Getty Images

Backs against wall, Warriors saying all the right things

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
21 Comments

The Golden State Warriors were saying all the right things Sunday before their practice leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“But for us it’s just a matter of, can you win one basketball game right now?…” Stephen Curry said. “And if we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done. Just win one basketball game and then we’ll worry about the rest.”

“We have had our backs against the wall before with this same group. I mean, even last year, being down 3-2 [against the Houston Rockets],” Klay Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s a little more daunting being down 3-1, but usually when our backs are against the wall, we respond the best. So hopefully I’ll add another part to whatever legacy you want to carve out for me tomorrow.”

“We still got plenty to play for…” coach Steve Kerr said. “But the mood is good. We have an amazing opportunity and challenge. We’re going to do everything we can to meet that challenge. We’re excited about it.”

Draymond Green didn’t wait that long.

He made his speech in the locker room after the game, Kevon Looney told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Draymond gave a great speech,” Looney continued. “He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn’t get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.’ I think we’re going to embrace this challenge more. Everybody probably thinks we’re going to lose now. And being the underdog again, like we haven’t been in a long time, it’s fun. We’ll try to go out there and prove everybody wrong.

“This is a tough challenge. (Warriors coach) Steve (Kerr) always says, ‘There’s a reason we pour champagne on each other when we win a title. It’s hard. It’s not going to be easy. Nothing in the NBA is easy.’ Toronto is a great team. They’re hungry, but we’re capable of winning. We feel like we have the better team. We’ve just got to go out there and show it.”

All the right words are nice.

Playing with a newfound level of desperation and respect for their opponent is better.

Getting Kevin Durant back will mean more than any of that.

Whether that will be enough is the real question.

NBA players react, send love to Kevin Durant after Game 5 injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was devastating to anyone who is a basketball fan.

Just 12 minutes into his return from a month off with a calf strain, Durant tried to plant for a drive, then went to the ground grabbing his leg.

Outside of a couple of idiot fans in Toronto that cheered at first (they were waived down by the Raptors players and eventually the majority of the crowd applauded and chanted for KD as he walked off), everyone felt for Durant, who pushed himself to get back on the court in the Finals only to go down.

That includes NBA players. Here are some of their reactions.

Kevin Durant leaves Game 5 with apparent leg injury (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT
4 Comments

TORONTO – Kevin Durant looked toward the sky in exasperation as he was helped off the court. Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry followed toward the locker room. Raptors fans who were just booing Durant and chanting that he sucks cheered in support and chanted, “KD! KD!”

Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals early in the second quarter with an apparent re-aggravation of the leg injury that sidelined him the last month.

With Durant back in the lineup, the Warriors – in a potential elimination game – were playing much better. Durant (11 points) already became the first player to enter an NBA Finals this deep into the series and score double digits in his first game.

But now Golden State faces a much taller task without Durant.

Think they missed him? Kevin Durant drains two quick threes to open game

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
2 Comments

News flash: The Golden State Warriors are better with Kevin Durant on the court.

Durant was back on the court for Game 5 in Toronto and he made his presence felt early with a couple of threes.

Steve Kerr opened with the Hamptons five lineup — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Durant, and Draymond Green — and there was a confidence and quality of offensive play we have not seen from them all series. However, the Raptors withstood all that and it was an even first quarter.

Kawhi Leonard on idea of winning one game at Oracle: ‘F*** that, let’s go get them both’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was one of the legitimate questions of these NBA Finals: How would Toronto bounce back from a Game 2 loss at home?

We look back now knowing they took on Kawhi Leonard‘s demeanor, were unfazed, then went and took two at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But after Game 2, Nurse wanted to pick up and motivate his team after a loss and tried to put a positive spin on what was ahead.

“I said it in the locker room, trying to kind of not make it feel so bad, that we just lost a home game in the Finals. I was like, all we got to do is go get one, that’s maybe not an insurmountable challenge to go out there and get one.

“And Kawhi said, ‘f*** that, let’s go get them both.'”

Leonard is a monster.

This Raptors’ team has adapted his business-like mindset, which is going to make it hard for the Warriors to pick up Game 3 in Toronto Monday night. Let alone two more after that.