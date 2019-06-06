Adam Silver explains reasoning behind one-year ban, fine for Warriors investor

OAKLAND — The NBA came down hard on Mark Stevens, the venture capitalist and Golden State Warriors investor who shoved and cursed at Toronto’s Kyle Lowry after he went into the first row for a loose ball:

A one-year ban from all NBA teams and team activities, plus a $500,000 fine.

But is that hard enough? For a team representative who should know better, should the punishment have been even stiffer? A lifetime ban?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained the logic behind the league’s decision:

He said that Stevens was contrite and did not have a blemish on his record in the past, that led the league to think a one year ban and hefty fine were fair.

Players — both in the Finals and watching at home — were very adamant in wanting to see the league come down hard on Stevens, in part because if a player did this to a fan in the front row the league would not have held back with the punishment. Players, such as Toronto’s Danny Green, as well as the players’ union executive director Michelle Roberts, said they would be watching to make sure the league did not go easy here.

“It doesn’t seem right or fair to let the fans be able to react, or jump on the court, or be in a players’ face, or say certain things, because if we say it we get fined,” Toronto’s Green said.

“We have to do a better job, the NBA, just of making sure these fans don’t come in and think they can just touch guys and hit them,” Kawhi Leonard said. “That’s a little extreme. All the name calling and things like that is okay, other than disrespecting your family, talking about us, but other than putting your hands on someone, that’s disrespectful.”

Stephen Curry blamed himself for the Warriors losing the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry said he rushed a 3-pointer over Kevin Love with the Cavaliers up three in the final minute:

I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship

Love:

Love switched onto Curry was a favorable matchup for Curry. Curry had been cooking opposing bigs all postseason.

But Love was locked into that possession. He was moving his feet and totally committed to stifling Curry. His crucial defensive play became known as The Stop.

Would Curry have had an easier time getting a 2 than a 3? Yes. Love was focused on preventing a 3-pointer.

Would it have been easy? Probably not. Love looked at least ready for a drive.

It definitely would not have been easy to get a 2, get a stop then get another basket. That’s a lot to go right – which is why Curry was being unduly hard on himself. Once the Warriors trailed by three in the final minute, they were probably going to lose.

Love’s impressive defense made it even more likely.

A report that Dwight Powell would opt out of a $10,259,375 salary immediately sparked speculation about a handshake deal to re-sign with the Mavericks. Dallas could guarantee Powell more total compensation on a new contract. In exchange, he’d take a lower salary for next season, when the Mavericks are tying to maximize cap space to build around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Otherwise, why would Powell leave so much money on the table?

Apparently, he won’t.

Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Powell could mesh well with Porzingis as Dallas’ bigs. Powell is more of a rim runner while Porzingis shoots more from the perimeter. Porzingis would cover for Powell’s lackluster rim protection.

But Powell will also turn 28 this summer, and the NBA is overflowing with solid centers. I’d be wary of paying him too much for too long on an extension.

The Mavericks project to have about $29 million in cap space this summer. They would have been better off if Powell opted out and freed another $9 million of room. But there’s also value in having Powell remain on the roster.

OAKLAND — Watching DeMarcus Cousins struggle to defend in space as he got attacked off pick-and-rolls in Game 3 (then take bad angles to recover, or on rotations) made it obvious how much the Warriors missed Kevon Looney in these Finals.

However, Looney is out for the playoffs with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture of the collar bone.

Or is he?

Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney could potentially return during the NBA Finals, league sources told ESPN. More testing will determine Looney’s next steps and whether he does, in fact, make a return to the league’s championship round.

Kerr said two days ago, “it’s going to keep him out for the rest of the series, which is obviously a big blow for us and for him.” However, as the Warriors feel a new sense of urgency in this series — call it mild desperation, if you prefer, being down 2-1 — the calculations change. That’s why Klay Thompson will play in Game 4 on Friday and Kevin Durant could, depending on his workout at the Warriors’ facility Thursday afternoon.

