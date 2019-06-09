Backs against the wall, the Warriors are saying all the right things

The Golden State Warriors were saying all the right things Sunday before their practice leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“But for us it’s just a matter of, can you win one basketball game right now?…” Stephen Curry said. “And if we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done. Just win one basketball game and then we’ll worry about the rest.”

“We have had our backs against the wall before with this same group. I mean, even last year, being down 3-2 [against the Houston Rockets],” Klay Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s a little more daunting being down 3-1, but usually when our backs are against the wall, we respond the best. So hopefully I’ll add another part to whatever legacy you want to carve out for me tomorrow.”

“We still got plenty to play for…” coach Steve Kerr said. “But the mood is good. We have an amazing opportunity and challenge. We’re going to do everything we can to meet that challenge. We’re excited about it.”

Draymond Green didn’t wait that long.

He made his speech in the locker room after the game, Kevon Looney told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Draymond gave a great speech,” Looney continued. “He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn’t get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.’ I think we’re going to embrace this challenge more. Everybody probably thinks we’re going to lose now. And being the underdog again, like we haven’t been in a long time, it’s fun. We’ll try to go out there and prove everybody wrong. “This is a tough challenge. (Warriors coach) Steve (Kerr) always says, ‘There’s a reason we pour champagne on each other when we win a title. It’s hard. It’s not going to be easy. Nothing in the NBA is easy.’ Toronto is a great team. They’re hungry, but we’re capable of winning. We feel like we have the better team. We’ve just got to go out there and show it.”

All the right words are nice.

Playing with a newfound level of desperation and respect for their opponent is better.

Getting Kevin Durant back will mean more than any of that.

Whether that will be enough is the real question.