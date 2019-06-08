Getty Images

Rajon Rondo becomes latest Laker to say Anthony Davis trade talks disrupted team

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
At this point, it’s well documented that among the perfect storm of things that blew up the Lakers season — starting with LeBron James‘ strained groin — the very public trade discussions between the Lakers and Pelicans about an Anthony Davis played a significant role. With a young core of players who had not seen their names in trade rumors before, it was mentally disruptive.

(Magic Johnson tried to throw the blame for the public nature of the discussions on the Pelicans, I’ll just say that all those leaks did not come from solely New Orleans.)

Rajon Rondo said it wasn’t just the young players who were thrown off by the talks and how things were handled. Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report sat down with Rondo, who told a story about the impact.

“Even some of the old guys were affected,” Rondo says. “I can’t say a name, but I remember me and the guy were on the bench for the Atlanta game right before the [All-Star] break. The guy was cussing and talking bad about the situation during the game. I was like: ‘Snap out of it. That shit is over with. We’ll get through it. As vets, we have to move forward and not focus on what the young guys are focusing on. Set an example.’ It was a little crazy to see a vet distraught over that.

“Me, I’m kind of numb to it. I was in trade rumors every year in Boston. Eight straight years. You can’t really relate to it until you’ve gone through it…

“Guys may have felt like, ‘Oh, I need to prove myself so I won’t be traded’ or ‘They’re going to trade me anyway.’ Each game you didn’t know what the mentality was for those guys: ‘Should I give my all to this organization that is about to trade me in two days?'”

That’s the past, Magic Johnson is out (although the rest of the Lakers management team is largely unchanged), yet the question remains did the Lakers learn from this mistake? Or, more accurately, the string of errors they made last season, starting with a roster constructed without enough shooting?

We’ll have a better answer to that around the end of July.

Rumor: Pelicans’ top target in Anthony Davis trade is Jayson Tatum

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The big name in Anthony Davis trade talks last February (besides Davis himself) was someone who realistically wouldn’t get dealt.

Jayson Tatum loomed over the process. The Celtics can’t trade for Davis until July, because Kyrie Irving is already their one allowable traded-for designated-rookie-scale player. So, Boston had to convince the Pelicans to keep Davis past the deadline. Their reward this offseason could be Tatum.

But so much has changed since.

Tatum continued an underwhelming second season. New Orleans fired Dell Demps and hired David Griffin to run the front office. Kyrie Irving appears likely to leave the Celtics, which would make it more difficult for them to re-sign Davis in 2020.

Does Boston still want Davis as badly? Do the Pelicans still value Tatum so highly?

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

From what I’ve been able to learn, if Kyrie Irving walks, it is not going to diminish their appetite to go get Anthony Davis.

From what I understand, they’re not going to take their foot off the gas when it comes to pursuing Anthony Davis.

I know that there’s a stronger sense than ever within the organization that Kyrie Irving is going to leave.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU

Tatum is still a valuable player. He’s young, talented and relatively cheap. But his stock has probably dropped enough since the trade deadline that it opens doors for other teams to beat Boston’s offer for Davis. Even if Tatum remains the Pelicans’ most-desired player, other teams could offer better packages of multiple players and picks.

Especially because the Celtics should show some restraint considering Irving’s likely impending exit.

Davis reportedly wouldn’t rule out staying in Boston without Irving. But that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement. Davis’ father enters the situation with a unfavorable view of the Celtics.

Without Irving, Tatum and whatever else they must send New Orleans, how good would the Davis-led Celtics be? There’d be a lot riding on Gordon Hayward rediscovering his star production after injury, Al Horford staving off aging (if he doesn’t opt out and leave) and Jaylen Brown getting back into a groove after an uneven year. It’d be a huge risk.

Of course, having a Davis trade in place could convince Irving to re-sign. That might be a longshot, but the possibility of a star twofer should factor.

Boston reportedly could have traded for Kawhi Leonard, who now has the Raptors on the brink of a championship. Sometimes, the big swing pays off, and seeing it happen for Toronto could prompt the Celtics to take their own this summer.

Rockets, Mike D’Antoni reportedly re-engage in contract extension talks

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Mike D’Antoni and the Houston Rockets came to an impasse in contract extension negotiations because Rockets’ owner Tilman Fertitta wanted an out if things didn’t go well. It was a lowball offer. According to D’Antoni’s agent, the one-year extension offer the Rockets made was for $2.5 million — which is $2 million below his current salary — but with another $2.5 million if D’Antoni made the playoffs and was still coaching the team at the end of the season.

