Warriors have scored exactly 109 points in each game of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Stephen Curry described the NBA Finals as a “roller coaster.”

The Raptors won Game 1. The Warriors won Game 2. The Raptors won Game 3.

But Golden State has remained remarkably steady, scoring exactly 109 points in all three games:

  • Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109
  • Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104
  • Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109

“I just knew we were going to score 109 points, because that’s all we’re going to do the rest of this series,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said after Game 3. “So if we’re going to keep scoring 109, we got to keep them to 108.”

The Warriors averaged 119 points per game in the regular season and 117 points per game in the first three rounds of the playoffs. So, Toronto’s elite defense is making its mark.

But it’s just coincidental Golden State has landed on 109 three straight times. Still, it’s also an interesting oddity.

This is just the second time a team has scored the same amount in the first three games of a playoff series. The other came in the 1977 NBA Finals:

  • Game 1: 76ers 107, Trail Blazers 101
  • Game 2: 76ers 107, Trail Blazers 89
  • Game 3: Trail Blazers 129, 76ers 107

Philadelphia also scored 107 in a 109-107 series-ending loss in Game 6. That was the only series with a team scoring the same amount four times.

Three other series have included a team scoring the same amount three straight times:

2006 first round:

  • Game 2: Lakers 99, Suns 93
  • Game 3: Lakers 99, Suns 92
  • Game 4: Lakers 99, Suns 98

Phoenix won that series.

1998 first round:

  • Game 2: Lakers 108, Trail Blazers 99
  • Game 3: Trail Blazers 99, Lakers 94
  • Game 4: Lakers 110, Trail Blazers 99

1956 division finals:

  • Game 2: St. Louis Hawks 84, Fort Wayne Pistons 74
  • Game 3: Fort Wayne Pistons 107, St. Louis Hawks 84
  • Game 4: Fort Wayne Pistons 93, St. Louis Hawks 84

Will Kevin Durant play in Game 4?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
OAKLAND — Don’t overthink this.

Toronto is up 2-1 in the NBA Finals because it has taken advantage of a shorthanded Golden State squad. The Warriors’ defense struggled in Game 3 without Klay Thompson there to put on Kawhi Leonard (moving Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green off the Klaw and into better help positions). The Warriors halfcourt offense struggled in Game 3, as it did in Game 1, scoring well below a point per possession in part because they don’t have the walking mismatch that is Kevin Durant.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made it sound like Durant could play Friday night in Game 4.

“He had a really good workout [Tuesday], ramped it up, and it went well. He had another one [Wednesday], it went well,” Kerr said of Durant, who is recovering from a strained calf suffered in the Houston series. “So we would like to increase it [Thursday], meaning get other people involved, he hasn’t played any three-on-three, five-on-five.

“We probably won’t practice, practice as a team [Thursday]. It will be a film session and a walkthrough. So if possible, we’ll get him together with some of our young guys, maybe a few of our coaches and try to get him out on the floor. That would be the next step…

“He’s got to continue to improve and not have any setbacks. That’s the main thing. So we’ll go from there.”

That is by far the most optimistic Kerr has sounded about Durant to this point. Durant– who has been out since May 8, straining his calf in Game 4 of the Houston series) has been around the team, taking part in film sessions, and he traveled to Toronto with the Warriors for the first two games, but it hasn’t sounded like he could play. Until now.

With the Warriors down 2-1 in the series, Game 4 may not technically be must win but it might as well be. Beating this Raptors team three straight games — even with Durant and Thompson — would be a tall order.

Thompson was a game-time decision on Wednesday for Game 3, but the Warriors medical staff and front office chose not to play him because of the risk of aggravating his strained hamstring in a way that would have him out deep into what the Warriors believe is a series that will go six or seven games.

“If there’s risk [of making it worse, then we would not play him…” Kerr said of Thompson before Game 3. “And ultimately that’s the — to cut right to the core of it, it’s still early in the series, so if there’s risk, then we won’t play him.”

Down 2-1, that calculus changes somewhat – it’s not early in the series anymore.

Expect a different looking Warriors team on Friday night, one way or another.

