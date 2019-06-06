Wife of Warriors owner says she got death threats because she leaned over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z (video)

Jay Z, Beyonce and Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, sat courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals yesterday. At one point, Curran leaned over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z. Beyonce had an expression on her face. It was caught on video:
Somehow, that turned into a lot of people assuming they understood the entire context – Curran’s intentions, what Beyonce was thinking. And then it apparently got even worse.
Ramona Shelburne of EPSN:
That’s terrible.
Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens will miss the rest of the NBA Finals after pushing Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
The NBA is still investigating, leaving the door open for further punishment.
As I’ve written before, the league’s handling of owner misconduct depends greatly on player and and public response. Stevens will get penalized only as much as the NBA’s business partners, including players, want him to be.
And the league’s most-powerful player – LeBron James – is calling for additional penalties.
LeBron:
Stevens’ push was completely unacceptable, especially for someone with his title. Lowry landed a couple seats away while diving into the stands for a loose ball. Stevens tried to take advantage of the chaos by taking a cheap shot on Lowry.
But determining the appropriate punishment is more complex. I don’t have a good answer.
Stevens should face significant consequences. He should also have an opportunity to learn from his transgression and behave better in the future. The onus should also be on him to prove his personal growth before being allowed back to games.
The big question is his ownership stake. Will Golden State and the league allow him to keep it? That’s where pressure from players like LeBron could make a huge difference.
When Kyle Lowry dove into the crowd and got pushed by someone sitting courtside, it seemed like a big deal.
But the incident only escalates now that the pusher has been identified as Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens.
Warriors statement:
Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.
Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing.
Stevens is one of four people listed below Joe Lacob (owner and CEO) and Peter Guber (owner) on the Warriors’ executive board.
Lowry landed on a fan a couple seats down from Stevens. Stevens tried to use the chaos of the situation to take a cheap shot at the Raptors guard. It’s completely unacceptable.
Stevens has much more to lose than a typical fan. Will his punishment end at missing the rest of the NBA Finals? Golden State says the league is still investigating. He could be banned from games next season and beyond. There are also questions whether he’ll be permitted to keep his shares of the franchise.
Ultimately, that will probably depend on player and public response. If this generates enough outrage that it threatens the bottom line, the league will likely act. Otherwise, remember NBA commissioner Adam Silver works for the owners – including Stevens.
Paul Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals due to apparent injury, rode a wheelchair through the back hallway then returned just a few minutes later to help the Celtics beat the Lakers.
What happened?
Pierce finally explained last night.
CJ Fogler:
Pierce on ABC:
I have a confession to make. I just had to go to the bathroom.
It was something went down. I had to go to the restroom.
Jalen Rose then said what we were all thinking: “You were streaking?!” That’s the interpretation everyone ran with.
But Pierce later tried to cast his explanation in a different light.
Pierce:
So, did we misunderstand what Pierce initially meant? Did he just regret saying it and then try to deny his own admission?
I’m left with a lot of confusion.
One thing I know: Fairly or not, a ton of people now believe Paul Pierce pooped his shorts during an NBA Finals game.
The Warriors took their decision on Klay Thompson (hamstring) nearly to tipoff before opting to sit him for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Golden State explained its choice, not by saying he wasn’t healthy enough to play, but by noting the risk of him aggravating the injury.
That all points to Thompson playing Game 4, and apparently he will.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will return for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports
One note of caution: Thompson reportedly pushed to play Game 3 while Warriors officials were reluctant. So, if this is coming from Thompson’s side, it might be overly optimistic.
But for all the reasons outlined above, it always seemed likely Thompson would return for Game 4. So, this report only supports the previously held prediction.
Golden State can badly use Thompson – his outside shooting, his perimeter defense. Stephen Curry was great in Game 3, but he needs more help.
The next big question: Will Kevin Durant also return?