AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Report: Celtics could have traded Jaylen Brown to Spurs as centerpiece for Kawhi Leonard

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Celtics reportedly offered the Spurs a strong collection of draft picks for Kawhi Leonard.

But San Antonio, prioritizing winning now, wanted capable veterans. So, the Spurs sent Leonard to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a late first-round pick – a deal that worked for both sides. San Antonio continued its playoff streak. Leonard led Toronto to the NBA Finals.

Boston, on the other hand, was left in the cold. The Celtics endured a rocky season that ended in the second round. Kyrie Irving appears likely to leave.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

I do know that there’s some regret from some people within the Celtics organization about not pulling the trigger on a Kawhi Leonard deal last summer.

They could have made a deal for Kawhi Leonard – my understanding, from kind of both sides of this – involving Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. At least Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of it all.

Smart was a free agent, so he would have had to agree to a sign-and-trade. That gets complicated. But Boston also signed him just after San Antonio the Leonard trade. So, maybe that was actually in play.

With Leonard thriving throughout the playoffs and Brown having an underwhelming year, Boston clearly missed a great opportunity. But hindsight is 20-20.

Leonard was coming off a lost year due to injury, and his health was a major question. He’ll also become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the flight risk was real (and still is for Toronto). The possibility of losing both Leonard and Irving in one summer would have have been daunting.

Brown had just helped lead the Celtics to Game 7 of the conference finals. He appeared to be part of a promising young core with Jayson Tatum.

So, it’s easy to say now that Boston erred. Making the call this summer would have been more difficult.

Warriors’ Game 3 arrogance adds pressure now

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Warriors sat a star who reportedly wanted to play and was seemingly healthy enough to play.

In the NBA Finals.

It’s the height of hubris – a presumptuous decision that could determine the 2019 champion. In either direction.

Klay Thompson will return in Game 4 – not with Kevin Durant, as hoped – more prepared to contribute. Golden State is banking on a long series, and Thompson should hold up better for the duration.

But the Warriors now face a predictable 2-1 deficit against the Raptors. Golden State’s confidence in it ability to dig out of this hole is incredible.

I’ve railed against the notion of Warriors invincibility for years. Even as other teams timed their rebuilds to finish after Golden State’s reign ends, Warriors championships were never predestined. Golden State had to earn this at every step.

The Cavaliers’ 2016 title proved that. The Rockets’ strong push last year proved that. And Toronto’s inspired performance in these NBA Finals is proving it.

The Raptors outplayed the Warriors in Toronto, though only enough to get a split. Then, Golden State undercut its own chances in Game 3 by sitting Thompson.

Stephen Curry played great, but the Warriors didn’t have enough firepower to keep up, and the Raptors won by 14. Usually, a decisive home loss like that signals the end of the series.

Teams that lost a home game by 14+ in the NBA Finals have lost the series 25 of 26 times.

Slightly widening the sample, here’s every time a home team lost by at least a dozen in the NBA Finals. When the road winner won the series, it’s red. When the home loser won when the series, it’s blue. The current Finals are black:

image

In 1972, the Lakers overcame a 22-point home loss in Game 1 to beat the Knicks in five games. Los Angeles was quite experienced, in the Finals for the fourth time in five years.

Likewise, the 1988 Lakers – who lost to the Pistons by 12 in Game 1 – were in the midst of three straight trips to the Finals. They had the wherewithal to gut out a seven-game win.

These Warriors are in their fifth straight Finals. When healthy, they might be the best team of all time. They can absolutely come back to beat Toronto.

That’s what’s so remarkable about this strategy. It isn’t necessarily wrong. Golden State’s faith in itself – even down 2-1 – has been earned over several years of elite play.

But Game 4 will test this approach. The Warriors will be healthier. They’ll also be at home. Golden State’s near-write-off of Game 3 makes tonight’s Game 4 highly important.

“To me this is a one-game series tomorrow,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said yesterday.

Yet, it seems even the trailing Warriors aren’t matching that urgency. Even with Game 5 and a potential Game 7 in Toronto, they’d still believe they can come back from down 3-1. Durant could return. So could Kevon Looney. Others playing through injury could further recover.

Many have viewed Golden State championships as inevitable. That sentiment is unfair to the Warriors, diminishing everything they’ve accomplished. This era hasn’t been as easy as they’ve made it look.

But this series is showing that nobody believes in the Warriors like the Warriors believe in themselves.

Many are surprised Toronto is up 2-1 in the Finals. The Raptors are not.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
6 Comments

OAKLAND — The narrative of these NBA Finals is about the Golden State Warriors.

The injuries. The star players. The quest for history. The story mostly has been about why the Warriors are not crushing the Raptors like they have everyone else. There is a begrudging nod that Toronto may actually pose a challenge.

The Raptors do not care what everyone thinks.

They know being up 2-1 in this series is exactly where they are supposed to be.

“If we didn’t feel like we could be here, we wouldn’t be here right now. Simple as that,” Kawhi Leonard said in his straightforward way. “I have the same confidence. You can’t let losses or wins effect that. It’s about what you think and feel that’s in your body, your inner thoughts and you know what you portray to your team and what your team is telling you and what we all feel. And that’s why we are here, we have confidence.”

Confidence that at the end of Friday night they will be up 3-1 and heading home to close this series out.

“We haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves the whole year, we haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves in the playoffs, it’s not gonna start now,” Fred VanVleet said. “We’re up 2-1, we’re on the road, and we’re just thinking about trying to get another win. We’re not thinking about the rest of the series, we’re thinking about Game 4.”

