Dirk Nowitzki eating his way through retirement and loving it

Jun 8, 2019
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki eventually plans on working out again. The recently retired star of the Dallas Mavericks wants to stay in somewhat decent shape.

The big German hasn’t put a timeline on it — he’s assuming several more rounds of pizza and ice cream will come first.

Nowitzki looks relaxed and happy, with a neatly trimmed beard surrounding a wide smile, nearly two months after announcing his retirement on the court after his final home game in his record 21st season with the same franchise.

“It’s been everything I dreamed of, drinking, eating everything in sight,” Nowitzki said after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Texas Rangers game this past week. “On vacation without really worrying about anything, about staying in shape. I’m going to start working out again and enjoying that. But as of now, I have zero motivation to go work out.”

The 40-year-old wants to spend time with his wife and three children and visit Germany more often to see his aging parents.

During the emotional ceremony after the home finale, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised the best player in franchise history a job for life. Nowitzki says it’ll be at least a few years before he takes Cuban up on the offer — or decides to do something else.

“I’m sure there’s another challenge out there waiting for me,” Nowitzki said. “As of now, I don’t think that’s something I think about. I want to do some stuff that I wasn’t able to do the last 20 years. Eventually, that’s going to get a little old and I need a new challenge in life.”

The city of Dallas has started the process of renaming a portion of a street near American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way. A few weeks before throwing out the first pitch at a Rangers game, Nowitzki tried a penalty kick during halftime of an FC Dallas soccer match — unsuccessfully, according to young heir apparent Luka Doncic .

Nowitzki also hosted his annual charity baseball game, featuring Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The event always sells out a 10,000-seat minor league stadium north of Dallas, but the 14-time All-Star wondered if brisker sales this year had anything to do with his retirement.

He’s noticing those sorts of things more now and pausing to consider why people approach him in public to thank him for staying in Dallas for one of the longest careers in league history.

“That means a lot,” said Nowitzki, who broke a record Kobe Bryant held at 20 seasons with the Lakers. “When you’re so busy and trying to keep winning games, you never really take a step back and really soak that up or really get the grasp of how many lives you’ve touched over two decades.”

The early part of the offseason has always been about unwinding for the highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history.

But this one has been different — the smiles while talking about taking the kids to Disneyworld, the jokes about weight (already at least 20 pounds over his playing days). But Nowitzki says at 7 feet, “you can hide it pretty good.”

“He’s already put up hall of fame numbers, and I think he’ll show the stamina and the stability to be able to eat ice cream for the next 30 years,” Cuban said, joking. “Probably the happiest man in Dallas right now is the guy who makes Dirk’s suit.”

When he retired, Nowitzki made no secret about plans for his next big party. It’ll be June 19, when he turns 41. That’s the number that will soon hang in the rafters of the 2007 MVP’s old home arena — and a number that’s iconic for fans who celebrated the franchise’s only championship with their NBA Finals MVP in 2011.

Nowitzki has been hit and miss on watching the playoffs because of the travel. He saw some of the early games, including Kawhi Leonard’s improbable series-winning jumper for Toronto against Philadelphia in the second round.

Nowitzki says he sat there thinking, “You’ll never get to do that again. So that was a little bit a sad moment.”

But for Nowitzki, who is sixth on the NBA scoring list with 31,560 points, the feeling didn’t last long. And there haven’t been many since he’s retired.

Report: Knicks confident they’ll get meeting with Kawhi Leonard

Jun 8, 2019
For months, the widely held theory was Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will sign with the Knicks this summer.

But Kyrie Irving joining the Nets appears increasingly likely. There has also been more attention given to Durant staying in Golden State.

What then for the Knicks?

Maybe Kawhi Leonard.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

According to NBA sources, Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry expect to get a meeting with Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and at least have a puncher’s chance

I’m not nearly as confident.

Leonard is extremely difficult to read, but he appears to favor his native West Coast, prefer to avoid the spotlight and enjoy winning. New York checks none of those boxes.

If he wants to play near home, the Clippers – Los Angeles’ less-popular NBA team – look like the clear fit. The Raptors, one from a title, are also making a strong case to re-sign him.

