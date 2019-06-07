Getty Images

Kevon Looney will ‘give it a go’ in Game 4

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Just watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space, or the fact that Andrew Bogut — picked up by Golden State after his Australian basketball season ended — had to play more than 21 minutes in Game 3, shows just how much the Warriors miss Kevon Looney.

They miss his athleticism, his defense, his rebounding a lot more than most fans realize.

Which is why it’s a huge deal that he is going to try and play in Game 4 on Friday night, something Steve Kerr confirmed less than two hours before tip-off.

“Kevon’s going to give it a go tonight,” Kerr said. “So further evaluation, a second opinion, and then a lot of research and making sure that there’s no long-term risk involved with him playing. And it all checked out, and he’s dying to play, and so we’ll give him a shot and we’ll see what he’s got.”

If the injury cannot get worse, it becomes a matter of pain management on some level.

“The guy’s just tough. He’s tough and he wants to play,” Kerr said. “And the injury is in an area where it allows him to move well enough to give it a shot to play.”

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported earlier in the day Looney was pushing to get back on the court.

 

Looney was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when he bounced off Kawhi Leonard and went flying.

“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”

Down 2-1 heading into a virtual must-win on Friday night, if Looney can give the Warriors even 15 good minutes they will take it. The Warriors know they are in a tough series and they need all hands on deck.

Kevin Durant to practice as Game 5 decision awaits

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
TORONTO – Three days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. Two days before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. One day before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it. One day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant would miss it.

One day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr said…

“He’s going to practice with us today. And he’ll get some extra work in with some of our younger players. And we’ll gauge it from there.

“What he’s going to do today, he hasn’t done.”

If nothing else, it’s progress Kerr didn’t already rule out Durant. In fact, Kerr even said he’s more hopeful Durant will play tomorrow.

Kerr previously said he’d stop providing updates on Durant other than in or out. The Warriors are reportedly frustrated Durant hasn’t returned, and the coach didn’t want to complicate the situation even further.

Now, once again, hopes are raised.

Facing a 3-1 deficit, the Warriors are in deep trouble – with or without Durant. Golden State must win three straight games, two in Toronto, against a Raptors team playing awesomely. Even if Durant plays, don’t expect him in peak form after missing a month.

But the Warriors are desperate for a spark, and there’s a chance Durant could provide it.

Or, if he can’t play, it could even further deflate Golden State entering a potential elimination game on the road.

‘Let’s Go Raptors’ chant breaks out at PGA’s Canadian Open

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Much like the eyes of the NBA world, the PGA Tour is in Canada this week. The Canadian Open at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, this weekend.

That’s a 45-minute drive from the Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors will try to close out their first NBA championship on Monday night. Even at the golf tournament, the Raptors are on everyone’s mind — and a “Let’s Go Raptors” chant broke out in the crowd Saturday.

Everyone outside the Bay Area is pulling for Toronto it seems.

For the record, England’s Rory McIlroy and Americans Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are all tied for the lead at -13 heading into the final round Sunday.

(You can see a lot of coverage of the Canadian Open on The Golf Channel this weekend, if you want a break from NBA coverage for a while.)

Report: Warriors frustrated Kevin Durant hasn’t returned

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Klay Thompson, after missing only one game due to a hamstring injury, played great in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Kevon Looney returned after missing only one game with a shoulder injury originally thought to be season-ending and gave the Warriors good minutes. DeMarcus Cousins struggled, but at least he was out there after rushing through recovery from his own believed-to-be-season-ending quad injury.

Kevin Durant missed his ninth straight playoff game.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources say there was a very real hope that Durant would be able to play in Game 4, to push through in much the same way that Thompson, Cousins, Iguodala and Looney have done of late. When that didn’t happen, and when they saw their season compromised more than ever without him after they’d grown hopeful of his return after seeing him on the court, the irritation grew in large part because they simply didn’t understand why he wasn’t there.

Warriors officials aren’t running from the reality that there’s frustration among some players, but they’re also quick to point out that trainer Rick Celebrini – not Durant – is making this call.

What’s more,  two sources insist that the Warriors have believed for quite some time that Game 5 was the earliest time in which he would likely return.

There’s a problem here.

On the drastic and unlikely side, maybe Durant is malingering. His impending free agency certainly doesn’t help perception. It invites questions about his motives – whether he’s fully committed to fighting through injury for a team he could leave in a few weeks.

That’s all probably unfair. Durant is a competitor. He deserves benefit of the doubt. A neutral observer, Jalen Rose, said Durant’s recent workout went poorly.*

*To be fair, that speaks only to Durant’s readiness to play. It’s far more difficult to assess how hard he has attacked his recovery.

Most likely, this is a problem of communication. The Warriors already admitted the injury was more severe than they initially thought. Even after that, a report emerged Durant was expected to return in Game 3 or 4 of the Finals. If they believed Game 5 was his earliest likely return, the Warriors should have gotten out ahead of that. The actual information flow sets up everyone to feel disappointed when Durant missed yet another game.

There’s a very fine line between being frustrated with Durant and frustrated with the situation. I’m not sure where the Warriors fall.

But this team looks deflated. It has been a long five years, and this Durant saga has been exhausting.

Maybe Durant returns in Game 5 and jolts Golden State.

More likely, down 3-1 to the Raptors and with Durant still not announced as cleared, it’s already too late.

Another report the Warriors will bring Klay Thompson back

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
When the names of top free agents this summer come up — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, etc. — Klay Thompson‘s name is on the list.

As it should be. Thompson is an elite player — one gutting it out these NBA Finals — who will be a free agent this summer.

However, unlike the other names on that list, good luck finding anyone around the NBA who thinks he’s leaving the Warriors. Every source I’ve spoken to for most of a year has said the same thing: Thompson stays if the Warriors offer him the max, and the Warriors will do just that. Other teams will make calls to him because that’s what they should do, but they recognize he’s not moving on.

Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News (who has appeared on my podcast talking Warriors many times) put it more succinctly in a recent mailbag:

The Warriors will re-sign Klay, for sure.

That’s the sentiment. For the record, Medina’s next sentence was, “I think KD leaves, but it would not surprise me if he decides to stay.” That would actually surprise me, but it’s a matter of degree.

Thompson did not make an All-NBA team this season, much to his dismay, which means the Warriors can offer him five years, $190 million guaranteed. Other teams can offer four years, $141 million. (Those figures could shift slightly, once we see the official salary cap numbers for next season, but it will be close to that.) Thompson has said he wants to be a Warrior for life, but also said he’s not giving the team a discount. Golden State has gotten the message.

July 1 Thompson will get his max offer, he’ll sign it July 6 (when the moratorium ends) and next season he will move with Stephen Curry over to Warriors new home at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

What the rest of the roster that moves with them will look like will be a more interesting question.