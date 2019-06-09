Getty Images

“Let’s Go Raptors” chant breaks out at PGA’s Canadian Open Saturday

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Much like the eyes of the NBA world, the PGA Tour is in Canada this week. The Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, this weekend.

That’s a 45-minute drive from the Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors will try to close out their first NBA championship on Monday night. Even at the golf tournament, the Raptors are on everyone’s mind — and a “Let’s Go Raptors” chant broke out in the crowd Saturday.

Everyone outside the Bay Area is pulling for Toronto it seems.

For the record, England’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are all tied for the lead at -13 heading into the final round Sunday.

(You can see a lot of coverage of the Canadian Open on The Golf Channel this weekend, if you want a break from NBA coverage for a while.)

Report: Warriors frustrated Kevin Durant hasn’t returned

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Klay Thompson, after missing only one game due to a hamstring injury, played great in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Kevon Looney returned after missing only one game with a shoulder injury originally thought to be season-ending and gave the Warriors good minutes. DeMarcus Cousins struggled, but at least he was out there after rushing through recovery from his own believed-to-be-season-ending quad injury.

Kevin Durant missed his ninth straight playoff game.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say there was a very real hope that Durant would be able to play in Game 4, to push through in much the same way that Thompson, Cousins, Iguodala and Looney have done of late. When that didn’t happen, and when they saw their season compromised more than ever without him after they’d grown hopeful of his return after seeing him on the court, the irritation grew in large part because they simply didn’t understand why he wasn’t there.

Warriors officials aren’t running from the reality that there’s frustration among some players, but they’re also quick to point out that trainer Rick Celebrini – not Durant – is making this call.

What’s more,  two sources insist that the Warriors have believed for quite some time that Game 5 was the earliest time in which he would likely return.

There’s a problem here.

On the drastic and unlikely side, maybe Durant is malingering. His impending free agency certainly doesn’t help perception. It invites questions about his motives – whether he’s fully committed to fighting through injury for a team he could leave in a few weeks.

That’s all probably unfair. Durant is a competitor. He deserves benefit of the doubt. A neutral observer, Jalen Rose, said Durant’s recent workout went poorly.*

*To be fair, that speaks only to Durant’s readiness to play. It’s far more difficult to assess how hard he has attacked his recovery.

Most likely, this is a problem of communication. The Warriors already admitted the injury was more severe than they initially thought. Even after that, a report emerged Durant was expected to return in Game 3 or 4 of the Finals. If they believed Game 5 was his earliest likely return, the Warriors should have gotten out ahead of that. The actual information flow sets up everyone to feel disappointed when Durant missed yet another game.

There’s a very fine line between being frustrated with Durant and frustrated with the situation. I’m not sure where the Warriors fall.

But this team looks deflated. It has been a long five years, and this Durant saga has been exhausting.

Maybe Durant returns in Game 5 and jolts Golden State.

More likely, down 3-1 to the Raptors and with Durant still not announced as cleared, it’s already too late.

Another report the Warriors will bring Klay Thompson back

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
When the names of top free agents this summer come up — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, etc. — Klay Thompson‘s name is on the list.

As it should be. Thompson is an elite player — one gutting it out these NBA Finals — who will be a free agent this summer.

However, unlike the other names on that list, good luck finding anyone around the NBA who thinks he’s leaving the Warriors. Every source I’ve spoken to for most of a year has said the same thing: Thompson stays if the Warriors offer him the max, and the Warriors will do just that. Other teams will make calls to him because that’s what they should do, but they recognize he’s not moving on.

Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News (who has appeared on my podcast talking Warriors many times) put it more succinctly in a recent mailbag:

The Warriors will re-sign Klay, for sure.

That’s the sentiment. For the record, Medina’s next sentence was, “I think KD leaves, but it would not surprise me if he decides to stay.” That would actually surprise me, but it’s a matter of degree.

Thompson did not make an All-NBA team this season, much to his dismay, which means the Warriors can offer him five years, $190 million guaranteed. Other teams can offer four years, $141 million. (Those figures could shift slightly, once we see the official salary cap numbers for next season, but it will be close to that.) Thompson has said he wants to be a Warrior for life, but also said he’s not giving the team a discount. Golden State has gotten the message.

July 1 Thompson will get his max offer, he’ll sign it July 6 (when the moratorium ends) and next season he will move with Stephen Curry over to Warriors new home at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

What the rest of the roster that moves with them will look like will be a more interesting question.

Warriors’ hopes hinge on Kevin Durant coming back

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — When Game 4 was over, while Toronto fans were waving Canadian flags in celebration inside an otherwise-stunned Oracle Arena, a glum-faced Kevin Durant was outside the Golden State locker room to greet equally glum teammates as they sauntered off the floor.

That’s been his only visible role on game nights in the NBA Finals.

If that doesn’t change Monday, this series is probably going to end.

With it, in that case, so would Golden State’s reign as NBA champions. And then it’s possible that Durant, a free-agent-in-waiting, has played for the Warriors for the last time.

Durant limped off the floor at Oracle Arena a month ago – Game 5 of the second round – with what the team called a mild calf strain. It’s apparently the most severe “mild” calf strain in the history of injuries, because he hasn’t played since and there’s no way of knowing if that’s going to change on Monday.

And the Warriors clearly need him if they’re going to pull off a comeback against the Raptors in these NBA Finals.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us at all,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “It’s just a matter of can we get it done or not, and we’re going to leave it all out there starting on Monday.”

That’ll be the case, with Durant or not.

Here’s reality: Any Durant is better than no Durant for the Warriors right now. His mere presence might throw the Raptors off just enough to create more chances for the rest of the Warriors. It’s really the only card the Warriors have left to play at this point.