That’s why the Clippers are planning for not getting Leonard.

The Knicks ought to make similar preparations.

Raptors fans already lining up for outdoor Jurassic Park party Monday night

Jun 8, 2019
It’s hard to overestimate — or even explain — how Raptors’ crazy Toronto has gone. Hundreds of their fans took over Oracle Arena after the Raptors’ Game 4 win Wednesday, and in Toronto they are literally dancing in the streets.

Monday night Toronto could be crowned NBA champions. The Raptors are up 3-1 on the Warriors and in Game 4 made a dominating statement. The return of Kevin Durantwho is not moving all that well — seems Golden State’s best hope.

Raptors fans sense what is coming — and a handful are already lining up for the party at Jurassic Park, reports the CBC.

Die-hard Toronto Raptors fans are lining up days in advance for a spot in the outdoor fanzone known as Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Thirty-three-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they were lined up Friday afternoon for Game 4, but got back right back in line for Game 5 after the final buzzer sounded.

With nearly three full days off between games, the two friends packed a tent along with groceries, a miniature portable grill and dry shampoo to get them through.

The party in Toronto Monday may be epic. Historic.

Toronto got to celebrate a Grey Cup title for the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, but for the beloved Maple Leafs it’s been since 1967.

The Raptors have never even been to the Finals, and their fans are savoring this trip.

 

 

Zion Williamson headlines first list of players reportedly invited to NBA Draft green room

Jun 8, 2019
For players, getting invited to the NBA Draft night “green room” — a staging area for the players and their family/agents to hang out before being called up on stage after being selected — matters because it means they are likely a first-round pick. The league invites about 20 players to the room, which is really an open area in front of the podium, and the guys there are considered first-round locks. The league doesn’t want the story to be about “Player X falling down the board” as we watch him squirm uncomfortably in his chair.

The first invitations to the room went out, reports Jonathan Givony of ESPN, and the expected names are on there:

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes.

Williamson and Morant are all but locks to go first and second. Barrett likely is the No. 3 pick, although there are teams not as high on him and it’s possible Garland or Culver jump up, depending on what team makes the pick (the Knicks own the No. 3 pick but are shopping it around in an effort to bring in veteran stars).

Other players will get invited to the green room, and still other players will just make their way to New York anyway. The Draft is June 20th at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn (home of the Nets).

 

Rajon Rondo becomes latest Laker to say Anthony Davis trade talks disrupted team

Jun 8, 2019
At this point, it’s well documented that among the perfect storm of things that blew up the Lakers season — starting with LeBron James‘ strained groin — the very public trade discussions between the Lakers and Pelicans about an Anthony Davis played a significant role. With a young core of players who had not seen their names in trade rumors before, it was mentally disruptive.

(Magic Johnson tried to throw the blame for the public nature of the discussions on the Pelicans, I’ll just say that all those leaks did not come from solely New Orleans.)

Rajon Rondo said it wasn’t just the young players who were thrown off by the talks and how things were handled. Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report sat down with Rondo, who told a story about the impact.

“Even some of the old guys were affected,” Rondo says. “I can’t say a name, but I remember me and the guy were on the bench for the Atlanta game right before the [All-Star] break. The guy was cussing and talking bad about the situation during the game. I was like: ‘Snap out of it. That shit is over with. We’ll get through it. As vets, we have to move forward and not focus on what the young guys are focusing on. Set an example.’ It was a little crazy to see a vet distraught over that.

“Me, I’m kind of numb to it. I was in trade rumors every year in Boston. Eight straight years. You can’t really relate to it until you’ve gone through it…

“Guys may have felt like, ‘Oh, I need to prove myself so I won’t be traded’ or ‘They’re going to trade me anyway.’ Each game you didn’t know what the mentality was for those guys: ‘Should I give my all to this organization that is about to trade me in two days?'”

That’s the past, Magic Johnson is out (although the rest of the Lakers management team is largely unchanged), yet the question remains did the Lakers learn from this mistake? Or, more accurately, the string of errors they made last season, starting with a roster constructed without enough shooting?

We’ll have a better answer to that around the end of July.