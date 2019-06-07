Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Danny Green excelling again on the NBA Finals stage

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto’s Danny Green couldn’t make a shot for about two weeks going into these NBA Finals.

Seems like forever ago now.

The finals are a happy stage for Green, who has been in the title-deciding series three times now and has put up big numbers in each of those trips. The trend has continued in this series against Golden State, and Green’s six 3-pointers were a huge factor in the Raptors’ Game 3 win that put them up 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 is on Friday, and Green can expect to see a lot more defensive attention from the Warriors.

“Our defense was poor last night and in particular several times leaving Danny when we didn’t need to,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. “He’s a shooter who commands attention and respect. And there were at least three of his shots where we just drifted away from him, and we have got to stay connected to him.”

Green was 6 for 10 from long range in the Raptors’ win Wednesday. He was just 6 for 32 from 3-point land in the six games it took Toronto to oust Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I don’t think it’s the stage,” Green said. “I think it’s just the life of a shooter. Sometimes you have ups and downs and I think luckily, during this time, I’ve had some ups.”

He’s had a lot of them in the finals.

There are 46 players in NBA history to have made at least 15 3-pointers in the finals. Of those 46, only two have done so while shooting at least 50% from beyond the arc.

No. 1 is former Miami standout Mike Miller, who went 26 for 49 – 53%.

The other is Green, who is 47 for 91 – 52%. And that percentage climbed in Game 3.

“Danny’s buckets, I think, boosted our whole team’s confidence,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “We’re kind of used to most of the year relying on those.”

Ray Allen shot 43% from 3-point range in finals games. Golden State’s Kevin Durant is also at 43%. Larry Bird, 42%. Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, 41%. Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who has made more 3s than anyone in finals history, is just under 40% in those games from deep. Warriors guard Klay Thompson, 38%.

Even Kerr, who was as good a shooter as one could find in the NBA when he played, was a 28% guy from beyond the arc in his finals career.

But for Green, the big number in Game 3 was 100%.

That’s where he was at following his first attempt. And when a shooter sees the first shot of a game go down, the rim tends to get bigger.

“It helps,” Green said. “It helps a ton.”

Curry blamed himself for some of Green’s Game 3 success, saying that first shot was one he should have contested better.

“Early in the first quarter I gave up a 3 to him, or I let him get open for a 3 in the corner without really making him feel my presence at all,” Curry said. “And shots like that for a great shooter just build confidence, and he fed off of that the rest of the game.”

The Warriors know their defense has to get better, and with an elite defender like Thompson – who missed Wednesday with a strained hamstring – expected to be back on the floor for Game 4, they should be better on that end.

Thompson’s presence alone won’t be enough. If the Warriors pay too much attention to Green, he’s perfectly fine giving up the ball.

“I’m sure they’re going to do a better job, trying to make us feel them,” Green said. “But you do that, you’ve got to pick your poison. You’ve got to guard me or double-team Kawhi. Stay stuck to me, it’s going to leave open lanes … they’ll have to pick and choose. If we use our pace and move the ball like we know we can, we’ll have open lanes for everybody.”

Kevin Love takes exception to Stephen Curry’s description of The Stop

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

Stephen Curry blamed himself for the Warriors losing the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry said he rushed a 3-pointer over Kevin Love with the Cavaliers up three in the final minute:

I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship

Love:

Love switched onto Curry was a favorable matchup for Curry. Curry had been cooking opposing bigs all postseason.

But Love was locked into that possession. He was moving his feet and totally committed to stifling Curry. His crucial defensive play became known as The Stop.

Would Curry have had an easier time getting a 2 than a 3? Yes. Love was focused on preventing a 3-pointer.

Would it have been easy? Probably not. Love looked at least ready for a drive.

It definitely would not have been easy to get a 2, get a stop then get another basket. That’s a lot to go right – which is why Curry was being unduly hard on himself. Once the Warriors trailed by three in the final minute, they were probably going to lose.

Love’s impressive defense made it even more likely.

