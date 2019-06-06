Getty Images

Kevin Durant out for Game 4; Klay Thompson will play

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND — The Warriors will not have Kevin Durant in a critical Game 4 on Friday night.

A day after sounding optimistic about Durant’s recovery from a strained calf, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he misspoke about Durant getting to scrimmage on Thursday. Kerr said Durant was out, but emphasized there wasn’t a setback, Durant is just not in a position to go.

“He’s not yet ready to play,” Kerr said Thursday.

The Warriors will get Klay Thompson back from the strained hamstring that kept him out of Game 3, Kerr said.

Durant has been out since May 8, when he strained his calf pushing off to run up the court in Game 4 against Houston. The Warriors were able to close out the Rockets and sweep the Trail Blazers without Durant.

The Raptors are a different story.

Toronto creates real matchup challenges, however, getting Thompson back — without restrictions — is a big boost. Particularly on the defensive end, where Thompson can matchup on Kawhi Leonard, allowing Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green to play more as help defenders and on role players.

The Warriors need what Thompson brings to be enough on Friday night. Golden State knows if it goes down 3-1 it will be nearly impossible mountain to climb to get their three-peat.

Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens banned from NBA games during investigation

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND — Mark Stevens, the minority owner of the Golden State Warriors who was sitting courtside and shoved then cussed at Toronto’s Kyle Lowry as he chased a loose ball into the front row, has been banned by the NBA from attending games while the investigation into his actions continues.

“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. “As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games.”

The Warriors had already said Stevens would not attend any more games during these Finals, then followed it up after the NBA’s move saying Stevens was banned from all team-related activities. Here was part of the Warriors’ statement:

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.”

The incident occurred early in the fourth quarter of Game 3, with Toronto up 10 and the Warriors trying to make a run to get back in it. Serge Ibaka had blocked a Quinn Cook layup attempt and Lowry tried to chase down the loose ball, leaping into the front row to do so and crashing into fans. Stevens, who was a couple of seats down from where Lowry landed, reached over and shoved him, then Lowry said Stevens cursed at him.

“There’s no place for that. He had no reason to touch me,” Lowry said after the game, before knowing who the perpetrator was. “He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league. And hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game.”

Interactions between fans and players have been in the spotlight around the league this season, highlighted by Russell Westbrook‘s exchange with a couple of Utah Jazz fans who crossed the line, which led to that fan being banned from future Jazz games. It sparked a discussion of some of the abuse NBA players hear from fans — at games and online — that crosses the line from rooting for your team to derogatory and racist. Players have said things like this come up more than people realize and the league needs to do more about it.

Which is why players are watching this case so closely.

“We are closely monitoring both the Warriors’ and the League’s continued investigation into this matter and anxiously await their conclusions and response,” NBA players union executive director Michelle Roberts said in a statement. “The NBPA has previously expressed its support of a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy with respect to verbal and/or physical assaults perpetrated against Players. Stevens’ status as a member of the ownership group does not alter that view.”

Wife of Warriors owner says she got death threats because she leaned over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z (video)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jay Z, Beyonce and Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, sat courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals yesterday. At one point, Curran leaned over Beyonce to talk to Jay Z. Beyonce had an expression on her face. It was caught on video:

Somehow, that turned into a lot of people assuming they understood the entire context – Curran’s intentions, what Beyonce was thinking. And then it apparently got even worse.

Ramona Shelburne of EPSN:

That’s terrible.

LeBron James: Punishment not severe enough for Warriors owner Mark Stevens, who pushed Kyle Lowry

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens will miss the rest of the NBA Finals after pushing Raptors star Kyle Lowry.

The NBA is still investigating, leaving the door open for further punishment.

As I’ve written before, the league’s handling of owner misconduct depends greatly on player and and public response. Stevens will get penalized only as much as the NBA’s business partners, including players, want him to be.

And the league’s most-powerful player – LeBron James – is calling for additional penalties.

LeBron:

View this post on Instagram

🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Stevens’ push was completely unacceptable, especially for someone with his title. Lowry landed a couple seats away while diving into the stands for a loose ball. Stevens tried to take advantage of the chaos by taking a cheap shot on Lowry.

But determining the appropriate punishment is more complex. I don’t have a good answer.

Stevens should face significant consequences. He should also have an opportunity to learn from his transgression and behave better in the future. The onus should also be on him to prove his personal growth before being allowed back to games.

The big question is his ownership stake. Will Golden State and the league allow him to keep it? That’s where pressure from players like LeBron could make a huge difference.

Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens pushed Kyle Lowry, won’t attend rest of 2019 NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

When Kyle Lowry dove into the crowd and got pushed by someone sitting courtside, it seemed like a big deal.

But the incident only escalates now that the pusher has been identified as Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens.

Warriors statement:

Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization. We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.

Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals. Review of this matter is ongoing.

Stevens is one of four people listed below Joe Lacob (owner and CEO) and Peter Guber (owner) on the Warriors’ executive board.

Lowry landed on a fan a couple seats down from Stevens. Stevens tried to use the chaos of the situation to take a cheap shot at the Raptors guard. It’s completely unacceptable.

Stevens has much more to lose than a typical fan. Will his punishment end at missing the rest of the NBA Finals? Golden State says the league is still investigating. He could be banned from games next season and beyond. There are also questions whether he’ll be permitted to keep his shares of the franchise.

Ultimately, that will probably depend on player and public response. If this generates enough outrage that it threatens the bottom line, the league will likely act. Otherwise, remember NBA commissioner Adam Silver works for the owners – including Stevens.