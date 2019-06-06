Stephen Curry shows his greatness in loss

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 1:43 AM EDT
Stephen Curry finished his post-game press conference and set down the microphone. “Thank you, Steph,” an NBA official announced. “This concludes the session in here for tonight.” Reporters filed out. With that obligation finished, most players can’t wait to leave.

But Curry lingered at the table and stared at the box score.

There are so many statics that tell the story of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he could have been inspecting any of them. But only one number on that sheet was truly eye-popping:

47

Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors’ 123-109 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. That was eighth-highest-scoring Finals game ever.

Only LeBron James (51 points in 2018 Game 1) scored more points in a Finals loss. Just Michel Jordan (55 points in 1993 Game 4), LeBron (51 points in 2018 Game 1) and Allen Iverson (48 points in 2002 Game 1) scored more points in a Finals game since the NBA-ABA merger.

Curry is one of the best players in NBA history.

That statement shouldn’t be controversial. But great teammates and selective memory have undermined appreciation for a legend.

Curry won back-to-back MVPs before Golden State signed Kevin Durant. Curry’s 2015-16 season is one of the best individual seasons ever. There’s no telling how his résumé would look now if he continued on that track.

But Curry held back to give Durant room to thrive. Curry also sometimes defers to Klay Thompson, who is one of the NBA’s best scorers when hot. That’s best for team success, not Curry’s individual production.

Curry has also produced some duds deep into the playoffs. Yet, he has performed excellently in the postseason overall, even later rounds. The larger sample reflects very well on him, though some dwell on his lows.

Wednesday was a clear high.

With Durant and Thompson sidelined, Curry took over.

As late as midway through the third quarter, Curry was outscoring his teammates. In addition to his 47 direct points, he assisted another 16 points. Everything ran through him.

This was against an elite Toronto defense, too.

The Warriors just didn’t have enough outside Curry. Maybe that changes if Thompson and/or Durant return for Game 5 Friday. If they do, Curry can slide right back into his previous role – a role he played on consecutive championship runs.

But Curry is comfortable as the overwhelmingly ball-dominant superstar, too. He flourished as Golden State swept the Western Conference finals without Durant. It’s much harder against the Raptors than Trail Blazers, but this can work. Curry is that good.

The debate about Curry’s ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage was always silly. Of course he can. There should be no more question now.

The only question left: Will the Warriors get healthy enough that Curry doesn’t have to play like this anymore?

This was the optimal formula for a night. It’s not a good formula for beating Toronto, and Curry knows it. That’s why he usually doesn’t play this way.

But when pressed, he can – and darned well.

Raptors’ role players ‘let it rip’ in Game 3 victory

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 2:46 AM EDT
OAKLAND — Three words were written on the whiteboard at the front of the Raptors’ locker room:

“Let it rip.”

“I think we all kind of followed that advice,” Danny Green said after his 18-point game.

Then he poked holes that narrative.

“But it’s just easier to look at that now and say it worked great for us, especially on a great shooting night,” Green said.

Forget narrative, it simply was a great shooting night for the Raptors, and that was one of the key reasons Toronto won Game 3 and is now up 2-1 in the NBA Finals. After struggling in Game 2, Toronto’s supporting cast took advantage of a shorthanded Warriors defense to get to their spots, make the extra pass, and knock down seemingly everything.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points on 17 shots, but it was the other guys that were the difference.

Kyle Lowry had 23 points and was 5-of-9 from three. Pascal Siakam had 18 points, nine rebounds, and was a team best +22. Green’s 18 came on 6-of-10 shooting from three. Marc Gasol added 17 points. The Raptors shot 52.4 percent as a team, hit 17 threes, and racked up a ridiculous 126.8 offensive rating.

The offense won the Raptors Game 3.

“We haven’t really had a good team shooting night [in the Finals], and I knew eventually at some point we were due for one,” Green said. “So luckily we got one tonight, but we still have to do a better job defensively on that end of the floor to limit those guys better so we don’t have to rely on our offense or our shooting to win games for us.”