Celtics boss Danny Ainge back at work after ‘mild’ heart attack

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving can opt out of his Celtics contract and become a free agent. Gordon Hayward might never play like he did before his injury. It’s possible Brad Stevens won’t figure out a way to deploy all of the team’s talent.

There’s one thing, though, that Boston boss Danny Ainge was able to rule out as he returned to work following his second heart attack: “My role’s not going to change.”

A 60-year-old former All-Star and NBA executive of the year, Ainge was in Milwaukee for the Celtics’ second-round series against the Bucks last month when he suffered what the team described as a “mild” heart attack. Doctors said at the time he was expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he fell ill, Ainge said Wednesday that he had complete faith in assistant general manager Mike Zarren, scouting director David Lewin and player personnel director Austin Ainge.

“I know our organization is in great hands,” he said at the team’s practice facility.

But he’s not ready to turn the reins over yet.

Ainge said he will work to eat better, exercise more and minimize stress. He didn’t do so well at that during the playoffs, when he tried to watch the second game of the East semifinals against Milwaukee.

“I’ve just got to be in a setting where I’m not screaming and yelling and my veins aren’t sticking out all over my neck,” he said.

This summer, that won’t be easy.

The Celtics went to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2018 despite losing Irving and Hayward to injuries. With the two All-Stars back last season – and LeBron James moving out of the conference – the team was one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals.

But piecing it all together proved more difficult than expected.

The Celtics managed just a No. 4 seed in the playoffs and lost to Milwaukee in five games. Irving shot 30% during the four-game losing streak that ended the season, and Boston fans began openly rooting for him to exercise his option and become a free agent.

Ainge said Irving was taking too much of the blame for the team’s disappointing season.

“It’s unfortunate that one person gets credit or blame for a team’s failures,” Ainge said. “We had a lot of reasons the team did not succeed this year. Kyrie deserves his share of the blame, but not any more than anybody else.”

Ainge said there were players who questioned their roles or otherwise struggled to fit into the role that Stevens put them in. Although Ainge did not single him out, guard Terry Rozier has complained publicly about what he “put up with” in a season when his minutes dropped for the first time in his career.

“There’s a lot of guys that didn’t handle things the right way, and didn’t make the sacrifices that needed to be done for the benefit of the team,” Ainge said. “We didn’t have 100% buy-in from 100% of the team. I did not anticipate that.”

And though it was Stevens’ job to work that out, Ainge said he had no doubts about his coach.

“Brad, he’s the least of our concerns,” Ainge said. “I wish every one of our players would put the time and effort in that Brad does.”

Ainge is doing his best to keep up. He said his illness didn’t hinder preparations for the June 20 draft, when the Celtics have four picks, including Nos. 14, 20 and 22 in the first round. They will have worked out nearly 100 players “of all shapes and sizes.”

And he’s trying to follow doctors’ orders.

Ainge said he was told to exercise more and lose weight. He also needs to improve his diet, but he won’t be looking to former teammate – and noted marijuana enthusiast – Bill Walton for recipes.

“I’m eating more plants,” he said. “Not the kind of plants in Walton’s garden, by the way.”

 

Raptors’ role players ‘let it rip’ in Game 3 victory

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 2:46 AM EDT
OAKLAND — Three words were written on the whiteboard at the front of the Raptors’ locker room:

“Let it rip.”

“I think we all kind of followed that advice,” Danny Green said after his 18-point game.

Then he poked holes that narrative.

“But it’s just easier to look at that now and say it worked great for us, especially on a great shooting night,” Green said.

Forget narrative, it simply was a great shooting night for the Raptors, and that was one of the key reasons Toronto won Game 3 and is now up 2-1 in the NBA Finals. After struggling in Game 2, Toronto’s supporting cast took advantage of a shorthanded Warriors defense to get to their spots, make the extra pass, and knock down seemingly everything.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points on 17 shots, but it was the other guys that were the difference.

Kyle Lowry had 23 points and was 5-of-9 from three. Pascal Siakam had 18 points, nine rebounds, and was a team best +22. Green’s 18 came on 6-of-10 shooting from three. Marc Gasol added 17 points. The Raptors shot 52.4 percent as a team, hit 17 threes, and racked up a ridiculous 126.8 offensive rating.

The offense won the Raptors Game 3.

