately matters in this trade is who Griffin and New Orleans value as players. Which guys do they want?

The buzz for a while has been that the Pelicans have not been as high as others on the Lakers’ young players — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma — and would want another team involved to take at least some of those players and get New Orleans players they believe will be a better fit. That said, the Lakers young players are more coveted than the Knicks group around the league. The Clippers and Nets are very interesting possibilities because of their young players (although there are reports the Clippers would not put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a trade) but what players do the Pelicans value, and which ones not as much?

Also, after the Raptors success rolling the dice on Kawhi Leonard and Oklahoma City with Paul George, other teams could decide to roll the dice and jump into the mix.

Expect rumors to fly in the next week, but also expect Griffin to keep a lid on things and not let the trade talks become the circus that happened at the trade deadline.

Warriors: Kevin Durant game-time decision for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
By not ruling him out the day before, the Warriors already took their Kevin Durant decision closer to the start of any other NBA Finals game.

They’ll apparently take it even closer to the limit for tonight’s Game 5.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

I really can’t see Golden State – with frustration festering – sitting Durant again. That’d be so deflating.

Durant’s return probably won’t be enough. But it might be! That’s what makes this so intriguing.

Durant is a superstar when healthy. He can defend Kawhi Leonard, allowing Draymond Green to make a larger impact as a help defender. Durant unlocks the Warriors’ death lineup by giving them enough quality wings to slide Green to center.

That’s why, as likely as it now appears Durant will play, there’s still plenty of anticipation for an announcement tonight.