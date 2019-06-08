Getty Images

Clippers reportedly planning now for what happens if Kawhi Leonard stays in Toronto

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
For much of the season, the buzz around the league was that Kawhi Leonard‘s choice as a free agent in 2019 was a binary one: Come to the Los Angeles Clippers, or stay with the Toronto Raptors. Other teams tried to pretend they were in the mix — the Lakers, the Knicks — but sources said that was never reality, this was a two-team race.

The Clippers were confident. They made such a show of their presence around Leonard the Raptors reported them to the league for tampering, and Doc Rivers eventually got fined for it.

However, the Clippers are watching the Finals, too. They see it — Leonard dominating and leading the Raptors to the brink of an NBA title. With that, the Clippers’ confidence is fading and they are looking more at Plan B options, reports Joe Varden of The Athletic.

The Clippers, those sources said, feel confident Leonard will answer the phone when they call on June 30, but beyond that there is no way to know what impact Leonard’s Finals run will have. Those sources said the Clippers spend most of their time in meetings preparing for scenarios in which he doesn’t come to L.A.

The Clippers under Lawrence Frank are the kind of organization that would have been thinking about Plan B already anyway. Like all smart organizations (and even some of the not-so-smart ones) they try to map out every potential scenario in advance, to thoroughly assess their options, so they are not caught by surprise. The Clippers have other options, from Kevin Durant (although the Knicks are still considered the frontrunner they by most around the league) to jumping into trade talks for stars.  The Clippers will still be big players this summer, this is an organization with a good reputation around the league with players now.

But they understand the landscape is changing.

Leonard, for the record, told Rachel Nichols of ESPN that he is not thinking about free agency until after the season. As you expect him (and Durant) to say.

“You know what you want. But I’m not thinking, like… just because of this and this I’m gonna re-sign. I’m not even thinking about signing or what team I’m gonna go to, free agency, none of that. I’m just focused on what’s in front of me right now. And then, you know, once it’s over then I’ll revisit everything.”

Nobody knows what Leonard wants exactly, or what he will do, but there’s a growing sense he will sign short term — two years, or a one-plus-one — to stay in Toronto. If so, the Clippers will be prepared for whatever is next.

Singing, chanting Raptors fans take over Oracle after Game 3 win (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
OAKLAND — What may well be the final Warriors game in Oracle Arena was one where the Toronto Raptors took over the game on the court and won.

After the game, Raptors fans — and there was a surprisingly large number of them in the Warriors’ building for both games in the Bay Area — took over the building, chanting and singing.

That looked like a scene from the  ‘Jurassic Park’ watch party in Toronto, but that was inside Oracle after the game.

“I think we travel, our fans travel really well in the regular season. We get this a lot on the road. It’s really amazing,” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said after the win. “It’s Canada’s team, and Canadians from all over the country are traveling down and making plans when we play in Florida or California or any of the — Detroit especially. You ought to see a Detroit game. It’s really something in there, both teams’ fans really get going.

“Surprises me a little in The Finals because I don’t think it’s that easy to get tickets to these games, so our fans are working extra hard and being extra vocal, and we appreciate that.”

They rewarded those fans with a pair of wins in the Bay Area. Now Toronto has the chance to close the series out at home on Monday night.

Serge Ibaka has become the player Toronto needed against Golden State

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 3:18 AM EDT
OAKLAND —There was a time, not very long ago, when plenty of people around the league thought Serge Ibaka was washed. He had thrived in Oklahoma City when it looked like that team would be a powerhouse, but he struggled in Orlando and appeared to be a player in decline. There was still value, but enough to warrant giving him a three-year contract that started at $20 million?

For Toronto, yes. For Toronto in the NBA Finals, a resounding yes!

Ibaka is on the verge of having a championship ring before former teammates Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Ibaka has become a force in these NBA Finals, and his play in games 3 and 4 is a key reason Toronto is up 3-1 and on the cusp of a title.

About the only think Ibaka did wrong Friday night was wear tight pants then try to take a seat next to Kyle Lowry at the postgame podium.

Toronto can be all about the jokes right now. They’ve earned the right.

But they wouldn’t be here without Ibaka’s play in the past two games. He had six blocks in Game 3, his defense changed the course of that game. His presence as a rim protector continued in Game 4, but this time he added 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting — he was the sidekick Kawhi Leonard needed and was probably the third best player on the floor Friday night.

“When Serge is effective defensively is when he’s at his best,” Lowry said after he was done mocking Ibaka’s wardrobe. “I think the scoring just comes. We’re going to make sure he gets that pick-and-pop jump shot, he’s rolling.

