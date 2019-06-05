While Rockets weigh trades, P.J. Tucker reportedly would prefer contract extension

The Houston Rockets are looking to shake up their roster, and P.J. Tucker is a guy drawing a lot of attention from other teams. He’s a physical defender who can guard fours, can shoot the three (37.7 percent last season), and plays a high IQ game. Plus, he’s on a very reasonable and declining contract (two years, $16.5 million total left). While his age (34) raises some eyebrows, a lot of teams could use a veteran like him, which is why the Rockets are fielding inquiries.
Tucker, however, would prefer a contract extension to stay where he is now.
As for Tucker, he’d love to have extension talks take place this summer, two people close to Tucker have stated. From what The Athletic understands, both sides have discussed his long-term future. Houston is enamored with Tucker, wants him to retire here and has even discussed a role for him within the team when his playing days are up….
For Tucker, both sides know that his four-year, $32 million deal was a bargain, especially given the climate of the market back in 2016. Players who earned twice as much aren’t having nearly the impact he does, and for a contender nonetheless. Tucker is the heart and soul of the Rockets, and his value is earning league-wide recognition, as he finished just one point shy of second-team All-Defense. Any potential extension for Tucker would happen in the new league year — after July 6.
That extension could be kicked down the road until next summer as well, which makes some sense considering the Rockets are looking at a roster shakeup and have a coach on the last year of his contract. Changes are coming in Houston.
Even if Tucker is not part of those changes, the Rockets may want to let things shake out a little before rewarding a player the fan base — and coaching staff, and teammates — adores.
Report: Warriors officials want Klay Thompson to sit Game 3, but he’s pushing to play
Klay Thompson oversimplified his hamstring injury entering Game 3 of the NBA Finals: “If there’s any pain, it will be a no-go just because of the position we’re in. This could be a longer series, so there’s no point in trying to go out there and re-aggravate it and potentially keep myself out of the whole entire Finals instead of just one game.”
Of course Thompson can play through some pain. The big question: How much? Because the risk of re-aggravation is very real, and if Thompson favors his left leg, that increases his vulnerability.
Apparently, Thompson remains in a gray area.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Reporting with @ramonashelburne: Golden State officials prefer Klay Thompson sit out Game 3 to protect his sore hamstring for the rest of NBA Finals, but Thompson has continued to lobby them on playing tonight. Decision looms prior to tip.
Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.
The narrative of R.J. Barrett’s one season at Duke is fascinating when you look at it from 30,000 feet.
People that start paying attention to college basketball as soon as the Super Bowl ends won’t realize this, but as recently as October of 2018, Barrett was widely considered to be the surefire No. 1 pick in this draft. Zion Williamson has rightfully taken over that title, and New Orleans should fire everyone associated with the organization if they opt to take anyone else with the first pick.
But that has everything to do with just how good Zion was in his one season in Durham.
Because Barrett, for all the criticism that he faced throughout the season, became the first high-major player since Anfernee Hardaway to averaged 22 points, seven boards and four assists in one season. Barrett did it as an 18-year old (he turns 19 on June 14th) playing in the ACC. Hardaway did it as a 21-year old junior playing in the Great Midwest Conference.
Barrett quite literally did something this season that we’ve never seen a teenager do in college basketball.
So why has consensus opinion on Barrett dropped off over the course of the season?
Part of it is first impressions.
Back in November, when Duke was losing to Gonzaga in the finals of the Maui Invitational, Barrett made some plays down the stretch that snuggled right up to the line between ‘he wants to take the big shot’ and ‘he’s selfish.’ Without a doubt, there were stretches throughout the early and middle portions of the season where Barrett made the wrong reads or opted to try and power through and over multiple defenders in the paint as opposed to drawing the defense and making the right pass.
This improved as the season progressed, but Barrett still led the NBA in charges. He still turned the ball over almost 20 percent of the time he was involved in a ball-screen. He still ranked in the 44th percentile as a finisher in half-court situations. These are problematic numbers for a guy that is being drafted based on his ability as a primary playmaker and a downhill driver.
But context has to be considered here.
Duke was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in all of college basketball this past season, ranking 327th nationally, according to KenPom. Even when the Blue Devils went to their small-ball lineup, that meant that Williamson, at 33.8 percent, was the best three-point shooter on the floor, and he was playing the five. No one bothered to guard Tre Jones or Jordan Goldwire, and if they did, never beyond the foul line. Against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Johnny Dawkins used 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall to “guard” Jones so he could leave his monstrous center standing in front of the rim to help on Barrett and Williamson.
