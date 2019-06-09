Kevin Durant questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TORONTO – The Warriors announced Kevin Durant would practice today then ended the open portion of their practice before Durant took the court.

They can keep him under wraps.

But they can’t contain a growing hope he’ll play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Warriors F Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Game 5, per the NBA’s latest injury report. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 9, 2019

If Durant doesn’t play after having his status upgraded like this, that’d be a massive letdown. Considering some Golden State players were already frustrated by his absence, I can’t imagine the organization would raise the stakes like this without confidence Durant will play.

Durant will still get evaluated tomorrow. The Warriors will see how his body reacts overnight to today’s practice. But this is clearly trending toward Durant playing.

The big question: How much difference will he make? He hasn’t played in a month, and the Raptors are playing darn well. Winning three straight, two in Toronto, to overcome a 3-1 series deficit is a monumental task.

But Durant provides another offensive threat. He fits well as Kawhi Leonard defender, which would free Draymond Green as a help defender. Durant gives Golden State enough wings to unlock the death lineup.

Perhaps most importantly, he could spark a team that appears mentally and physically drained.