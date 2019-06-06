Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens pushed Kyle Lowry, won’t attend rest of 2019 NBA Finals

When Kyle Lowry dove into the crowd and got pushed by someone sitting courtside, it seemed like a big deal.

But the incident only escalates now that the pusher has been identified as Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens.

Warriors statement:

Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.

Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing.

Stevens is one of four people listed below Joe Lacob (owner and CEO) and Peter Guber (owner) on the Warriors’ executive board.

Lowry landed on a fan a couple seats down from Stevens. Stevens tried to use the chaos of the situation to take a cheap shot at the Raptors guard. It’s completely unacceptable.

Stevens has much more to lose than a typical fan. Will his punishment end at missing the rest of the NBA Finals? Golden State says the league is still investigating. He could be banned from games next season and beyond. There are also questions whether he’ll be permitted to keep his shares of the franchise.

Ultimately, that will probably depend on player and public response. If this generates enough outrage that it threatens the bottom line, the league will likely act. Otherwise, remember NBA commissioner Adam Silver works for the owners – including Stevens.

Paul Pierce: Only [poop emoji]ing I did was on the Lakers

Paul Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals due to apparent injury, rode a wheelchair through the back hallway then returned just a few minutes later to help the Celtics beat the Lakers.

What happened?

Pierce finally explained last night.

CJ Fogler:

Pierce on ABC:

I have a confession to make. I just had to go to the bathroom.

It was something went down. I had to go to the restroom.

Jalen Rose then said what we were all thinking: “You were streaking?!” That’s the interpretation everyone ran with.

But Pierce later tried to cast his explanation in a different light.

Pierce:

So, did we misunderstand what Pierce initially meant? Did he just regret saying it and then try to deny his own admission?

I’m left with a lot of confusion.

One thing I know: Fairly or not, a ton of people now believe Paul Pierce pooped his shorts during an NBA Finals game.

Report: Klay Thompson to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals

The Warriors took their decision on Klay Thompson (hamstring) nearly to tipoff before opting to sit him for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Golden State explained its choice, not by saying he wasn’t healthy enough to play, but by noting the risk of him aggravating the injury.

That all points to Thompson playing Game 4, and apparently he will.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will return for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, league sources told Yahoo Sports

One note of caution: Thompson reportedly pushed to play Game 3 while Warriors officials were reluctant. So, if this is coming from Thompson’s side, it might be overly optimistic.

But for all the reasons outlined above, it always seemed likely Thompson would return for Game 4. So, this report only supports the previously held prediction.

Golden State can badly use Thompson – his outside shooting, his perimeter defense. Stephen Curry was great in Game 3, but he needs more help.

The next big question: Will Kevin Durant also return?

Warriors have scored exactly 109 points in each game of NBA Finals

Stephen Curry described the NBA Finals as a “roller coaster.”

The Raptors won Game 1. The Warriors won Game 2. The Raptors won Game 3.

But Golden State has remained remarkably steady, scoring exactly 109 points in all three games:

  • Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109
  • Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104
  • Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109

“I just knew we were going to score 109 points, because that’s all we’re going to do the rest of this series,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said after Game 3. “So if we’re going to keep scoring 109, we got to keep them to 108.”

The Warriors averaged 119 points per game in the regular season and 117 points per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs. So, Toronto’s elite defense is making its mark.

But it’s just coincidental Golden State has landed on 109 three straight times. Still, it’s also an interesting oddity.

This is just the second time a team has scored the same amount in the first three games of a playoff series. The other came in the 1977 NBA Finals:

  • Game 1: 76ers 107, Trail Blazers 101
  • Game 2: 76ers 107, Trail Blazers 89
  • Game 3: Trail Blazers 129, 76ers 107

Philadelphia also scored 107 in a 109-107 series-ending loss in Game 6. That was the only series with a team scoring the same amount four times.

Three other series have included a team scoring the same amount three straight times:

2006 first round:

  • Game 2: Lakers 99, Suns 93
  • Game 3: Lakers 99, Suns 92
  • Game 4: Lakers 99, Suns 98

Phoenix won that series.

1998 first round:

  • Game 2: Lakers 108, Trail Blazers 99
  • Game 3: Trail Blazers 99, Lakers 94
  • Game 4: Lakers 110, Trail Blazers 99

1956 division finals:

  • Game 2: St. Louis Hawks 84, Fort Wayne Pistons 74
  • Game 3: Fort Wayne Pistons 107, St. Louis Hawks 84
  • Game 4: Fort Wayne Pistons 93, St. Louis Hawks 84

Will Kevin Durant play in Game 4?

OAKLAND — Don’t overthink this.

Toronto is up 2-1 in the NBA Finals because it has taken advantage of a shorthanded Golden State squad. The Warriors’ defense struggled in Game 3 without Klay Thompson there to put on Kawhi Leonard (moving Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green off the Klaw and into better help positions). The Warriors halfcourt offense struggled in Game 3, as it did in Game 1, scoring well below a point per possession in part because they don’t have the walking mismatch that is Kevin Durant.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it sound like Durant could play Friday night in Game 4.

“He had a really good workout [Tuesday], ramped it up, and it went well. He had another one [Wednesday], it went well,” Kerr said of Durant, who is recovering from a strained calf suffered in the Houston series. “So we would like to increase it [Thursday], meaning get other people involved, he hasn’t played any three-on-three, five-on-five.

“We probably won’t practice, practice as a team [Thursday]. It will be a film session and a walkthrough. So if possible, we’ll get him together with some of our young guys, maybe a few of our coaches and try to get him out on the floor. That would be the next step…

“He’s got to continue to improve and not have any setbacks. That’s the main thing. So we’ll go from there.”

That is by far the most optimistic Kerr has sounded about Durant to this point. Durant– who has been out since May 8, straining his calf in Game 4 of the Houston series) has been around the team, taking part in film sessions, and he traveled to Toronto with the Warriors for the first two games, but it hasn’t sounded like he could play. Until now.

With the Warriors down 2-1 in the series, Game 4 may not technically be must win but it might as well be. Beating this Raptors team three straight games — even with Durant and Thompson — would be a tall order.

Thompson was a game-time decision on Wednesday for Game 3, but the Warriors medical staff and front office chose not to play him because of the risk of aggravating his strained hamstring in a way that would have him out deep into what the Warriors believe is a series that will go six or seven games.

“If there’s risk [of making it worse, then we would not play him…” Kerr said of Thompson before Game 3. “And ultimately that’s the — to cut right to the core of it, it’s still early in the series, so if there’s risk, then we won’t play him.”

Down 2-1, that calculus changes somewhat – it’s not early in the series anymore.

Expect a different looking Warriors team on Friday night, one way or another.