Klay Thompson returns, put up 14 in first half to pace Warriors (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The Golden State Warriors really missed Klay Thompson.

He was back after missing one game with a strained hamstring and it was instantly clear how much the Warriors need him in the lineup. The team’s defense was far sharper and more energetic, with Thompson taking on the task of Kawhi Leonard a lot of the time.

Plus he scored 14 points in the first half and was the only Warrior in double digits.

In a sloppy first half where the teams combined to shoot 4-of-30 from three, Thompson was one of the few highlights.

At the half, the Warriors led 46-42.

Fred VanVleet gets bloodied, apparently leaves tooth on court (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet might have hit the dagger shot on the first possession of the fourth quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. His 3-pointer put Toronto up 15 and left the Warriors in dire straights.

He got that big shot up just in time.

A few minutes later, VanVleet caught an elbow from Shaun Livingston. VanVleet lied on the court for a while, bleeding from around his eye. He also checked his his mouth, apparently for a loose tooth.

ABC’s cameras found it – while play continued! – as VanVleet headed to the locker room:

Kawhi Leonard on load management: “I don’t think I’d be playing right now” without it

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard sat out 22 Toronto games this season, mostly in the name of “load management.” Coming off a season where he played just nine games due to a quadriceps tendon injury, Toronto and Leonard’s team of advisors put together a road map that would try to keep his leg healthy and him rested heading into the playoffs.

It worked. Fans (and the people in the league office) may not have liked the discussion of rest during the regular season again, but Leonard has led Toronto to the Finals and averaged 29 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists through three games of the NBA Finals. Toronto is up 2-1 and Leonard could be on the road to his second NBA Finals MVP.

He told Rachel Nichols of ESPN none of that happens without the load management during the season.

“It was big. When it got bad, we ended up taking, you know, four or five games off. And, you know, if we didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be here right now…

“I don’t think I’d be playing right now if I would’ve tried to go through that season [without a load management plan].”

Wherever Leonard plays next season, expect the same plan — he’s going to have a lot of “load management” nights.

The science on this is clear: Players perform better and are less likely to be injured when they get more rest. For a team like Toronto (or Golden State) that will play more than 100 games between the regular season and playoffs, prioritizing rest is the only real option.

Which leads to a conversation about shortening the season… that should wait for another day.

Kevon Looney will “give it a go,” play in Game 4

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Just watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space, or the fact that Andrew Bogut — picked up by Golden State after his Australian basketball season ended — had to play more than 21 minutes in Game 3, shows just how much the Warriors miss Kevon Looney.

They miss his athleticism, his defense, his rebounding a lot more than most fans realize.

Which is why it’s a huge deal that he is going to try and play in Game 4 on Friday night, something Steve Kerr confirmed less than two hours before tip-off.

“Kevon’s going to give it a go tonight,” Kerr said. “So further evaluation, a second opinion, and then a lot of research and making sure that there’s no long-term risk involved with him playing. And it all checked out, and he’s dying to play, and so we’ll give him a shot and we’ll see what he’s got.”

If the injury cannot get worse, it becomes a matter of pain management on some level.

“The guy’s just tough. He’s tough and he wants to play,” Kerr said. “And the injury is in an area where it allows him to move well enough to give it a shot to play.”

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported earlier in the day Looney was pushing to get back on the court.

 

Looney was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when he bounced off Kawhi Leonard and went flying.

“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”

Down 2-1 heading into a virtual must-win on Friday night, if Looney can give the Warriors even 15 good minutes they will take it. The Warriors know they are in a tough series and they need all hands on deck.

Mavericks-Pistons, Suns-Spurs scheduled for Mexico City next season

AP Photo/LM Otero
Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.

The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It’s the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

Orlando played Chicago and Utah in Mexico City last season.

The games will be televised by ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico.