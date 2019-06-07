Jason Miller/Getty Images

After Damon Jones tries to roast him, Richard Jefferson: This is why he got soup thrown on him

In 2007-08, the Nets went 34-48 then traded Richard Jefferson to the Bucks for Yi Jianlian and Bobby Simmons that offseason. New Jersey went 34-48 the next year then 12-70 the following year.

Appearing on ESPN, Jefferson was telling the story of getting dealt when Damon Jones interrupted:

Jones:

Guess what? The Nets got better.

Jefferson:

J.R. Smith infamously threw soup on Jones, who was a Cavaliers assistant coach. Jefferson also played for Cleveland while Jones worked there.

Jones:

Jefferson wasn’t having it:

Jefferson:

Oh shut up, Damon Jones.

I do not accept the apology. Not from him.

I honestly can’t tell whether this is kayfabe. But it’s definitely great content.

Report: Hornets still view super-max-eligible Kemba Walker as their top priority

Now that he’s eligible for a super-max contract that projects to be worth about $221 million over five years, Kemba Walker called re-signing with the Hornets his priority.

The big question: Does Charlotte want him back at a huge price?

Apparently so.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Hornets and Kemba Walker both have each other as top priorities entering July 1, league sources said.

It increasingly sounds as if Walker staying in Charlotte is a done deal. And it might be. But because he can’t sign until July, there’s still time for complications.

Even on a designated-veteran-player contract, Walker is not locked into precise terms. The deal must be five years. It must have a starting salary between 30% and 35% of the 2019-20 salary cap. But his salary can annually increase or decease up to 8% of his initial salary. The contract needn’t be fully guaranteed.

So, there’s room for negotiation. If one side pushes too hard, the other could always look around. Walker can find better teams. Charlotte can find better values.

But as Walker and the Hornets head toward a long-term contract, attention should turn toward how Charlotte will trim salary. Unless Hornets owner Michael Jordan is suddenly willing to pay the luxury tax, expect Charlotte to trade Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and/or Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and/or stretch Bismack Biyombo.

Report: Celtics could have traded Jaylen Brown to Spurs as centerpiece for Kawhi Leonard

The Celtics reportedly offered the Spurs a strong collection of draft picks for Kawhi Leonard.

But San Antonio, prioritizing winning now, wanted capable veterans. So, the Spurs sent Leonard to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a late first-round pick – a deal that worked for both sides. San Antonio continued its playoff streak. Leonard led Toronto to the NBA Finals.

Boston, on the other hand, was left in the cold. The Celtics endured a rocky season that ended in the second round. Kyrie Irving appears likely to leave.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

I do know that there’s some regret from some people within the Celtics organization about not pulling the trigger on a Kawhi Leonard deal last summer.

They could have made a deal for Kawhi Leonard – my understanding, from kind of both sides of this – involving Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. At least Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of it all.

Smart was a free agent, so he would have had to agree to a sign-and-trade. That gets complicated. But Boston also signed him just after San Antonio the Leonard trade. So, maybe that was actually in play.

With Leonard thriving throughout the playoffs and Brown having an underwhelming year, Boston clearly missed a great opportunity. But hindsight is 20-20.

Leonard was coming off a lost year due to injury, and his health was a major question. He’ll also become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the flight risk was real (and still is for Toronto). The possibility of losing both Leonard and Irving in one summer would have have been daunting.

Brown had just helped lead the Celtics to Game 7 of the conference finals. He appeared to be part of a promising young core with Jayson Tatum.

So, it’s easy to say now that Boston erred. Making the call this summer would have been more difficult.

Warriors’ Game 3 arrogance adds pressure now

4 Comments

The Warriors sat a star who reportedly wanted to play and was seemingly healthy enough to play.

In the NBA Finals.

It’s the height of hubris – a presumptuous decision that could determine the 2019 champion. In either direction.

Klay Thompson will return in Game 4 – not with Kevin Durant, as hoped – more prepared to contribute. Golden State is banking on a long series, and Thompson should hold up better for the duration.

But the Warriors now face a predictable 2-1 deficit against the Raptors. Golden State’s confidence in it ability to dig out of this hole is incredible.

I’ve railed against the notion of Warriors invincibility for years. Even as other teams timed their rebuilds to finish after Golden State’s reign ends, Warriors championships were never predestined. Golden State had to earn this at every step.

The Cavaliers’ 2016 title proved that. The Rockets’ strong push last year proved that. And Toronto’s inspired performance in these NBA Finals is proving it.

The Raptors outplayed the Warriors in Toronto, though only enough to get a split. Then, Golden State undercut its own chances in Game 3 by sitting Thompson.

Stephen Curry played great, but the Warriors didn’t have enough firepower to keep up, and the Raptors won by 14. Usually, a decisive home loss like that signals the end of the series.

Teams that lost a home game by 14+ in the NBA Finals have lost the series 25 of 26 times.

