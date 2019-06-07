Mavericks-Pistons, Suns-Spurs scheduled for Mexico City next season

MEXICO CITY (AP) The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.
The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It’s the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.
Orlando played Chicago and Utah in Mexico City last season.
The games will be televised by ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico.
OAKLAND — Just watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space, or the fact that Andrew Bogut — picked up by Golden State after his Australian basketball season ended — had to play more than 21 minutes in Game 3, shows just how much the Warriors miss Kevon Looney.
They miss his athleticism, his defense, his rebounding a lot more than most fans realize.
Which is why it’s a huge deal that he is going to try and play in Game 4 on Friday night, something Steve Kerr confirmed less than two hours before tip-off.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported earlier in the day Looney was pushing to get back on the court.
Looney was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when he bounced off Kawhi Leonard and went flying.
“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”
Down 2-1 heading into a virtual must-win on Friday night, if Looney can give the Warriors even 15 good minutes they will take it. The Warriors know they are in a tough series and they need all hands on deck.
Jon Horst earned this.
He wasn’t the Bucks first choice as GM — he was the compromise candidate after factions of the ownership group could not agree on another candidate — but Horst did what players trying to break into the league always say they want to do: he took advantage of his opportunity. He let go of Jason Kidd and hired Mike Budenholzer, filled out the roster with good role players such as Brook Lopez, and put together a roster that had the best record in the NBA this past season.
After that, he earned an extension to the one year left on his deal and a raise from the reported $500,000 a year he was making (making him the lowest paid GM in the league). He got it. Well, at least the extension, and we assume a raise. The Bucks announced the new deal on Friday.
“Jon’s strong leadership and savvy decision-making ability have been instrumental as we continue to build the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan through a statement. “He has brought smart processes to our basketball operations and together with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and President Peter Feigin, Jon has done an incredible job connecting the basketball and business sides of our organization. We are excited about the future of our team and confident in Jon leading us to the highest level.”
Horst now has some serious work to do the rest of the summer. Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon are all free agents and the Bucks will need to go into the luxury tax to keep them. Expect them to do that and be willing to spend as they work to prove to Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Bucks can remain contenders and that when the Greek Freak can get his supermax contract extension next summer he will take it.
In 2007-08, the Nets went 34-48 then traded Richard Jefferson to the Bucks for Yi Jianlian and Bobby Simmons that offseason. New Jersey went 34-48 the next year then 12-70 the following year.
Appearing on ESPN, Jefferson was telling the story of getting dealt when Damon Jones interrupted:
Jones:
Guess what? The Nets got better.
Jefferson:
.R. Smith infamously threw soup on Jones, who was a Cavaliers assistant coach. Jefferson also played for Cleveland while Jones worked there.
Jones:
Jefferson wasn’t having it:
Jefferson:
Oh shut up, Damon Jones.
I do not accept the apology. Not from him.
I honestly can’t tell whether this is kayfabe. But it’s definitely great content.
Now that he’s eligible for a super-max contract that projects to be worth about $221 million over five years, Kemba Walker called re-signing with the Hornets his priority.
The big question: Does Charlotte want him back at a huge price?
Apparently so.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Hornets and Kemba Walker both have each other as top priorities entering July 1, league sources said.
It increasingly sounds as if Walker staying in Charlotte is a done deal. And it might be. But because he can’t sign until July, there’s still time for complications.
Even on a designated-veteran-player contract, Walker is not locked into precise terms. The deal must be five years. It must have a starting salary between 30% and 35% of the 2019-20 salary cap. But his salary can annually increase or decease up to 8% of his initial salary. The contract needn’t be fully guaranteed.
So, there’s room for negotiation. If one side pushes too hard, the other could always look around. Walker can find better teams. Charlotte can find better values.
But as Walker and the Hornets head toward a long-term contract, attention should turn toward how Charlotte will trim salary. Unless Hornets owner Michael Jordan is suddenly willing to pay the luxury tax, expect Charlotte to trade Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and/or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and/or stretch Bismack Biyombo.