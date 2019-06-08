Getty Images

Jalen Rose says he saw Durant’s workout, does not expect him to play this series

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
OAKLAND — If the Golden State Warriors are going to become just the second team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, they could really use Kevin Durant back on the court. He has been out since May 8 with a strained calf.

Jalen Rose, the ESPN personality and former NBA player, says don’t expect that to happen. He watched Durant’s workout (that the media was not allowed to see) and was not sounding positive on the Pros and Joes podcast (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).

“I’m really familiar with the setup, workout that KD had yesterday with the team,” Rose said, “and I’m going to tell you guys, it didn’t go well on any level. It did not go well on any level. I’m just going to keep it at that.”

“I went from being a guy that thinks that he may come back later in the series,” Rose added. “Now I feel like he might not come back at all.”

Before the game, Kerr would not talk about Durant’s workout and just kept things vague about his return.

“We’re hoping he can play Game 5 or 6,” Kerr said.

Durant is the X-factor in this series and the Warriors’ best chance to turn things around. Durant would change the defensive matchups for the Raptors — Kawhi Leonard would have to be on him — and could provide scoring in the halfcourt that the Warriors have sorely lacked this series.

If Rose is right and KD can’t go the series could end on Monday. Even with Durant, it’s a tall order for the Warriors to find a way to beat a confident, sharp Raptors team that just knocked off the Warriors twice in Oracle Arena. Without him… there could be some partying in Toronto on Monday night.

Klay Thompson’s gutsy performance goes for naught

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Klay Thompson left the court first, and his pain showed as he walked gingerly through the tunnel.

Was it his hamstring injury? Was it the Warriors’ Game 4 loss that has them on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals?

Safe guess: Yes.

After missing Game 3, Thompson returned amid increased pressure Friday and delivered an amazing performance of poise and perseverance. He scored 28 points – tied for the most ever after missing the previous NBA Finals game.

Here’s every time someone missed a Finals game then scored double digits in the next one:

image

Thompson tied Kobe Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals, missed Game 3 then returned in Game 4. Bryant scored 28 points to lead the Lakers to an overtime victory of the Pacers.

Golden State didn’t fare as well, losing to the Raptors. But no blame should fall on Thompson, whose toughness is beyond reproach.

Incredibly, he played 42 minutes. The Warriors weren’t good enough in that time, getting outscored by seven with him on the court. But they were far worse otherwise – -6 in six minutes.

Thompson shot 5-of-8 on 2-pointers and 6-of-10 on 3-pointers. He was Golden State’s only dependable offensive threat until Curry got going late.

Thompson’s teammates shot just 2-of-17 on 3-pointers. (Curry made both on nine attempts.)

The banged-up Warriors just haven’t put everything together. Curry was great in Game 3. Thompson excelled in Game 4. But both outings will unfortunately be forgotten aspects of Toronto wins.

Still, Thompson proved his mettle Friday.

“You love to go to war with guys like that,” Curry said.

Barring a setback, Curry will have that opportunity in Game 5 Monday. But, unless Golden State gets it together quickly, it might be the last time this season.

Raptors turn table on Warriors by dominating third quarter, win big to take 3-1 series lead

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
OAKLAND — With 4:19 left in the game, Steve Kerr called a timeout after a defensive breakdown that led to a Serge Ibaka dunk. The Warriors hung their heads, walking slowly back to their bench, looking exhausted. Looking beaten.

It was the look so many Warriors’ opponents had in Oracle Arena over the years after getting crushed in the second half.

For their entire run the last five years, the third quarter was the Warriors quarter. They owned it. They would toy with teams for a half like a cat with a ball of string, throw some playground passes, shoot deep threes, be a bit sloppy, then they cranked everything to 11 in the third, blew the doors off teams, and coasted home.

Friday night, Toronto owned the third.

Now they may soon own the series as well.

It was the Raptors who blew the doors off the Warriors in the third with suffocating defense, length to protect the rim, knock-down shooting on the way to 37 points in the frame, and just had too much Kawhi Leonard — 17 of his 36 points came on the third, he’s looking like a Finals MVP again — for the Warriors to handle.