Lowry was the catalyst outside of Leonard that the Raptors have needed all series, pushing the ball in transition and playing downhill of the pick-and-roll. He thought his performance was more about mindset than anything else.

“For me, it was just coming off being aggressive and not so being passive and trying to get everybody else involved and more so get myself going and let everybody else feed off of that,” Lowry said.

Leonard was doing the same thing.

“Once I’m driving in the paint, kicking out to guys that are making shots, the defense doesn’t want to collapse as easy, and we just got to keep playing them in a flow, really,” Leonard said. “I feel like we just don’t need to worry about me scoring the basketball, we all can score with the offense that we have, just got to keep moving.”

Toronto’s offense was the most consistent part of their game, and it covered up some defensive lapses that let the Warriors hang around in the game.

“We just kept scoring,” said Fred Van Vleet, who had 11 points off the bench. “We knew that they were going to make a run. Just tried to keep continuing to put pressure on them and just work the game.”

Can the Raptors repeat this performance — getting and hitting those same shots — against a Warriors team that may have Klay Thompson and/or Kevin Durant back in Game 4? Every step in the Finals is harder, and the next one will be for Toronto, mostly because Golden State will be better. Combine the expected talent upgrade (on defense as well as offense) with a sense of desperation from the Warriors and it makes for a new challenge for the Raptors.

We’ll see if the Raptors can let it rip on Friday night.

Kyle Lowry on fan who pushed him: ‘Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 12:41 AM EDT
Early in the fourth quarter of the Raptors’ Game 3 win over the Warriors in Oakland, Kyle Lowry dove into the stands trying to save a loose ball and landed on a fan. Another Warriors fan reached over a seat to push Lowry.

Lowry:

There’s no place for that. He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league. And hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game.

Lowry is right.

There has been so much discussion this season of fan behavior, but it has largely focused on what fans say. Fans pushing players is so far beyond the acceptable boundaries, there’s no need for a discussion.

This fan tried to use the chaos of the situation, Lowry getting tangled with the crowd, to take a cheap shot. That should be completely unacceptable. Security removed him from the game. It’s on the Warriors to do more.

Stephen Curry’s 47 not enough to save Warriors from themselves, Raptors win Game 3

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 12:07 AM EDT
OAKLAND — When it was made official about 30 minutes before tip-off that Klay Thompson would not suit up for the Warriors because of his strained hamstring — joining Kevin Durant in street clothes — the first reaction was “this is going to look like Stephen Curry at Davidson.”

It did. He put up a career playoff-high of 47 and was at the heart of everything Golden State did on offense. He was brilliant.

The second reaction to was: The Warriors are in a lot of trouble on defense.

That proved to be the bigger problem. When Golden State won the second half of Game 2 (and that game), it was with Thompson on Kawhi Leonard, which put Andre Iguodala (on Pascal Siakam) and Draymond Green (on Kyle Lowry) in better help positions. It worked.

In Game 3, without Thompson, the Warriors simply could not get stops. Leonard had 30 points, Lowry 23, and the Raptors shot 52.4 percent as a team, and hit 17 threes. Toronto simply made good plays and hit their shots on their way to a ridiculous 126.8 offensive rating.

The result was a comfortable 123-109 Toronto win in Oracle to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Friday night at Oracle.

“Toronto played an excellent game, made big shots every time they needed to,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We never could get over the hump. Every time we fought back and kind of got it to six, seven or eight, whatever it was, they made big shots.”

The Warriors didn’t play Thompson because they didn’t want to risk aggravating his hamstring issue, believing this is going to be a long series, something Warriors coach Steve Kerr suggested.

“The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series,” Kerr said of the decision to sit Thompson. “So that was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it.”

Now they need to play Thompson — and maybe Kevin Durant, who is expected to play on the court with teammates at the team’s facility on Thursday, Kerr said — for Game 4 or this may not be a long series.