This matters for Barrett because the thing that he does best is turn a corner, power his way to the rim and finish. That’s really hard to do when this is what you are looking at every time you drive:
That put Barrett in a difficult spot.
The obvious play to make in the screengrab above is to kick the ball out to Jones. That’s also the pass the defense wants him to make, because that’s the shot they want.
The example that gets thrown out more than any other when discussing Barrett’s selfishness is the performance he had in Duke’s home loss to Syracuse, when he shot 8-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-17 from three while scoring just 23 points in a game Duke dropped in overtime. What gets easily overlooked by simply reciting stats from the box score is that Cam Reddish, Duke’s alleged floor-spacer, didn’t play, or that Syracuse more or less decided they were going to play their 2-3 zone entirely within 12 feet of the rim, daring Duke to shoot threes. Barrett still finished with nine assists in that game. He might have finished with 19 had his teammates shot better than 5-for-26 from three. Jack White, who Syracuse dared to shoot all night long, finished 0-for-10 from beyond the arc on threes that, for the most part, were unguarded.
Oftentimes, the best play for Barrett to make on a given possession, the decision that would make Duke most likely to win a game in the long-run, was the selfish one.
This is not going to be the case in the NBA.
Barrett will not be forced to choose between playing 1-on-3 or giving the ball up to a guy shooting 26 percent from beyond the arc.
The other thing to factor in here is the human himself.
Speaking with sources around the Duke program and close to Barrett himself paints a picture of a kid that is ready and willing to work. He’s wired the same way that they greats are, the Kawhis and the Kobes and the Hardens. That’s not to say that he has the same talent level as those three — comparing any 18-year old to Hall of Famers is inherently unfair — but the point that has been made over and over again is that Barrett is the kind of kid that is going to find a way to absolutely maximize the ability he has.
And without question, there are things that he has to continue to improve on.
His jumper, for starters, just is not good enough. He shot 30.8 percent from three on more than six attempts per game, shot just 66.5 percent from the free throw line and finished the season under 32 percent on catch-and-shoot jumpers. That has to improve, no ifs, ands or buts, if he wants to be an All-Star.
He can also improve on his decision-making. He was better as the season progressed, but there were still too many instances where Barrett had a chance to make the right play and didn’t:
Keep in mind that he is an 18-year old playing at this level of basketball for the first time. That will come if he puts in the time, especially if he continues to work with his Godfather, Steve Nash.
I say all that to say this: Barrett certainly is not a finished product as a player. He has some warts, some of which are justifiably worrisome and others that were magnified by the situation that he found himself in college. He’s also the kind of worker that should work through some of those flaws, the same way that the likes of Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Victor Oladipo have.
For my money, there are two things that will determine whether or not Barrett becomes a perennial All-Star at the next level:
1. How well does his defense develop? Barrett has the physical tools to be multi-positional defender at the next level. He looks a bit stiff and awkward when he moves, which means that his athleticism has become somewhat undervalued. I think that, in theory, he’s quick enough to be able to guard down and big enough to guard the best combo-forwards in the NBA, the likes of Paul George and Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard, but he’s never really proven to be all that willing of a defender.
2. Will he be a willing playmaker? What we all see when James Harden is playing is the scoring. The space he creates with his step-back, the players he makes fall with his crossovers, just how lethal he is as a three-point shooter off the dribble. He’s a scoring machine, but part of what makes him so effective and efficient as a scorer is that defenses know they cannot overhelp. He’s finished top eight in the NBA in assists in each of the last five years. In the season before Chris Paul got to Houston, he averaged 11.2 assists. Barrett showed an improved ability to make some of those same reads as the season progressed, but this is a player that has always been wired as a scorer first and foremost. There’s a reason he was dubbed the Maple Mamba when he was still in high school in Canada.
We know Barrett is going to be a guy that can get to the rim and that will thrive in transition. We’ve already seen his jumper improve, and there is still plenty of room to grow for a guy with a work ethic that is lauded.
But simply being a scorer will only get you so far at the next level.
If Barrett truly does have an All-NBA career in front of him, it will be because the rest of his game catches up to what he already does best.
Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway reflect on ‘Run TMC,’ laud today’s Warriors
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chris Mullin and Tim Hardaway spent two seasons as teammates at Oracle Arena, back when it was called the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena.
The nostalgia is flooding back this week.
The Golden State Warriors’ era in Oakland is ending. Only two or three games remain, starting with Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. And when Mullin and Hardaway – two-thirds of the team’s famed “Run TMC” trio from 1989 through 1991 – reunited to appear at a Warriors’ youth summer camp, they couldn’t help but reflect on what the building has meant.
“It’s always time for change,” Hardaway said. “You knew it was going to come at some particular time. It’s here and now.”
The Warriors move across the bay from Oakland to San Francisco next season and start playing their games at the glistening new Chase Center, a building that will open in about three months. When the team started installing the first seats at the new building, Hardaway was there for the ceremony.
Mullin is still the only Warriors player to have 15 field goals in a game while posting a triple-double in the building now called Oracle. He said it is fitting to send the building out with a finals run.
“I think it brings back a lot of great memories,” Mullin said. “The incredible loyal fan base in Oakland and Oracle Arena. I think we have to be really proud and happy for how this thing’s closing out, right? … Change is inevitable, it brings a lot of different emotions, but the only thing we can (do) here is celebrate.”
Mullin and Hardaway still don’t disagree on all that much, including the current state of the Warriors. Win or lose these NBA Finals, they say the Warriors have already become a dynasty.
“This is one of the best teams ever put together,” Hardaway said.
Said Mullin: “They’re already a dynasty, up there with the greatest teams of all time. Going to five NBA Finals in a row hasn’t been done since Bill Russell’s Celtics. That, right there – that was a dynasty, this is a dynasty.”
They would have preferred to have the entirety of Run TMC at the camp with them – Mitch Richmond was tending to a business matter in China, Mullin told the campers. But they had plenty of stories to regale the kids with: Mullin said there was no player he learned more from than Hardaway, and Hardaway recalled how he watched Mullin shoot for two hours without missing once.
They were together for the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons, Hardaway’s first two in the NBA. Their run ended when the Warriors traded Richmond to Sacramento.
But “Run TMC” remains part of Warriors’ lore.
“We’re blessed, Tim and I and Mitch to have been able to stay together, stay close friends, pretty much our whole lives,” Mullin said. “We often look back and we smile. We’ve got great memories together. Of course, we wanted it to last longer but we cherish the times we were together and we’re able to share it with each other and the greatest fans in the world.”
Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma reportedly invited to USA Basketball tryouts
Big names — and some athletic, tough role players — are going to get the chance to earn a spot on Team USA this summer.
On August 5, USA Basketball will open its training camp in Las Vegas with 18 players. Eventually, 12 will be chosen to put on the Team USA jersey for the World Cup in China. Reports have now given us 16 of the players who will get invites.
ESPN Sources: Among additional players expected to join USA Basketball’s training camp in August on way to a roster spot in September’s FIBA World Cup in China: Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon, Kyle Kuzma, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum and Jayson Tatum.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has accepted an invitation to the 18-man Team USA training camp in August, league source tells ESPN. Team USA is fielding a roster to bring to the FIBA World Cup in China in September.
San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge and Detroit's Andre Drummond will participate in the Team USA training camp in August, league sources tell ESPN. Team USA is putting together a roster for the FIBA World Cup in China in September.
Notice nobody playing in these Finals — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson — are on that list, but all could fit well with this squad. At least a couple will get invites, the question is after a long season (or for the Warriors, seasons) will they accept them?
What you see is the making of a roster that can play the style coach Gregg Popovich wants in China — athleticism to run the floor and play in transition, plus plenty of shooting, including from the big men. Also, some grinders who can play a physical game and crash the boards (the international game tends to be more physical, and the referees let more go than in the NBA).
What Popovich is thinking is what Mike Krzyzewski did before him — not merely a collection of stars, but a balanced roster that can play as a unit. The USA’s athleticism can overwhelm all but a couple of teams in this tournament, the goal is an aggressive defense that leads to a lot of transition points, more than most teams can handle. The couple that can (Spain the past couple of Olympics, for example) require more strategy and matchups.
It has been expected a lot of NBA’s big names would sign up to play in this World Cup. The games take place in China, a massive, fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market. This is a marketing event for Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of — they want their stars on the court and playing if possible. This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and players interested in representing the USA there get a leg up playing this summer.
USA Basketball will open its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.