Raptors turn table on Warriors by dominating third quarter, win big to take 3-1 series lead

OAKLAND — With 4:19 left in the game, Steve Kerr called a timeout after a defensive breakdown that led to a Serge Ibaka dunk. The Warriors hung their heads, walking slowly back to their bench, looking exhausted. Looking beaten.

It was the look so many Warriors’ opponents had in Oracle Arena over the years after getting crushed in the second half.

For their entire run the last five years, the third quarter was the Warriors quarter. They owned it. They would toy with teams for a half like a cat with a ball of string, throw some playground passes, shoot deep threes, be a bit sloppy, then they cranked everything to 11 in the third, blew the doors off teams, and coasted home.

Friday night, Toronto owned the third.

Now they may soon own the series as well.

It was the Raptors who blew the doors off the Warriors in the third with suffocating defense, length to protect the rim, knock-down shooting on the way to 37 points in the frame, and Toronto just had too much Kawhi Leonard — 17 of his 36 points came on the third, he’s looking like a Finals MVP again — for the Warriors to handle.

“I thought they just took it to us right from the beginning of the quarter,” Kerr said. “Kawhi hit two threes immediately and they turned up their defense, and they just got on a run.”

“Oh, this sucks. It sucks really bad,” Draymond Green said of having the third quarter flipped on them.

Toronto won the third quarter by 16 and the game by 13, 105-92. The Raptors now have a commanding 3-1 series lead heading home to Toronto with the chance to close out the series Monday.

This may very well have been the last Warriors’ game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. If the Raptors do end the series out at home on Monday it will be.

Leonard was dominant again, scoring 36 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and playing lock-down defense. He hit maybe the two biggest shots of the game, both threes right at the start of the third quarter — what Fred VanVleet said after the game were “eff-you shots” — that set the tone for the second half.

He got help off the bench from Serge Ibaka, who had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting plus was a defensive force at the rim, altering Warriors shots all night long. Pascal Siakam pitched in 19 for the Raptors.

Golden State’s third quarters — and their championship runs in general — were always fueled by defense. The Raptors have figured these Warriors out, shredding the high pick-and-roll defense that had been so much a part of the Warriors’ success. Golden State over-helps a lot on defense, something they can get away with against most teams, but the crisp ball movement of the Raptors left Golden State scrambling and getting Toronto open looks from three or dunks.

Often the Warriors’ offense covers up their defensive mistakes, but that was not the case in Game 4. Klay Thompson played well with 28 points on 18 shots in his return after missing a game with a strained hamstring.

Stephen Curry could never get going, finishing with 27 points and 2-of-9 shooting from three. While he would undoubtedly deny it, the heavy load he had to carry scoring 47 points in Game 3 seemed to take something out of his legs, a lot of his threes came up short.

Warriors not named Thompson shot just 40 percent (a number that got padded with a couple of late makes). They miss Kevin Durant, in the halfcourt in particular (the Raptors held the Warriors to 0.85 points per possession in the halfcourt in Game 4), but Durant may not be able to go in Game 5. His status is not known but things do not sound good.

Toronto’s depth was another major difference, with 28 bench points. Ibaka was a beast, FredVanVleet played good defense, and guys just got in a groove.

Eventually. There was a sloppy start to the game for both teams, led by DeMarcus Cousins turning the ball over the first three times he made a move, but the Warriors came out with a different energy, got off to a fast 8-3 start and led 23-17 after one quarter. The only reason it was that close was Leonard, who had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting against a far more active Warriors defense than Game 3. The rest of the Raptors were 1-of-13 shooting in the first quarter.

The poor shooting continued through the entire first half — the teams were a combined 4-of-30 from three. Curry was 0-5 from beyond the arc. The Warriors improved defense was giving them more transition opportunities (they had 16 fast break points) but the 10 turnovers cut into their ability to pull away.

It was 46-42 at the half. Toronto had played poorly but was down just four, which was a reason for optimism.

Then the third quarter onslaught came.

And now the Raptors are on the doorstep of a historic championship.

It’s hard to overestimate — or even explain — how Raptors’ crazy Toronto has gone. Hundreds of their fans took over Oracle Arena after the Raptors’ Game 4 win Wednesday, and in Toronto they are literally dancing in the streets.

Monday night Toronto could be crowned NBA champions. The Raptors are up 3-1 on the Warriors and in Game 4 made a dominating statement. The return of Kevin Durantwho is not moving all that well — seems Golden State’s best hope.

Raptors fans sense what is coming — and a handful are already lining up for the party at Jurassic Park, reports the CBC.

Die-hard Toronto Raptors fans are lining up days in advance for a spot in the outdoor fanzone known as Jurassic Park for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Thirty-three-year-old Angie Taylor and 31-year-old Tyler Seaton of Cambridge, Ont., say they were lined up Friday afternoon for Game 4, but got back right back in line for Game 5 after the final buzzer sounded.

With nearly three full days off between games, the two friends packed a tent along with groceries, a miniature portable grill and dry shampoo to get them through.