The Raptors franchise has been good for years, winning at least 50 games four straight seasons and having been to the playoffs six years in a row. This season, however, has been different. Leonard has infused the team with his calm demeanor, and with his confidence. Nick Nurse has this team believing they can do whatever is needed.

It doesn’t matter what you believe about them, they believe in themselves.

They believe they can win a second game on the road and go up 3-1 in this series.

“To me, this is a one-game series tomorrow,” Nurse said. “We’re just trying to take them like each game’s critical. We need to put a huge effort in because I think if we put a huge effort in and we’re the hardest playing team, then we’re going to deserve to win. And that’s all we’re focused on.”

“I mean, it would be very important,” Leonard said. “I mean, it would be a third win, and you need four to win. You already know how important that is. It’s 3-1.”

But for Game 4, Klay Thompson will be back on the court.

“We just played him twice,” VanVleet said, and the Raptors won one of those game. I know he missed last game, but his presence just changes a little bit, what we do with Steph, not really what we do with Klay…. I know he got hot in Game 2, we know what he brings to the table, so we’ve got to try and limit him as much as possible.”

Klay Thompson, red-hot Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant returns the Raptors’ plan will not change.

“The plan is that you attack them,” Nurse said. “When you draw multiple defenders, do your best to get off it, because you’ve done your job if you’re drawing multiple, two guys or three guys, you’ve really done your job, and hit the open man and play from there.”

“The margin for error… it’s very tight,” VanVleet said. “One possession can change a series. With those kinds of stakes, it takes a different level of mental focus and physical performance. I think just being engulfed in the excellence that it takes to keep winning at a high level for a really long time — the postseason is about two months — that’s something we keep in mind.”

There is still a lot of series to go, the Warriors sat Thompson for Game 3 because they knew that. They wanted him for games six and seven, not just three.

The Raptors, however, do not care. They believe in themselves.

“[Our confidence] should be high,” Van Vleet said. “Our confidence has been steady all year, and as we continue to play good, we continue to grow, it’s just showing the type of team we can be. We just have to continue to do it. We’re only halfway there, we’ve got two more wins to go.”

Report: ‘Strong’ mutual interest between Kyrie Irving and Nets, who also want to sign Kevin Durant

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nets boldly asserted themselves in the free-agent market, agreeing yesterday to a trade that allows them to open double-max cap space.

How will Brooklyn spend that available money?

Kyrie Irving is clearly one target. The other is apparently Kevin Durant.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Boston guard Kyrie Irving — who is expected to become a free agent — and Brooklyn have a strong mutual interest, league sources told ESPN.

Brooklyn’s dream scenario is to lure Irving and Golden State’s Kevin Durant to the franchise, league sources said.

The Knicks are pursuing the same partnership, but league sources say that Irving’s interest in the Nets has increased and Brooklyn has emerged as a serious contender to attract Irving.

There’s suddenly a lot of momentum behind Irving joining the Nets. He remains enigmatic, and he can’t sign until July. But there’s a lot of smoke around this.

Irving and Durant have been viewed as a potential package deal for a while. Most speculation centered on the Knicks. It’s less clear whether Durant would go to Brooklyn.

Of course, two huge variables remain before Durant hits free agency: Will he play in the NBA Finals? Will the Warriors win a title? Either experience, or the lack thereof, could shape his thinking.

Even after trading Allen Crabbe and two first-round picks for Taurean Prince, the Nets still don’t project to have quite enough cap space to max out Durant and Irving. But the exact salary cap won’t be determined for a few weeks, and Brooklyn can still clear other salary if necessary.

If they settle for Irving and a less-experienced co-star – like Jimmy Butler or Tobias Harris – the Nets already project to have enough cap room.

But Irving and Durant are apparently the top targets.

Report: Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, who pushed Kyle Lowry, will likely be forced to sell shares

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
2 Comments

The NBA suspended Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens one year and fined him $500,000 for pushing Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the Finals.

That might not be the only consequence.

Dylan Byers of NBC:

Maybe this will go as easily as this report indicates. Maybe it won’t.

I’m not privy to Stevens’ agreement with Golden State. So, I can’t say whether or not the Warriors’ other owners, including Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, can force him to sell.

The NBA constitution provides a framework for removing an owner, as we saw most famously with the Donald Sterling saga. Three-quarters of the Board of Governors can vote out an owner.

Did Stevens “Willfully violate any of the provisions of the Constitution and By-Laws, resolutions, or agreements of the Association” – a cause for dismissal? One clause in the NBA’s constitution: “The Commissioner shall have the power to suspend for a definite or indefinite period, or to impose a fine not exceeding $1,000,000, or inflict both such suspension and fine upon any person who, in his opinion, shall have been guilty of conduct prejudicial or detrimental to the Association.”

Stevens’ actions appear detrimental to the league. But proving that could depend on the level of outrage from players, sponsors and fans. The NBA is reactionary on these things.

The constitution also lists specific punishments – suspension and fine – for owners who commit detrimental conduct. Can the league also remove an owner on those grounds? Especially in this case, what would spark further penalty for Stevens after the NBA announced his punishment? Shelly Sterling was prepared to contest the NBA’s implementation of its own procedures, though it never came to that. Stevens could, too.

Or maybe Stevens will willingly go away quietly. Former Hawks owner Bruce Levenson agreed to sell the team as soon as his racist emails emerged. Not everyone wants to fight through scandal.

The NBA has laid out a path for Stevens to remain minority owner – paying a $500,000 fine and serving a one-year suspension. But maybe there are other forces in motion to oust him. Ultimately, it’ll be up to him how easy that goes.