Adam Silver explains reasoning behind one-year ban, fine for Warriors investor

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

OAKLAND — The NBA came down hard on Mark Stevens, the venture capitalist and Golden State Warriors investor who shoved and cursed at Toronto’s Kyle Lowry after he went into the first row for a loose ball:

A one-year ban from all NBA teams and team activities, plus a $500,000 fine.

But is that hard enough? For a team representative who should know better, should the punishment have been even stiffer? A lifetime ban?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained the logic behind the league’s decision:

He said that Stevens was contrite and did not have a blemish on his record in the past, that led the league to think a one year ban and hefty fine were fair.

Players — both in the Finals and watching at home — were very adamant in wanting to see the league come down hard on Stevens, in part because if a player did this to a fan in the front row the league would not have held back with the punishment.

Kyle Lowry knew what he wanted the league to do:

“What I feel is a guy like that shouldn’t be a part of our league,” Lowry said. “Being honest with you. That’s my personal opinion. That’s just how I feel. We have had situations like this before and the league has done the right thing. That’s protecting the players and protecting the image of the league.”

The league didn’t go that far. Did they go far enough?

Players, such as Toronto’s Danny Green, as well as the players’ union executive director Michelle Roberts, said they would be watching to make sure the league did not go easy here.

“It doesn’t seem right or fair to let the fans be able to react, or jump on the court, or be in a players’ face, or say certain things, because if we say it we get fined,” Toronto’s Green said.

“We have to do a better job, the NBA, just of making sure these fans don’t come in and think they can just touch guys and hit them,” Kawhi Leonard said. “That’s a little extreme. All the name calling and things like that is okay, other than disrespecting your family, talking about us, but other than putting your hands on someone, that’s disrespectful.”

Report: Dwight Powell will actually opt in with Mavericks, sign extension

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A report that Dwight Powell would opt out of a $10,259,375 salary immediately sparked speculation about a handshake deal to re-sign with the Mavericks. Dallas could guarantee Powell more total compensation on a new contract. In exchange, he’d take a lower salary for next season, when the Mavericks are tying to maximize cap space to build around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Otherwise, why would Powell leave so much money on the table?

Apparently, he won’t.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Powell could mesh well with Porzingis as Dallas’ bigs. Powell is more of a rim runner while Porzingis shoots more from the perimeter. Porzingis would cover for Powell’s lackluster rim protection.

But Powell will also turn 28 this summer, and the NBA is overflowing with solid centers. I’d be wary of paying him too much for too long on an extension.

The Mavericks project to have about $29 million in cap space this summer. They would have been better off if Powell opted out and freed another $9 million of room. But there’s also value in having Powell remain on the roster.

Report: Kevon Looney could return during NBA Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — Watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space as he got attacked off pick-and-rolls in Game 3 (then take bad angles to recover, or on rotations) made it obvious how much the Warriors missed Kevon Looney in these Finals.

However, Looney is out for the playoffs with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture of the collar bone.

Or is he?

Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney could potentially return during the NBA Finals, league sources told ESPN. More testing will determine Looney’s next steps and whether he does, in fact, make a return to the league’s championship round.

Kerr said two days ago, “it’s going to keep him out for the rest of the series, which is obviously a big blow for us and for him.” However, as the Warriors feel a new sense of urgency in this series — call it mild desperation, if you prefer, being down 2-1 — the calculations change. That’s why Klay Thompson will play in Game 4 on Friday and Kevin Durant could, depending on his workout at the Warriors’ facility Thursday afternoon.

Looney, even in limited minutes, would be a big boost for the Warriors’ front line.

“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”

Looney injured his collar bone after a first-quarter collision with Kawhi Leonard in Game 2.

Looney’s value as a defender and role player for the Warriors has become more evident during the postseason, with Steve Kerr saying Looney was a big part of the Warriors’ future.

If they can keep him, Looney is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Two seasons ago the Warriors declined an option year on his rookie contract, then signed him as a free agent at the minimum. After this season Looney will make more than that, the Warriors have said bringing him back will be a priority, but they have a lot of other priorities this summer as well (Thompson and Durant top the list).