The party in Toronto Monday may be epic. Historic.

Toronto got to celebrate a Grey Cup title for the Toronto Argonauts in 2017, but for the beloved Maple Leafs it’s been since 1967.

The Raptors have never even been to the Finals, and their fans are savoring this trip.

 

 

For players, getting invited to the NBA Draft night “green room” — a staging area for the players and their family/agents to hang out before being called up on stage after being selected — matters because it means they are likely a first-round pick. The league invites about 20 players to the room, which is really an open area in front of the podium, and the guys there are considered first-round locks. The league doesn’t want the story to be about “Player X falling down the board” as we watch him squirm uncomfortably in his chair.

The first invitations to the room went out, reports Jonathan Givony of ESPN, and the expected names are on there:

Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes.

Williamson and Morant are all but locks to go first and second. Barrett likely is the No. 3 pick, although there are teams not as high on him and it’s possible Garland or Culver jump up, depending on what team makes the pick (the Knicks own the No. 3 pick but are shopping it around in an effort to bring in veteran stars).

Other players will get invited to the green room, and still other players will just make their way to New York anyway. The Draft is June 20th at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn (home of the Nets).

 

At this point, it’s well documented that among the perfect storm of things that blew up the Lakers season — starting with LeBron James‘ strained groin — the very public trade discussions between the Lakers and Pelicans about an Anthony Davis played a significant role. With a young core of players who had not seen their names in trade rumors before, it was mentally disruptive.

(Magic Johnson tried to throw the blame for the public nature of the discussions on the Pelicans, I’ll just say that all those leaks did not come from solely New Orleans.)

Rajon Rondo said it wasn’t just the young players who were thrown off by the talks and how things were handled. Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report sat down with Rondo, who told a story about the impact.

“Even some of the old guys were affected,” Rondo says. “I can’t say a name, but I remember me and the guy were on the bench for the Atlanta game right before the [All-Star] break. The guy was cussing and talking bad about the situation during the game. I was like: ‘Snap out of it. That shit is over with. We’ll get through it. As vets, we have to move forward and not focus on what the young guys are focusing on. Set an example.’ It was a little crazy to see a vet distraught over that.

“Me, I’m kind of numb to it. I was in trade rumors every year in Boston. Eight straight years. You can’t really relate to it until you’ve gone through it…

“Guys may have felt like, ‘Oh, I need to prove myself so I won’t be traded’ or ‘They’re going to trade me anyway.’ Each game you didn’t know what the mentality was for those guys: ‘Should I give my all to this organization that is about to trade me in two days?'”

That’s the past, Magic Johnson is out (although the rest of the Lakers management team is largely unchanged), yet the question remains did the Lakers learn from this mistake? Or, more accurately, the string of errors they made last season, starting with a roster constructed without enough shooting?

We’ll have a better answer to that around the end of July.

The big name in Anthony Davis trade talks last February (besides Davis himself) was someone who realistically wouldn’t get dealt.

Jayson Tatum loomed over the process. The Celtics can’t trade for Davis until July, because Kyrie Irving is already their one allowable traded-for designated-rookie-scale player. So, Boston had to convince the Pelicans to keep Davis past the deadline. Their reward this offseason could be Tatum.

But so much has changed since.

Tatum continued an underwhelming second season. New Orleans fired Dell Demps and hired David Griffin to run the front office. Kyrie Irving appears likely to leave the Celtics, which would make it more difficult for them to re-sign Davis in 2020.

Does Boston still want Davis as badly? Do the Pelicans still value Tatum so highly?

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

From what I’ve been able to learn, if Kyrie Irving walks, it is not going to diminish their appetite to go get Anthony Davis.

From what I understand, they’re not going to take their foot off the gas when it comes to pursuing Anthony Davis.

I know that there’s a stronger sense than ever within the organization that Kyrie Irving is going to leave.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU

Tatum is still a valuable player. He’s young, talented and relatively cheap. But his stock has probably dropped enough since the trade deadline that it opens doors for other teams to beat Boston’s offer for Davis. Even if Tatum remains the Pelicans’ most-desired player, other teams could offer better packages of multiple players and picks.

Especially because the Celtics should show some restraint considering Irving’s likely impending exit.

Davis reportedly wouldn’t rule out staying in Boston without Irving. But that’s not exactly a ringing endorsement. Davis’ father enters the situation with a unfavorable view of the Celtics.

Without Irving, Tatum and whatever else they must send New Orleans, how good would the Davis-led Celtics be? There’d be a lot riding on Gordon Hayward rediscovering his star production after injury, Al Horford staving off aging (if he doesn’t opt out and leave) and Jaylen Brown getting back into a groove after an uneven year. It’d be a huge risk.

Of course, having a Davis trade in place could convince Irving to re-sign. That might be a longshot, but the possibility of a star twofer should factor.

Boston reportedly could have traded for Kawhi Leonard, who now has the Raptors on the brink of a championship. Sometimes, the big swing pays off, and seeing it happen for Toronto could prompt the Celtics to take their own this summer.