Toronto took full control of the series Friday night, winning 105-92 for a 3-1 finals lead. Durant wasn’t on the bench for Game 4, and hasn’t been since getting hurt. He’ll be on the plane Saturday headed to Ontario, and his uniform will be packed inside the Warriors’ equipment bags.

If it goes unworn again, the Warriors are in big trouble.

“There’s been hope that he will come back the whole series,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “So that’s not going to change now. Obviously we hope to have him, but we’ll see what happens. We don’t make that final call … he don’t really even make that final call. His body will tell him if he can get out there or not. And if he can, great. And if not, you still got to try to find a way.”

They’ve been trying, with limited success.

Even with Durant.

The Raptors are 5-1 against the Warriors this season, even going 2-0 in the regular season when Durant scored 51 in one game and 30 in another. The Warriors just looked tired on Friday night, weary against a Toronto team that has had every answer in this series. They haven’t been able to muster the offense they need against Toronto.

With Durant, that story could be different.

But even if he plays on Monday, after not playing for a month, how good could he be anyway? Even someone as talented as Durant, who is in the conversation of “best player in the world” right now, can’t fake rhythm. Throwing him into an elimination game in the NBA Finals, after not playing for a month, is an unbelievably daunting ask.

It might be what’s required.

“We’re hoping he can play Game 5 or 6,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “And everything in between I’ve decided I’m not sharing because it’s just gone haywire. There’s so much going on, and so it doesn’t make sense to continue to talk about it. He’s either going to play or he’s not.”

The Warriors will practice on Sunday. With so much at stake, unless his calf muscle just won’t allow it, Durant will probably try to do something that day. It’s hard to believe that he doesn’t want to play, and the fact that he hasn’t been seen yet in this series just reiterates how not mild this “mild” strain was.

A shot at a third straight ring is slipping away. Maybe it was gone the second Durant got hurt. When the Warriors swept Portland in the Western Conference finals, there was silly talk about how the team might be better without Durant.

That talk is nonexistent now.

Any team is better – a lot better – with Durant. And if he finds a way back to the court, the Warriors might just get a lot better in a hurry.

Or else, this era could end Monday night.

“We’ve got to win one game,” Green said. “We win one, then we’ll build on that.”

Without Durant, winning that one game on Monday might be too tough an ask, even for the Warriors.

 

Dirk Nowitzki eating his way through retirement and loving it

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki eventually plans on working out again. The recently retired star of the Dallas Mavericks wants to stay in somewhat decent shape.

The big German hasn’t put a timeline on it — he’s assuming several more rounds of pizza and ice cream will come first.

Nowitzki looks relaxed and happy, with a neatly trimmed beard surrounding a wide smile, nearly two months after announcing his retirement on the court after his final home game in his record 21st season with the same franchise.

“It’s been everything I dreamed of, drinking, eating everything in sight,” Nowitzki said after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Texas Rangers game this past week. “On vacation without really worrying about anything, about staying in shape. I’m going to start working out again and enjoying that. But as of now, I have zero motivation to go work out.”

The 40-year-old wants to spend time with his wife and three children and visit Germany more often to see his aging parents.

During the emotional ceremony after the home finale, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised the best player in franchise history a job for life. Nowitzki says it’ll be at least a few years before he takes Cuban up on the offer — or decides to do something else.

“I’m sure there’s another challenge out there waiting for me,” Nowitzki said. “As of now, I don’t think that’s something I think about. I want to do some stuff that I wasn’t able to do the last 20 years. Eventually, that’s going to get a little old and I need a new challenge in life.”

The city of Dallas has started the process of renaming a portion of a street near American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way. A few weeks before throwing out the first pitch at a Rangers game, Nowitzki tried a penalty kick during halftime of an FC Dallas soccer match — unsuccessfully, according to young heir apparent Luka Doncic .

Nowitzki also hosted his annual charity baseball game, featuring Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The event always sells out a 10,000-seat minor league stadium north of Dallas, but the 14-time All-Star wondered if brisker sales this year had anything to do with his retirement.

He’s noticing those sorts of things more now and pausing to consider why people approach him in public to thank him for staying in Dallas for one of the longest careers in league history.

“That means a lot,” said Nowitzki, who broke a record Kobe Bryant held at 20 seasons with the Lakers. “When you’re so busy and trying to keep winning games, you never really take a step back and really soak that up or really get the grasp of how many lives you’ve touched over two decades.”

The early part of the offseason has always been about unwinding for the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history.

But this one has been different — the smiles while talking about taking the kids to Disneyworld, the jokes about weight (already at least 20 pounds over his playing days). But Nowitzki says at 7 feet, “you can hide it pretty good.”

“He’s already put up hall of fame numbers, and I think he’ll show the stamina and the stability to be able to eat ice cream for the next 30 years,” Cuban said, joking. “Probably the happiest man in Dallas right now is the guy who makes Dirk’s suit.”

When he retired, Nowitzki made no secret about plans for his next big party. It’ll be June 19, when he turns 41. That’s the number that will soon hang in the rafters of the 2007 MVP’s old home arena — and a number that’s iconic for fans who celebrated the franchise’s only championship with their NBA Finals MVP in 2011.

Nowitzki has been hit and miss on watching the playoffs because of the travel. He saw some of the early games, including Kawhi Leonard’s improbable series-winning jumper for Toronto against Philadelphia in the second round.

Nowitzki says he sat there thinking, “You’ll never get to do that again. So that was a little bit a sad moment.”

But for Nowitzki, who is sixth on the NBA scoring list with 31,560 points, the feeling didn’t last long. And there haven’t been many since he’s retired.