That language gave Fertitta — an owner who made cost-cutting moves last summer that hurt the team on the court, remember Trevor Ariza — an out.

The two sides are talking again and this time some of that contract language has changed, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The Rockets have acted this summer like a frustrated team searching for answers. For a couple of seasons in a row now this has been one of the best teams in the NBA, but unable to get past Golden State (even when they didn’t have Kevin Durant for Game 5). They are searching for what will put them over the top, and letting go of most of D’Antoni’s staff was part of that process.

It’s completely fair for Houston to ask, “is Mike D’Antoni the guy who can coach this team to a title?” But that leads to a second question: Who are they going to get that’s better? D’Antoni is one of the game’s elite coaches, a guy James Harden trusts, and a guy who has modified his system because it’s what’s best with this roster. There are not better options just lined up at the door.

D’Antoni is entering the last season of his contract, a potential lame duck season, and that could matter in a locker room where Harden and Chris Paul (among others) have reportedly clashed over the offensive style. If those guys sense D’Antoni is not ownership’s guy long term, they are less likely to listen to him, thinking they can just wait him out and win over the next guy. It could be an issue.

Which is why it makes sense to pay D’Antoni the money of an extension. If Rockets GM Daryl Morey or ownership wants to make a change next summer and have to eat the cost of that contract extension, well, welcome to NBA ownership. That’s the cost of doing business.

Clippers reportedly planning now for what happens if Kawhi Leonard stays in Toronto

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
For much of the season, the buzz around the league was that Kawhi Leonard‘s choice as a free agent in 2019 was a binary one: Come to the Los Angeles Clippers, or stay with the Toronto Raptors. Other teams tried to pretend they were in the mix — the Lakers, the Knicks — but sources said that was never reality, this was a two-team race.

The Clippers were confident. They made such a show of their presence around Leonard the Raptors reported them to the league for tampering, and Doc Rivers eventually got fined for it.

However, the Clippers are watching the Finals, too. They see it — Leonard dominating and leading the Raptors to the brink of an NBA title. With that, the Clippers’ confidence is fading and they are looking more at Plan B options, reports Joe Varden of The Athletic.

The Clippers, those sources said, feel confident Leonard will answer the phone when they call on June 30, but beyond that there is no way to know what impact Leonard’s Finals run will have. Those sources said the Clippers spend most of their time in meetings preparing for scenarios in which he doesn’t come to L.A.

The Clippers under Lawrence Frank are the kind of organization that would have been thinking about Plan B already anyway. Like all smart organizations (and even some of the not-so-smart ones) they try to map out every potential scenario in advance, to thoroughly assess their options, so they are not caught by surprise. The Clippers have other options, from Kevin Durant (although the Knicks are still considered the frontrunner they by most around the league) to jumping into trade talks for stars.  The Clippers will still be big players this summer, this is an organization with a good reputation around the league with players now.

But they understand the landscape is changing.

Leonard, for the record, told Rachel Nichols of ESPN that he is not thinking about free agency until after the season. As you expect him (and Durant) to say.

“You know what you want. But I’m not thinking, like… just because of this and this I’m gonna re-sign. I’m not even thinking about signing or what team I’m gonna go to, free agency, none of that. I’m just focused on what’s in front of me right now. And then, you know, once it’s over then I’ll revisit everything.”

Nobody knows what Leonard wants exactly, or what he will do, but there’s a growing sense he will sign short term — two years, or a one-plus-one — to stay in Toronto. If so, the Clippers will be prepared for whatever is next.

Singing, chanting Raptors fans take over Oracle after Game 3 win (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
OAKLAND — What may well be the final Warriors game in Oracle Arena was one where the Toronto Raptors took over the game on the court and won.

After the game, Raptors fans — and there was a surprisingly large number of them in the Warriors’ building for both games in the Bay Area — took over the building, chanting and singing.

That looked like a scene from the  ‘Jurassic Park’ watch party in Toronto, but that was inside Oracle after the game.

“I think we travel, our fans travel really well in the regular season. We get this a lot on the road. It’s really amazing,” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said after the win. “It’s Canada’s team, and Canadians from all over the country are traveling down and making plans when we play in Florida or California or any of the — Detroit especially. You ought to see a Detroit game. It’s really something in there, both teams’ fans really get going.

“Surprises me a little in The Finals because I don’t think it’s that easy to get tickets to these games, so our fans are working extra hard and being extra vocal, and we appreciate that.”

They rewarded those fans with a pair of wins in the Bay Area. Now Toronto has the chance to close the series out at home on Monday night.