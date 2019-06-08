Singing, chanting Raptors fans take over Oracle after Game 4 win (VIDEO)

OAKLAND — What may well be the final Warriors game in Oracle Arena was Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals — a game where the Toronto Raptors took over the game on the court and won.

After the game, Raptors fans — and there was a surprisingly large number of them in the Warriors’ building for both games in the Bay Area — took over the building, chanting and singing.

That looked like a scene from the ‘Jurassic Park’ watch party in Toronto, but that was inside Oracle after the game.

“I think we travel, our fans travel really well in the regular season. We get this a lot on the road. It’s really amazing,” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said after the win. “It’s Canada’s team, and Canadians from all over the country are traveling down and making plans when we play in Florida or California or any of the — Detroit especially. You ought to see a Detroit game. It’s really something in there, both teams’ fans really get going.

“Surprises me a little in The Finals because I don’t think it’s that easy to get tickets to these games, so our fans are working extra hard and being extra vocal, and we appreciate that.”

They rewarded those fans with a pair of wins in the Bay Area. Now Toronto has the chance to close the series out at home on Monday night.