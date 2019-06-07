Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard on load management: “I don’t think I’d be playing right now” without it

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard sat out 22 Toronto games this season, mostly in the name of “load management.” Coming off a season where he played just nine games due to a quadriceps tendon injury, Toronto and Leonard’s team of advisors put together a road map that would try to keep his leg healthy and him rested heading into the playoffs.

It worked. Fans (and the people in the league office) may not have liked the discussion of rest during the regular season again, but Leonard has led Toronto to the Finals and averaged 29 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists through three games of the NBA Finals. Toronto is up 2-1 and Leonard could be on the road to his second NBA Finals MVP.

He told Rachel Nichols of ESPN none of that happens without the load management during the season.

“It was big. When it got bad, we ended up taking, you know, four or five games off. And, you know, if we didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be here right now…

“I don’t think I’d be playing right now if I would’ve tried to go through that season [without a load management plan].”

Wherever Leonard plays next season, expect the same plan — he’s going to have a lot of “load management” nights.

The science on this is clear: Players perform better and are less likely to be injured when they get more rest. For a team like Toronto (or Golden State) that will play more than 100 games between the regular season and playoffs, prioritizing rest is the only real option.

Which leads to a conversation about shortening the season… that should wait for another day.

Kevon Looney will “give it a go,” play in Game 4

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Just watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space, or the fact that Andrew Bogut — picked up by Golden State after his Australian basketball season ended — had to play more than 21 minutes in Game 3, shows just how much the Warriors miss Kevon Looney.

They miss his athleticism, his defense, his rebounding a lot more than most fans realize.

Which is why it’s a huge deal that he is going to try and play in Game 4 on Friday night, something Steve Kerr confirmed less than two hours before tip-off.

“Kevon’s going to give it a go tonight,” Kerr said. “So further evaluation, a second opinion, and then a lot of research and making sure that there’s no long-term risk involved with him playing. And it all checked out, and he’s dying to play, and so we’ll give him a shot and we’ll see what he’s got.”

If the injury cannot get worse, it becomes a matter of pain management on some level.

“The guy’s just tough. He’s tough and he wants to play,” Kerr said. “And the injury is in an area where it allows him to move well enough to give it a shot to play.”

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported earlier in the day Looney was pushing to get back on the court.

 

Looney was injured in the first quarter of Game 2 when he bounced off Kawhi Leonard and went flying.

“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”

Down 2-1 heading into a virtual must-win on Friday night, if Looney can give the Warriors even 15 good minutes they will take it. The Warriors know they are in a tough series and they need all hands on deck.

Mavericks-Pistons, Suns-Spurs scheduled for Mexico City next season

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) The NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City during the upcoming season.

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, the NBA announced Friday. The Phoenix Suns will face the San Antonio Spurs two days later.

The games will be the 29th and 30th in Mexico since 1992, the most in any country outside the United States and Canada. It’s the fourth straight year the NBA will play two regular-season games in Mexico City.

Orlando played Chicago and Utah in Mexico City last season.

The games will be televised by ESPN Deportes, Televisa and NBA League Pass in Mexico.

Bucks GM Jon Horst signs extension to stay with team

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Jon Horst earned this.

He wasn’t the Bucks first choice as GM — he was the compromise candidate after factions of the ownership group could not agree on another candidate — but Horst did what players trying to break into the league always say they want to do: he took advantage of his opportunity. He let go of Jason Kidd and hired Mike Budenholzer, filled out the roster with good role players such as Brook Lopez, and put together a roster that had the best record in the NBA this past season.

After that, he earned an extension to the one year left on his deal and a raise from the reported $500,000 a year he was making (making him the lowest paid GM in the league). He got it. Well, at least the extension, and we assume a raise. The Bucks announced the new deal on Friday.

“Jon’s strong leadership and savvy decision-making ability have been instrumental as we continue to build the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan through a statement. “He has brought smart processes to our basketball operations and together with Head Coach Mike Budenholzer and President Peter Feigin, Jon has done an incredible job connecting the basketball and business sides of our organization. We are excited about the future of our team and confident in Jon leading us to the highest level.”

Horst now has some serious work to do the rest of the summer. Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malcolm Brogdon are all free agents and the Bucks will need to go into the luxury tax to keep them. Expect them to do that and be willing to spend as they work to prove to Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Bucks can remain contenders and that when the Greek Freak can get his supermax contract extension next summer he will take it.

After Damon Jones tries to roast him, Richard Jefferson: This is why he got soup thrown on him

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
In 2007-08, the Nets went 34-48 then traded Richard Jefferson to the Bucks for Yi Jianlian and Bobby Simmons that offseason. New Jersey went 34-48 the next year then 12-70 the following year.

Appearing on ESPN, Jefferson was telling the story of getting dealt when Damon Jones interrupted:

Jones:

Guess what? The Nets got better.

Jefferson:

.R. Smith infamously threw soup on Jones, who was a Cavaliers assistant coach. Jefferson also played for Cleveland while Jones worked there.

Jones:

Jefferson wasn’t having it:

Jefferson:

Oh shut up, Damon Jones.

I do not accept the apology. Not from him.

I honestly can’t tell whether this is kayfabe. But it’s definitely great content.