“I thought they just took it to us right from the beginning of the quarter,” Kerr said. “Kawhi hit two threes immediately and they turned up their defense, and they just got on a run.”

“Oh, this sucks. It sucks really bad,” Draymond Green said of having the third quarter flipped on them.

Toronto won the third quarter by 16 and the game by 13, 105-92. The Raptors now have a commanding 3-1 series lead heading home to Toronto with the chance to close out the series Monday.

This may very well have been the last Warriors’ game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. If the Raptors do end the series out at home on Monday it will be.

Leonard was dominant again, scoring 36 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and playing lock-down defense. He hit maybe the two biggest shots of the game, both threes right at the start of the third quarter — what Fred VanVleet said after the game was “eff-you shots” — that set the tone for the second half.

He got help off the bench from Serge Ibaka, who had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting plus was a defensive force at the rim, altering Warriors shots all night long. Pascal Siakam pitched in 19 for the Raptors.

Golden State’s third quarters — and their championship runs in general — were always fueled by defense. The Raptors have figured these Warriors out, shredding the high pick-and-roll defense that had been so much a part of the Warriors’ success. Golden State over-helps a lot on defense, something they can get away with against most teams, but the crisp ball movement of the Raptors left Golden State scrambling and getting Toronto open looks from three or dunks.

Often the Warriors’ offense covers up their defensive mistakes, but that was not the case in Game 4. Klay Thompson played well with 28 points on 18 shots in his return after missing a game with a strained hamstring.

Stephen Curry could never get going, finishing with 27 points and 2-of-9 shooting from three. While he would undoubtedly deny it, the heavy load he had to carry scoring 47 points in Game 3 seemed to take something out of his legs, a lot of his threes came up short.

Warriors not named Thompson shot just 40 percent (a number that got padded with a couple of late makes). They miss Kevin Durant, in the halfcourt in particular (the Raptors held the Warriors to 0.85 points per possession in the halfcourt in Game 4), but Durant may not be able to go in Game 5. His status is not known.

Toronto’s depth was another major difference, with 28 bench points. Ibaka was a beast, FredVanVleet played good defense, and guys just got in a groove.

Eventually. There was a sloppy start to the game for both teams, led by DeMarcus Cousins turning the ball over the first three times he made a move, but the Warriors came out with a different energy, got off to a fast 8-3 start and led 23-17 after one quarter. The only reason it was that close was Leonard, who had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting against a far more active Warriors defense than Game 3. The rest of the Raptors were 1-of-13 shooting in the first quarter.

The poor shooting continued through the entire first half — the teams were a combined 4-of-30 from three. Curry was 0-5 from beyond the arc. The Warriors improved defense was giving them more transition opportunities (they had 16 fast break points) but the 10 turnovers cut into their ability to pull away.

It was 46-42 at the half. Toronto had played poorly but was down just four, which was a reason for optimism.

Then the third quarter onslaught came.

And now the Raptors are on the doorstep of a historic championship.

Fred VanVleet gets bloodied, apparently leaves tooth on court (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet might have hit the dagger shot on the first possession of the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. His 3-pointer put Toronto up 15 and left the Warriors in dire straights.

He got that big shot up just in time.

A few minutes later, VanVleet caught an elbow from Shaun Livingston. VanVleet lied on the court for a while, bleeding from around his eye. He also checked his his mouth, apparently for a loose tooth.

ABC’s cameras found it – while play continued! – as VanVleet headed to the locker room:

Klay Thompson returns, put up 14 in first half to pace Warriors (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The Golden State Warriors really missed Klay Thompson.

He was back after missing one game with a strained hamstring and it was instantly clear how much the Warriors need him in the lineup. The team’s defense was far sharper and more energetic, with Thompson taking on the task of Kawhi Leonard a lot of the time.

Plus he scored 14 points in the first half and was the only Warrior in double digits.

In a sloppy first half where the teams combined to shoot 4-of-30 from three, Thompson was one of the few highlights.

At the half, the Warriors led 46-42.