Slightly widening the sample, here’s every time a home team lost by at least a dozen in the NBA Finals. When the road winner won the series, it’s red. When the home loser won when the series, it’s blue. The current Finals are black:

image

In 1972, the Lakers overcame a 22-point home loss in Game 1 to beat the Knicks in five games. Los Angeles was quite experienced, in the Finals for the fourth time in five years.

Likewise, the 1988 Lakers – who lost to the Pistons by 12 in Game 1 – were in the midst of three straight trips to the Finals. They had the wherewithal to gut out a seven-game win.

These Warriors are in their fifth straight Finals. When healthy, they might be the best team of all time. They can absolutely come back to beat Toronto.

That’s what’s so remarkable about this strategy. It isn’t necessarily wrong. Golden State’s faith in itself – even down 2-1 – has been earned over several years of elite play.

But Game 4 will test this approach. The Warriors will be healthier. They’ll also be at home. Golden State’s near-write-off of Game 3 makes tonight’s Game 4 highly important.

“To me this is a one-game series tomorrow,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said yesterday.

Yet, it seems even the trailing Warriors aren’t matching that urgency. Even with Game 5 and a potential Game 7 in Toronto, they’d still believe they can come back from down 3-1. Durant could return. So could Kevon Looney. Others playing through injury could further recover.

Many have viewed Golden State championships as inevitable. That sentiment is unfair to the Warriors, diminishing everything they’ve accomplished. This era hasn’t been as easy as they’ve made it look.

But this series is showing that nobody believes in the Warriors like the Warriors believe in themselves.

Many are surprised Toronto is up 2-1 in the Finals. The Raptors are not.

7 Comments

OAKLAND — The narrative of these NBA Finals is about the Golden State Warriors.

The injuries. The star players. The quest for history. The story mostly has been about why the Warriors are not crushing the Raptors like they have everyone else. There is a begrudging nod that Toronto may actually pose a challenge.

The Raptors do not care what everyone thinks.

They know being up 2-1 in this series is exactly where they are supposed to be.

“If we didn’t feel like we could be here, we wouldn’t be here right now. Simple as that,” Kawhi Leonard said in his straightforward way. “I have the same confidence. You can’t let losses or wins effect that. It’s about what you think and feel that’s in your body, your inner thoughts and you know what you portray to your team and what your team is telling you and what we all feel. And that’s why we are here, we have confidence.”

Confidence that at the end of Friday night they will be up 3-1 and heading home to close this series out.

“We haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves the whole year, we haven’t gotten ahead of ourselves in the playoffs, it’s not gonna start now,” Fred VanVleet said. “We’re up 2-1, we’re on the road, and we’re just thinking about trying to get another win. We’re not thinking about the rest of the series, we’re thinking about Game 4.”

The Raptors franchise has been good for years, winning at least 50 games four straight seasons and having been to the playoffs six years in a row. This season, however, has been different. Leonard has infused the team with his calm demeanor, and with his confidence. Nick Nurse has this team believing they can do whatever is needed.

It doesn’t matter what you believe about them, they believe in themselves.

They believe they can win a second game on the road and go up 3-1 in this series.

“To me, this is a one-game series tomorrow,” Nurse said. “We’re just trying to take them like each game’s critical. We need to put a huge effort in because I think if we put a huge effort in and we’re the hardest playing team, then we’re going to deserve to win. And that’s all we’re focused on.”

“I mean, it would be very important,” Leonard said. “I mean, it would be a third win, and you need four to win. You already know how important that is. It’s 3-1.”

But for Game 4, Klay Thompson will be back on the court.

“We just played him twice,” VanVleet said, and the Raptors won one of those game. I know he missed last game, but his presence just changes a little bit, what we do with Steph, not really what we do with Klay…. I know he got hot in Game 2, we know what he brings to the table, so we’ve got to try and limit him as much as possible.”

Klay Thompson, red-hot Stephen Curry, even when Kevin Durant returns the Raptors’ plan will not change.

“The plan is that you attack them,” Nurse said. “When you draw multiple defenders, do your best to get off it, because you’ve done your job if you’re drawing multiple, two guys or three guys, you’ve really done your job, and hit the open man and play from there.”

“The margin for error… it’s very tight,” VanVleet said. “One possession can change a series. With those kinds of stakes, it takes a different level of mental focus and physical performance. I think just being engulfed in the excellence that it takes to keep winning at a high level for a really long time — the postseason is about two months — that’s something we keep in mind.”

There is still a lot of series to go, the Warriors sat Thompson for Game 3 because they knew that. They wanted him for games six and seven, not just three.

The Raptors, however, do not care. They believe in themselves.

“[Our confidence] should be high,” Van Vleet said. “Our confidence has been steady all year, and as we continue to play good, we continue to grow, it’s just showing the type of team we can be. We just have to continue to do it. We’re only halfway there, we’ve got two more wins to go.”