Kevin Durant questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Dan Feldman, Jun 9, 2019
TORONTO – The Warriors announced Kevin Durant would practice today then ended the open portion of their practice before Durant took the court.

They can keep him under wraps.

But they can’t contain a growing hope he’ll play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

If Durant doesn’t play after having his status upgraded like this, that’d be a massive letdown. Considering some Golden State players were already frustrated by his absence, I can’t imagine the organization would raise the stakes like this without confidence Durant will play.

Durant will still get evaluated tomorrow. The Warriors will see how his body reacts overnight to today’s practice. But this is clearly trending toward Durant playing.

The big question: How much difference will he make? He hasn’t played in a month, and the Raptors are playing darn well. Winning three straight, two in Toronto, to overcome a 3-1 series deficit is a monumental task.

But Durant provides another offensive threat. He fits well as Kawhi Leonard defender, which would free Draymond Green as a help defender. Durant gives Golden State enough wings to unlock the death lineup.

Perhaps most importantly, he could spark a team that appears mentally and physically drained.

Kawhi Leonard, did you buy property in Toronto? ‘It didn’t happen yet, no.’

Associated Press
By Kurt Helin, Jun 9, 2019
Yet?

That’s an interesting word. An operative word, if you will.

Let’s reset the scene. Casting its massive shadow over these NBA Finals is the specter of free agency. Specifically, will Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard choose to stay with their teams or move on?

Leonard is on the verge of bringing the Raptors their first-ever championship and being named Finals MVP. The hope north of the border is that hardware — plus the way the franchise had a plan to keep him healthy all season, plus the fact they can offer him the most money — will get him to re-sign with Toronto, at least short term. But nobody knows what he’s really thinking. He sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, she asked him about his plans, and he gave a variant of the “I don’t really think about these things until the season is over” standard answer.

Then came the rumor that Leonard was buying property in Toronto. He already owns a home in Southern California — the Clippers have long been considered the heavy favorites by people around the league to land Leonard if he leaves the Raptors this summer — but why would he buy property in Toronto if he wasn’t staying?

Sunday, in advance of Game 5, Leonard was asked if he brought property in Toronto.

“No, it didn’t. It didn’t happen yet, no,” Leonard said.

Yet.

There are a few ways you can read this. It could mean yet as in “I’m not doing that until I decide what I am doing this summer.” Or, it could mean yet as in “we’re in escrow, so no I haven’t bought it yet, but I plan to.”

Or, it could mean nothing at all.

Fans will read into it whatever they want, like a lot of Leonard’s vague statements.

No matter how difficult it is to imagine Leonard walking away from a title team.

 

Kevin Durant to practice as Game 5 decision awaits

Getty Images
By Dan Feldman, Jun 9, 2019
TORONTO – Three days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. Two days before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. One day before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. One day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it.

One day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said…

“He’s going to practice with us today. And he’ll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. And we’ll gauge it from there.

“What he’s going to do today, he hasn’t done.”

If nothing else, it’s progress Kerr didn’t already rule out Durant. In fact, Kerr even said he’s more hopeful Durant will play tomorrow.

Kerr previously said he’d stop providing updates on Durant other than in or out. The Warriors are reportedly frustrated Durant hasn’t returned, and the coach didn’t want to complicate the situation even further.

Now, once again, hopes are raised.

Facing a 3-1 deficit, the Warriors are in deep trouble – with or without Durant. Golden State must win three straight games, two in Toronto, against a Raptors team playing awesomely. Even if Durant plays, don’t expect him in peak form after missing a month.

But the Warriors are desperate for a spark, and there’s a chance Durant could provide it.

Or, if he can’t play, it could even further deflate Golden State entering a potential elimination game on the road.

‘Let’s Go Raptors’ chant breaks out at PGA’s Canadian Open

Getty Images
By Kurt Helin, Jun 9, 2019
Much like the eyes of the NBA world, the PGA Tour is in Canada this week. The Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, this weekend.

That’s a 45-minute drive from the Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors will try to close out their first NBA championship on Monday night. Even at the golf tournament, the Raptors are on everyone’s mind — and a “Let’s Go Raptors” chant broke out in the crowd Saturday.

Everyone outside the Bay Area is pulling for Toronto it seems.

For the record, England’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are all tied for the lead at -13 heading into the final round Sunday.

(You can see a lot of coverage of the Canadian Open on The Golf Channel this weekend, if you want a break from NBA coverage for a while.)

Report: Warriors frustrated Kevin Durant hasn’t returned

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Dan Feldman, Jun 9, 2019
Klay Thompson, after missing only one game due to a hamstring injury, played great in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Kevon Looney returned after missing only one game with a shoulder injury originally thought to be season-ending and gave the Warriors good minutes. DeMarcus Cousins struggled, but at least he was out there after rushing through recovery from his own believed-to-be-season-ending quad injury.

Kevin Durant missed his ninth straight playoff game.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say there was a very real hope that Durant would be able to play in Game 4, to push through in much the same way that Thompson, Cousins, Iguodala and Looney have done of late. When that didn’t happen, and when they saw their season compromised more than ever without him after they’d grown hopeful of his return after seeing him on the court, the irritation grew in large part because they simply didn’t understand why he wasn’t there.

Warriors officials aren’t running from the reality that there’s frustration among some players, but they’re also quick to point out that trainer Rick Celebrini – not Durant – is making this call.

What’s more,  two sources insist that the Warriors have believed for quite some time that Game 5 was the earliest time in which he would likely return.

There’s a problem here.

On the drastic and unlikely side, maybe Durant is malingering. His impending free agency certainly doesn’t help perception. It invites questions about his motives – whether he’s fully committed to fighting through injury for a team he could leave in a few weeks.

That’s all probably unfair. Durant is a competitor. He deserves benefit of the doubt. A neutral observer, Jalen Rose, said Durant’s recent workout went poorly.*

*To be fair, that speaks only to Durant’s readiness to play. It’s far more difficult to assess how hard he has attacked his recovery.

Most likely, this is a problem of communication. The Warriors already admitted the injury was more severe than they initially thought. Even after that, a report emerged Durant was expected to return in Game 3 or 4 of the Finals. If they believed Game 5 was his earliest likely return, the Warriors should have gotten out ahead of that. The actual information flow sets up everyone to feel disappointed when Durant missed yet another game.

There’s a very fine line between being frustrated with Durant and frustrated with the situation. I’m not sure where the Warriors fall.

But this team looks deflated. It has been a long five years, and this Durant saga has been exhausting.

Maybe Durant returns in Game 5 and jolts Golden State.

More likely, down 3-1 to the Raptors and with Durant still not announced as cleared, it’s already too late.