Looney, even in limited minutes, would be a big boost for the Warriors’ front line.

“He’s a really good defensive player,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I mean, first of all, he’s just a good player, but he’s a problem defensively because he can switch and guard just about anybody out there. And that’s a big-time luxury. That takes you out of — that keeps people in front. That takes you out of having to play weak side on the roller, right, and tagging and rotating and X’ing out and all those things that we — terminology we have to cover screen and roll defense. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s capable on offense to face up and knock one down or keep balls alive and get an offensive rebound.”

Looney injured his collar bone after a first-quarter collision with Kawhi Leonard in Game 2.

Looney’s value as a defender and role player for the Warriors has become more evident during the postseason, with Steve Kerr saying Looney was a big part of the Warriors’ future.

If they can keep him, Looney is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Two seasons ago the Warriors declined an option year on his rookie contract, then signed him as a free agent at the minimum. After this season Looney will make more than that, the Warriors have said bringing him back will be a priority, but they have a lot of other priorities this summer as well (Thompson and Durant top the list).

OAKLAND — With the eyes of the world — and, very intently, NBA players — watching, the NBA and the Golden State Warriors together have come down hard on venture capitalist Mark Stevens, the Warriors’ minority owner/investor who shoved and cursed at Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle.

Stevens “has been banned from attending NBA games and Warriors team activities for one year and has been fined $500,000 for pushing and directing obscene language,” the NBA announced Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter of Game 3, when Toronto was ahead by 10 and emotions were high in Oracle as the Warriors tried to make a run to get back in the game. The Raptors’ Serge Ibaka had blocked a Quinn Cook layup attempt and Lowry tried to chase down the loose ball, leaping into the front row to do so and crashing into fans. Stevens, who was a couple of seats down from where Lowry landed, reached over and shoved him, then Lowry said Stevens cursed at him.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” The Warriors said earlier in the day. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.”

“I will also personally apologize to Kyle and to the Raptors,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who said he didn’t see the incident during the game, or really until the next morning. “That’s unacceptable.”

“A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

Caustic interactions between fans and players have been in the spotlight around the league this season, highlighted by Russell Westbrook‘s exchange with a couple of Utah Jazz fans who crossed the line with comments, which led to that fan being banned from future Jazz games. It sparked a discussion of some of the abuse NBA players hear from fans — at games and online — that crosses the line from rooting for your team to derogatory and racist. Players have said things like this come up more than people realize and the league needs to do more to slow this trend — players have wanted to see fans punished for these actions.

More than that, this specific situation touches on the complex intersection of race and the power dynamic in professional sports, between team owners and players. (A lot of players want to move away from the term “owner” because of the racial implications, and some teams have done that.)

“It doesn’t seem right or fair to let the fans be able to react, or jump on the court, or be in a players’ face, or say certain things, because if we say it we get fined,” Toronto’s Danny Green said, summing up what a lot of players at the Finals (and in general) were saying after this incident.

“We have to do a better job, the NBA, just of making sure these fans don’t come in and think they can just touch guys and hit them,” Kawhi Leonard said. “That’s a little extreme. All the name calling and things like that is okay, other than disrespecting your family, talking about us, but other than putting your hands on someone, that’s disrespectful.”

One thing that was universal among players was credit to Kyle Lowry for how he handled himself.

“I think you have to give Kyle a lot of credit in the way he handled it,” Draymond Green said. “You’re playing in the NBA Finals, so your emotions are running high. For him to handle it the way he did says a lot about his character, a lot about him as a man and the way he handles himself. That was great to see, the way he handled that.

“And as far as it all goes, the league has really grown in really having a no-nonsense approach when it comes to fan interactions and fan-to-player interactions. They have shown that over the course of the years now… It’s the NBA Finals, so there are a ton of eyes and attention on this. And I know every decision that I’ve seen Adam [Silver, NBA Commissioner] have to make, every tough decision, he’s made those decisions.”

He did that again.

 

 