“But when Serge is at his best, it’s on that defensive end. And when he brings that intensity and that fierceness, it’s kind of tough to stop him on both ends of the floor. It makes a big difference when he can do that.”

Ibaka and Lowry have natural pick-and-roll chemistry, where Ibaka can pop out or roll to the rim (but usually pop), and it works for them. That play shredded the Warriors defense in the second half.

“Man, I was just trying to play basketball out there, and we know they would try to take Kawhi away, double him,” Ibaka said. “So I just tried to play in the space. And also Kawhi and Kyle, all the guys, they did a great job to find me every time I was moving.”

“Once he starts blocking a couple shots then the offense comes and the rebounding comes and a putback here and there, and even his jump shot seems to come once he gets into the game defensively,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

“I think we kind of messed up our coverages a little bit on him, but you got to give him credit, he knocked some shots down,” Draymond Green said.

The Raptors have not been overwhelmed by the moment in their first Finals. Leonard and his icy demeanor gets most of the credit for that, but Nurse said the other veterans on the team — particularly Ibaka and Marc Gasol – also deserved some kudos. The younger players look to them.

What Ibaka has brought, as much as blocked shots or jump shots, is energy.

“When he’s involved with everything on defense, running the floor and also making open shots, I think just his energy overall [lifts the team],” Pascal Siakam said. “We definitely need his energy. I think he did a really good job tonight.”

If Ibaka brings that energy on Monday night in Toronto, he could have that ring.

Jalen Rose says he saw Durant’s workout, does not expect him to play this series

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2019, 12:51 AM EDT
OAKLAND — If the Golden State Warriors are going to become just the second team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, they could really use Kevin Durant back on the court. He has been out since May 8 with a strained calf.

Jalen Rose, the ESPN personality and former NBA player, says don’t expect that to happen. He watched Durant’s workout (that the media was not allowed to see) and was not sounding positive on the Pros and Joes podcast (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area).

“I’m really familiar with the setup, workout that KD had yesterday with the team,” Rose said, “and I’m going to tell you guys, it didn’t go well on any level. It did not go well on any level. I’m just going to keep it at that.”

“I went from being a guy that thinks that he may come back later in the series,” Rose added. “Now I feel like he might not come back at all.”

Before the game, Kerr would not talk about Durant’s workout and just kept things vague about his return.

“We’re hoping he can play Game 5 or 6,” Kerr said.

Durant is the X-factor in this series and the Warriors’ best chance to turn things around. Durant would change the defensive matchups for the Raptors — Kawhi Leonard would have to be on him — and could provide scoring in the halfcourt that the Warriors have sorely lacked this series.

If Rose is right and KD can’t go the series could end on Monday. Even with Durant, it’s a tall order for the Warriors to find a way to beat a confident, sharp Raptors team that just knocked off the Warriors twice in Oracle Arena. Without him… there could be some partying in Toronto on Monday night.

Klay Thompson’s gutsy performance goes for naught

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Klay Thompson left the court first, and his pain showed as he walked gingerly through the tunnel.

Was it his hamstring injury? Was it the Warriors’ Game 4 loss that has them on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals?

Safe guess: Yes.

After missing Game 3, Thompson returned amid increased pressure Friday and delivered an amazing performance of poise and perseverance. He scored 28 points – tied for the most ever after missing the previous NBA Finals game.

Here’s every time someone missed a Finals game then scored double digits in the next one:

Thompson tied Kobe Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury in Game 2 of the 2000 NBA Finals, missed Game 3 then returned in Game 4. Bryant scored 28 points to lead the Lakers to an overtime victory of the Pacers.

Golden State didn’t fare as well, losing to the Raptors. But no blame should fall on Thompson, whose toughness is beyond reproach.

Incredibly, he played 42 minutes. The Warriors weren’t good enough in that time, getting outscored by seven with him on the court. But they were far worse otherwise – -6 in six minutes.

Thompson shot 5-of-8 on 2-pointers and 6-of-10 on 3-pointers. He was Golden State’s only dependable offensive threat until Curry got going late.

Thompson’s teammates shot just 2-of-17 on 3-pointers. (Curry made both on nine attempts.)

The banged-up Warriors just haven’t put everything together. Curry was great in Game 3. Thompson excelled in Game 4. But both outings will unfortunately be forgotten aspects of Toronto wins.

Still, Thompson proved his mettle Friday.

“You love to go to war with guys like that,” Curry said.

Barring a setback, Curry will have that opportunity in Game 5 Monday. But, unless Golden State gets it together quickly, it might be the last time this season.