That the Warriors see long series speaks to their respect for the Raptors. This is an outstanding Toronto team that is going to take a full-strength Golden State to have a chance beat.

The Raptors felt like they were themselves on Wednesday, compared to Game 2.

“We tried to play with more pace up the court, and we tried to play with more pace in the half court,” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said. “I thought you just saw a lot more cutting and passing, obviously 30 assists, you saw a lot more shots go in, that helps, right?”

That full Raptors team showed up in Game 3, with the supporting cast making plays — Toronto hit 17-of-38 threes, 44.7 percent. Lowry had 23 points but also dished out nine assists, setting the table for the role players. Danny Green and Siakam each had 18 points (Siakam also had nine boards), and Marc Gasol added 17 points.

Those Raptors took advantage of the Warriors porous defense. All game long the Raptors got the shots they wanted, made the extra pass, and knocked down the clean looks they earned.

Golden State’s defense was quietly kind of pedestrian all season (11th in the league in defensive rating), but it was overlooked because the offense was so good, and because for stretches the Warriors could summon up the elite defense that won them back-to-back NBA titles.

Shorthanded this series — they really miss Kevon Looney on that end, not just Durant and Thompson — the Warriors have only played that kind of defense for two of the 12 quarters. Maybe only one quarter.

In Game 3, the Warriors went right at DeMarcus Cousins, and he struggled. Toronto got him into space on the pick-and-roll and he couldn’t move, taking poor angles to recover for his lack of mobility. At other points, Gasol just backed Cousins down.

It wasn’t just him. Quinn Cook couldn’t stay in front of Lowry and others. Jonas Jerebko was no match for Siakam. And that list only grew for Steve Kerr. He just didn’t have options.

The themes of this game were clear early.

It was the Curry show on offense for the Warriors from the opening tip — he scored or assisted on nine of the 10 Golden State first quarter buckets. Toronto’s defense was able to keep the other Warriors in check early, Curry started on 2-of-4 shooting, but the rest of the team was 0-of-6, including 0-of-4 from three. Toronto got out to a 15-7 lead and was up by 10 for stretches of the first quarter. The Raptors 36-29 after one, but it felt like the Warriors were still in it.

Curry got some rest to start second and the Warriors were -5 in a little over three minutes, but when he returned the Warriors were able to hang around. Toronto had a stretch of nearly 5 minutes without scoring, and it kept Golden State in the game. The Raptors led 60-52 at the half, but the Warriors were within striking distance when they shouldn’t have been.

That’s because of Stephen Curry’s 25 points in the first half on 7-of-13 shooting overall, including 4-of-8 from three. Plus he did this to Kyle Lowry.

In the third it’s more of the same — the Raptors couldn’t pull away, the Warriors can’t close the gap — until with about three minutes left in the quarter the Warriors looked gassed, Curry in particular. Toronto stretched the lead to 16 because the Warriors simply could not get stops. It was 96-83 Raptors after three.

In the fourth, the Warriors would make a mini-run, the Raptors would hit a big shot to stop the run, and the momentum died. The Warriors just could not get the stops they needed.

Toronto will come out in Game 4 looking to take control of the series, will the Warriors have the health and defense to make it is a game becomes the big questions.

Stephen Curry drops 25 in first half, shakes and bakes Kyle Lowry

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The Warriors are down just eight points to the Raptors at the half of Game 3, despite no Klay Thompson, no Kevin Durant, and playing no good defense for extended stretches.

They are close because of Stephen Curry.

Curry scored 25 points in the 24 minutes on 7-of-13 shooting overall, including 4-of-8 from three. Plus he did this to Kyle Lowry.

Curry has kept the Warriors within striking distance of the Raptors, the question is can these banged up Warriors pull off the kind of second-half comeback we’ve come to expect from this team?

Curry is going to have to dominate another half (which may be harder because Toronto is not going to keep Kyle Lowry on him), but more than that the Warriors need to play much better defense (particularly bench guys such as Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko).