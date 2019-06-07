Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Report: ‘Strong’ mutual interest between Kyrie Irving and Nets, who also want to sign Kevin Durant

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Nets boldly asserted themselves in the free-agent market, agreeing yesterday to a trade that allows them to open double-max cap space.

How will Brooklyn spend that available money?

Kyrie Irving is clearly one target. The other is apparently Kevin Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston guard Kyrie Irving — who is expected to become a free agent — and Brooklyn have a strong mutual interest, league sources told ESPN.

Brooklyn’s dream scenario is to lure Irving and Golden State’s Kevin Durant to the franchise, league sources said.

The Knicks are pursuing the same partnership, but league sources say that Irving’s interest in the Nets has increased and Brooklyn has emerged as a serious contender to attract Irving.

There’s suddenly a lot of momentum behind Irving joining the Nets. He remains enigmatic, and he can’t sign until July. But there’s a lot of smoke around this.

Irving and Durant have been viewed as a potential package deal for a while. Most speculation centered on the Knicks. It’s less clear whether Durant would go to Brooklyn.

Of course, two huge variables remain before Durant hits free agency: Will he play in the NBA Finals? Will the Warriors win a title? Either experience, or the lack thereof, could shape his thinking.

Even after trading Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks for Taurean Prince, the Nets still don’t project to have quite enough cap space to max out Durant and Irving. But the exact salary cap won’t be determined for a few weeks, and Brooklyn can still clear other salary if necessary.

If they settle for Irving and a less-experienced co-star – like Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris – the Nets already project to have enough cap room.

But Irving and Durant are apparently the top targets.

Many are surprised Toronto is up 2-1 in the Finals. The Raptors are not.

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The narrative of these NBA Finals is about the Golden State Warriors.

The injuries. The star players. The quest for history. The story mostly has been about why the Warriors are not crushing the Raptors like they have everyone else. There is a begrudging nod that Toronto may actually pose a challenge.

The Raptors do not care what everyone thinks.

They know being up 2-1 in this series is exactly where they are supposed to be.

“If we didn’t feel like we could be here, we wouldn’t be here right now. Simple as that,” Kawhi Leonard said in his straightforward way. “I have the same confidence. You can’t let losses or wins effect that. It’s about what you think and feel that’s in your body, your inner thoughts and you know what you portray to your team and what your team is telling you and what we all feel. And that’s why we are here, we have confidence.”

Confidence that at the end of Friday night they will be up 3-1 and heading home to close this series out.

“We haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves the whole year, we haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves in the playoffs, it’s not gonna start now,” Fred VanVleet said. “We’re up 2-1, we’re on the road, and we’re just thinking about trying to get another win. We’re not thinking about the rest of the series, we’re thinking about Game 4.”

The Raptors franchise has been good for years, winning at least 50 games four straight seasons and having been to the playoffs six years in a row. This season, however, has been different. Leonard has infused the team with his calm demeanor, and with his confidence. Nick Nurse has this team believing they can do whatever is needed.

It doesn’t matter what you believe about them, they believe in themselves.

They believe they can win a second game on the road and go up 3-1 in this series.

“To me, this is a one-game series tomorrow,” Nurse said. “We’re just trying to take them like each game’s critical. We need to put a huge effort in because I think if we put a huge effort in and we’re the hardest playing team, then we’re going to deserve to win. And that’s all we’re focused on.”

“I mean, it would be very important,” Leonard said. “I mean, it would be a third win, and you need four to win. You already know how important that is. It’s 3-1.”

But for Game 4, Klay Thompson will be back on the court.

“We just played him twice,” VanVleet said, and the Raptors won one of those game. I know he missed last game, but his presence just changes a little bit, what we do with Steph, not really what we do with Klay…. I know he got hot in Game 2, we know what he brings to the table, so we’ve got to try and limit him as much as possible.”

Klay Thompson, red-hot Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant returns the Raptors’ plan will not change.

“The plan is that you attack them,” Nurse said. “When you draw multiple defenders, do your best to get off it, because you’ve done your job if you’re drawing multiple, two guys or three guys, you’ve really done your job, and hit the open man and play from there.”

“The margin for error… it’s very tight,” VanVleet said. “One possession can change a series. With those kinds of stakes, it takes a different level of mental focus and physical performance. I think just being engulfed in the excellence that it takes to keep winning at a high level for a really long time — the postseason is about two months — that’s something we keep in mind.”

There is still a lot of series to go, the Warriors sat Thompson for Game 3 because they knew that. They wanted him for games six and seven, not just three.

The Raptors, however, do not care. They believe in themselves.

“[Our confidence] should be high,” Van Vleet said. “Our confidence has been steady all year, and as we continue to play good, we continue to grow, it’s just showing the type of team we can be. We just have to continue to do it. We’re only halfway there, we’ve got two more wins to go.”

Report: Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, who pushed Kyle Lowry, will likely be forced to sell shares

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
The NBA suspended Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the Finals.

That might not be the only consequence.

Dylan Byers of NBC:

Maybe this will go as easily as this report indicates. Maybe it won’t.

I’m not privy to Stevens’ agreement with Golden State. So, I can’t say whether or not the Warriors’ other owners, including Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, can force him to sell.

The NBA constitution provides a framework for removing an owner, as we saw most famously with the Donald Sterling saga. Three-quarters of the Board of Governors can vote out an owner.

Did Stevens “Willfully violate any of the provisions of the Constitution and By-Laws, resolutions, or agreements of the Association” – a cause for dismissal? One clause in the NBA’s constitution: “The Commissioner shall have the power to suspend for a definite or indefinite period, or to impose a fine not exceeding $1,000,000, or inflict both such suspension and fine upon any person who, in his opinion, shall have been guilty of conduct prejudicial or detrimental to the Association.”

Stevens’ actions appear detrimental to the league. But proving that could depend on the level of outrage from players, sponsors and fans. The NBA is reactionary on these things.

The constitution also lists specific punishments – suspension and fine – for owners who commit detrimental conduct. Can the league also remove an owner on those grounds? Especially in this case, what would spark further penalty for Stevens after the NBA announced his punishment? Shelly Sterling was prepared to contest the NBA’s implementation of its own procedures, though it never came to that. Stevens could, too.

Or maybe Stevens will willingly go away quietly. Former Hawks owner Bruce Levenson agreed to sell the team as soon as his racist emails emerged. Not everyone wants to fight through scandal.

The NBA has laid out a path for Stevens to remain minority owner – paying a $500,000 fine and serving a one-year suspension. But maybe there are other forces in motion to oust him. Ultimately, it’ll be up to him how easy that goes.

Danny Green excelling again on the NBA Finals stage

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto’s Danny Green couldn’t make a shot for about two weeks going into these NBA Finals.

Seems like forever ago now.

The finals are a happy stage for Green, who has been in the title-deciding series three times now and has put up big numbers in each of those trips. The trend has continued in this series against Golden State, and Green’s six 3-pointers were a huge factor in the Raptors’ Game 3 win that put them up 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 is on Friday, and Green can expect to see a lot more defensive attention from the Warriors.

“Our defense was poor last night and in particular several times leaving Danny when we didn’t need to,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. “He’s a shooter who commands attention and respect. And there were at least three of his shots where we just drifted away from him, and we have got to stay connected to him.”

Green was 6 for 10 from long range in the Raptors’ win Wednesday. He was just 6 for 32 from 3-point land in the six games it took Toronto to oust Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I don’t think it’s the stage,” Green said. “I think it’s just the life of a shooter. Sometimes you have ups and downs and I think luckily, during this time, I’ve had some ups.”

He’s had a lot of them in the finals.

There are 46 players in NBA history to have made at least 15 3-pointers in the finals. Of those 46, only two have done so while shooting at least 50% from beyond the arc.

No. 1 is former Miami standout Mike Miller, who went 26 for 49 – 53%.

The other is Green, who is 47 for 91 – 52%. And that percentage climbed in Game 3.

“Danny’s buckets, I think, boosted our whole team’s confidence,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “We’re kind of used to most of the year relying on those.”

Ray Allen shot 43% from 3-point range in finals games. Golden State’s Kevin Durant is also at 43%. Larry Bird, 42%. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, 41%. Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who has made more 3s than anyone in finals history, is just under 40% in those games from deep. Warriors guard Klay Thompson, 38%.

Even Kerr, who was as good a shooter as one could find in the NBA when he played, was a 28% guy from beyond the arc in his finals career.

But for Green, the big number in Game 3 was 100%.

That’s where he was at following his first attempt. And when a shooter sees the first shot of a game go down, the rim tends to get bigger.

“It helps,” Green said. “It helps a ton.”

Curry blamed himself for some of Green’s Game 3 success, saying that first shot was one he should have contested better.

“Early in the first quarter I gave up a 3 to him, or I let him get open for a 3 in the corner without really making him feel my presence at all,” Curry said. “And shots like that for a great shooter just build confidence, and he fed off of that the rest of the game.”

The Warriors know their defense has to get better, and with an elite defender like Thompson – who missed Wednesday with a strained hamstring – expected to be back on the floor for Game 4, they should be better on that end.

Thompson’s presence alone won’t be enough. If the Warriors pay too much attention to Green, he’s perfectly fine giving up the ball.

“I’m sure they’re going to do a better job, trying to make us feel them,” Green said. “But you do that, you’ve got to pick your poison. You’ve got to guard me or double-team Kawhi. Stay stuck to me, it’s going to leave open lanes … they’ll have to pick and choose. If we use our pace and move the ball like we know we can, we’ll have open lanes for everybody.”

Kevin Love takes exception to Stephen Curry’s description of The Stop

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Stephen Curry blamed himself for the Warriors losing the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry said he rushed a 3-pointer over Kevin Love with the Cavaliers up three in the final minute:

I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship

Love:

Love switched onto Curry was a favorable matchup for Curry. Curry had been cooking opposing bigs all postseason.

But Love was locked into that possession. He was moving his feet and totally committed to stifling Curry. His crucial defensive play became known as The Stop.

Would Curry have had an easier time getting a 2 than a 3? Yes. Love was focused on preventing a 3-pointer.

Would it have been easy? Probably not. Love looked at least ready for a drive.

It definitely would not have been easy to get a 2, get a stop then get another basket. That’s a lot to go right – which is why Curry was being unduly hard on himself. Once the Warriors trailed by three in the final minute, they were probably going to lose.

Love’s impressive defense made it even more likely.