Backs against the wall, the Warriors are saying all the right things

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors were saying all the right things Sunday before their practice leading up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“But for us it’s just a matter of, can you win one basketball game right now?…” Stephen Curry said. “And if we focus on that mission, our history kind of speaks for itself in terms of being able to get that done. Just win one basketball game and then we’ll worry about the rest.”

“We have had our backs against the wall before with this same group. I mean, even last year, being down 3-2 [against the Houston Rockets],” Klay Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s a little more daunting being down 3-1, but usually when our backs are against the wall, we respond the best. So hopefully I’ll add another part to whatever legacy you want to carve out for me tomorrow.”

“We still got plenty to play for…” coach Steve Kerr said. “But the mood is good. We have an amazing opportunity and challenge. We’re going to do everything we can to meet that challenge. We’re excited about it.”

Draymond Green didn’t wait that long.

He made his speech in the locker room after the game, Kevon Looney told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Draymond gave a great speech,” Looney continued. “He made sure we had our heads up, said ‘Stay confident, know who we are. We didn’t get here by quitting and pouting or giving up. We always believe, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who have been underdogs and who have been counted out before.’ I think we’re going to embrace this challenge more. Everybody probably thinks we’re going to lose now. And being the underdog again, like we haven’t been in a long time, it’s fun. We’ll try to go out there and prove everybody wrong.

“This is a tough challenge. (Warriors coach) Steve (Kerr) always says, ‘There’s a reason we pour champagne on each other when we win a title. It’s hard. It’s not going to be easy. Nothing in the NBA is easy.’ Toronto is a great team. They’re hungry, but we’re capable of winning. We feel like we have the better team. We’ve just got to go out there and show it.”

All the right words are nice.

Playing with a newfound level of desperation and respect for their opponent is better.

Getting Kevin Durant back will mean more than any of that.

Whether that will be enough is the real question.

Danny Ainge calls restructuring Al Horford’s contract status one of Celtics’ priorities

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving‘s upcoming summer has generated plenty of attention.

But he’s not the only Celtics starter who could hit unrestricted free agency.

Al Horford has a $30,123,015 player option for next season. That’s likely a higher salary than Horford could get in free agency, so he could opt in. The 33-year-old could also opt out to re-sign on a long-term deal that includes a lower salary next season but more total compensation. Or he could even opt out to leave Boston.

Celtics president Danny Ainge sounds interested in the second option.

John Karalis of MassLive:

Ainge and the Celtics are hoping to come up with a re-structured deal.

“That will be discussed,” Ainge said. “That’s one of the priorities on our list as well”

If Irving, Horford and Aron Baynes opt out and Boston renounces all its free agents, the Celtics would project to have about $34 million in cap space. But in this hypothetical, a bulk of that earmarked would be earmarked for Horford. Will there be enough space left to exceed the $9 million-ish Boston could spend through the mid-level exception available to over-the-cap teams?

In other words, this might be a year to pay Horford his high salary. If he’ll come cheaper in future seasons, the savings could be more valuable then.

But if Horford opts in rather than opting out to re-sign a long-term deal, the Celtics risk losing him entirely in 2020 free agency. Even if the intention now is for him to re-sign, so much can change in a year.

Of course, Horford holds the cards. It’s his option.

Boston can entice him, though. The Celtics must evaluate their direction. Will Irving defy convention and re-sign? Will Boston trade for Anthony Davis and prioritize the present? Will the Celtics build more patiently around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and multiple extra first-round draft picks this year and future years? All that will inform how Boston proceeds with Horford.

Likewise, Horford must decide whether he wants to stay. The veteran could see a team losing its best player and want to move on himself.

But there’s definitely potential for the Celtics and Horford to commit long-term to each other very soon.

Kyle Lowry thrown for loop by kid asking about him being icon across Canada, gives great answer (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
TORONTO – Raptors star Kyle Lowry has a great story of perseverance and determination. He’s, by far, the longest-tenured player on a team one win from a championship. As Canada’s only NBA team, Toronto represents the entire country.

The love for Lowry here is deep and wide.

But he wasn’t ready for a child reporter to ask today, “How does it feel to be an icon all over Canada to kids?”

“I’m not – that’s a crazy question,” Lowry said, shaking his head and laughing. “I ain’t never been asked that one. I don’t know.

“I will put it this way, man. I was once a kid. I was once in your shoes. And to be able to know kids one day will want to be like me, I hold myself to a super high standard. I want kids and you to see a man that’s really professional, really about his business, but at the same time, he’s still fun and loving and everything else.”

As the next questioner got called on, Lowry continued.

“That’s a crazy question right there, boy” Lowry said. “You can’t beat that question. You can’t beat that question. You can try, but you can’t beat that question.”

The next question – about how to balance appreciating fan support and remaining focused on the task at hand – was fine. But Lowry was right. It didn’t hold up to the previous query.

Lowry is an intense competitor, to the point he sometimes comes across as grumpy. The Raptors are determined to maintain a steely mentality as they near their goal.

It was cool to see Lowry, in this environment, break form and enjoy the deserved flattery.

Kevin Durant questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
TORONTO – The Warriors announced Kevin Durant would practice today then ended the open portion of their practice before Durant took the court.

They can keep him under wraps.

But they can’t contain a growing hope he’ll play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

If Durant doesn’t play after having his status upgraded like this, that’d be a massive letdown. Considering some Golden State players were already frustrated by his absence, I can’t imagine the organization would raise the stakes like this without confidence Durant will play.

Durant will still get evaluated tomorrow. The Warriors will see how his body reacts overnight to today’s practice. But this is clearly trending toward Durant playing.

The big question: How much difference will he make? He hasn’t played in a month, and the Raptors are playing darn well. Winning three straight, two in Toronto, to overcome a 3-1 series deficit is a monumental task.

But Durant provides another offensive threat. He fits well as Kawhi Leonard defender, which would free Draymond Green as a help defender. Durant gives Golden State enough wings to unlock the death lineup.

Perhaps most importantly, he could spark a team that appears mentally and physically drained.

Kawhi Leonard, did you buy property in Toronto? ‘It didn’t happen yet, no.’

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Yet?

That’s an interesting word. An operative word, if you will.

Let’s reset the scene. Casting its massive shadow over these NBA Finals is the specter of free agency. Specifically, will Golden State’s Kevin Durant and Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard choose to stay with their teams or move on?

Leonard is on the verge of bringing the Raptors their first-ever championship and being named Finals MVP. The hope north of the border is that hardware — plus the way the franchise had a plan to keep him healthy all season, plus the fact they can offer him the most money — will get him to re-sign with Toronto, at least short term. But nobody knows what he’s really thinking. He sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, she asked him about his plans, and he gave a variant of the “I don’t really think about these things until the season is over” standard answer.

Then came the rumor that Leonard was buying property in Toronto. He already owns a home in Southern California — the Clippers have long been considered the heavy favorites by people around the league to land Leonard if he leaves the Raptors this summer — but why would he buy property in Toronto if he wasn’t staying?

Sunday, in advance of Game 5, Leonard was asked if he brought property in Toronto.

“No, it didn’t. It didn’t happen yet, no,” Leonard said.

Yet.

There are a few ways you can read this. It could mean yet as in “I’m not doing that until I decide what I am doing this summer.” Or, it could mean yet as in “we’re in escrow, so no I haven’t bought it yet, but I plan to.”

Or, it could mean nothing at all.

Fans will read into it whatever they want, like a lot of Leonard’s vague statements.

No matter how difficult it is to imagine Leonard walking away from a title team.

 