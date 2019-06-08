Raptors fans already lining up for outdoor Jurassic Park party Monday night

It’s hard to overestimate — or even explain — how Raptors’ crazy Toronto has gone. Hundreds of their fans took over Oracle Arena after the Raptors’ Game 4 win Wednesday, and in Toronto they are literally dancing in the streets.
Monday night Toronto could be crowned NBA champions. The Raptors are up 3-1 on the Warriors and in Game 4 made a dominating statement. The return of Kevin Durant — who is not moving all that well — seems Golden State’s best hope.
Raptors fans sense what is coming — and a handful are already lining up for the party at Jurassic Park, reports the CBC.
Die-hard Toronto Raptors fans are lining up days in advance for a spot in the outdoor fanzone known as Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
Thirty-three-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they were lined up Friday afternoon for Game 4, but got back right back in line for Game 5 after the final buzzer sounded.
With nearly three full days off between games, the two friends packed a tent along with groceries, a miniature portable grill and dry shampoo to get them through.
The party in Toronto Monday may be epic. Historic.
Toronto got to celebrate a Grey Cup title for the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, but for the beloved Maple Leafs it’s been since 1967.
The Raptors have never even been to the Finals, and their fans are savoring this trip.