“We haven’t really had a good team shooting night [in the Finals], and I knew eventually at some point we were due for one,” Green said. “So luckily we got one tonight, but we still have to do a better job defensively on that end of the floor to limit those guys better so we don’t have to rely on our offense or our shooting to win games for us.”

Lowry was the catalyst outside of Leonard that the Raptors have needed all series, pushing the ball in transition and playing downhill of the pick-and-roll. He thought his performance was more about mindset than anything else.

“For me, it was just coming off being aggressive and not so being passive and trying to get everybody else involved and more so get myself going and let everybody else feed off of that,” Lowry said.

Leonard was doing the same thing.

“Once I’m driving in the paint, kicking out to guys that are making shots, the defense doesn’t want to collapse as easy, and we just got to keep playing them in a flow, really,” Leonard said. “I feel like we just don’t need to worry about me scoring the basketball, we all can score with the offense that we have, just got to keep moving.”

Toronto’s offense was the most consistent part of their game, and it covered up some defensive lapses that let the Warriors hang around in the game.

“We just kept scoring,” said Fred Van Vleet, who had 11 points off the bench. “We knew that they were going to make a run. Just tried to keep continuing to put pressure on them and just work the game.”

Can the Raptors repeat this performance — getting and hitting those same shots — against a Warriors team that may have Klay Thompson and/or Kevin Durant back in Game 4? Every step in the Finals is harder, and the next one will be for Toronto, mostly because Golden State will be better. Combine the expected talent upgrade (on defense as well as offense) with a sense of desperation from the Warriors and it makes for a new challenge for the Raptors.

We’ll see if the Raptors can let it rip on Friday night.

Stephen Curry shows his greatness in loss

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 1:43 AM EDT
Stephen Curry finished his post-game press conference and set down the microphone. “Thank you, Steph,” an NBA official announced. “This concludes the session in here for tonight.” Reporters filed out. With that obligation finished, most players can’t wait to leave.

But Curry lingered at the table and stared at the box score.

There are so many statics that tell the story of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he could have been inspecting any of them. But only one number on that sheet was truly eye-popping:

47

Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors’ 123-109 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. That was eighth-highest-scoring Finals game ever.

Only LeBron James (51 points in 2018 Game 1) scored more points in a Finals loss. Just Michael Jordan (55 points in 1993 Game 4), LeBron (51 points in 2018 Game 1) and Allen Iverson (48 points in 2002 Game 1) scored more points in a Finals game since the NBA-ABA merger.

Here are the highest-scoring Finals games of all-time:

Curry is one of the best players in NBA history.

That statement shouldn’t be controversial. But great teammates and selective memory have undermined appreciation for a legend.

Curry won back-to-back MVPs before Golden State signed Kevin Durant. Curry’s 2015-16 season is one of the best individual seasons ever. There’s no telling how his résumé would look now if he continued on that track.

But Curry held back to give Durant room to thrive. Curry also sometimes defers to Klay Thompson, who is one of the NBA’s best scorers when hot. That’s best for team success, not Curry’s individual production.

Curry has also produced some duds deep into the playoffs. Yet, he has performed excellently in the postseason overall, even later rounds. The larger sample reflects very well on him, though some dwell on his lows.

Wednesday was a clear high.

With Durant and Thompson sidelined, Curry took over.

As late as midway through the third quarter, Curry was outscoring his teammates. In addition to his 47 direct points, he assisted another 16 points. Everything ran through him.

This was against an elite Toronto defense, too.

The Warriors just didn’t have enough outside Curry. Maybe that changes if Thompson and/or Durant return for Game 5 Friday. If they do, Curry can slide right back into his previous role – a role he played on consecutive championship runs.

But Curry is comfortable as the overwhelmingly ball-dominant superstar, too. He flourished as Golden State swept the Western Conference finals without Durant. It’s much harder against the Raptors than Trail Blazers, but this can work. Curry is that good.

The debate about Curry’s ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage was always silly. Of course he can. There should be no more question now.

The only question left: Will the Warriors get healthy enough that Curry doesn’t have to play like this anymore?

This was the optimal formula for a night. It’s not a good formula for beating Toronto, and Curry knows it. That’s why he usually doesn’t play this way.

But when pressed, he can – and darned well.