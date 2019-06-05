Getty Images

Stephen Curry drops 25 in first half, shakes and bakes Kyle Lowry

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The Warriors are down just eight points to the Raptors at the half of Game 3, despite no Klay Thompson, no Kevin Durant, and playing no good defense for extended stretches.

They are close because of Stephen Curry.

Curry scored 25 points in the 24 minutes on 7-of-13 shooting overall, including 4-of-8 from three. Plus he did this to Kyle Lowry.

Curry has kept the Warriors within striking distance of the Raptors, the question is can these banged up Warriors pull off the kind of second-half comeback we’ve come to expect from this team?

Curry is going to have to dominate another half (which may be harder because Toronto is not going to keep Kyle Lowry on him), but more than that the Warriors need to play much better defense (particularly bench guys such as Quinn Cook and Jonas Jerebko).

Paul Pierce finally confesses to wheelchair game: ‘I just had to go to the bathroom’

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals with what was described as a leg injury. Celtics teammates Tony Allen and Brian Scalabrine carried him off the floor. Pierce rode in a wheelchair through the hallway.

Then, a few minutes later, he returned to help Boston beat the Lakers.

That sudden recovery sparked a crazy conspiracy theory… that Pierce essentially confirmed.

CJ Fogler:

Pierce:

I have a confession to make. I just had to go to the bathroom.

It was something went down. I had to go to the restroom.

Jalen Rose’s unanswered follow-up question — “You were streaking?!” — says it all.

But I still have plenty more questions, especially for Allen and Scalabrine. Did they know at the time? What did they think of carrying Pierce under those circumstances? Did they ever talk about it with him?

Warriors’ Klay Thompson ruled out of Game 3 with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Rather than risk him aggravating his hamstring injury in what the Warriors see as a long series, Klay Thompson will sit out Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson was listed as active but the team made it official less than 30 minutes before tip-off at Oracle Arena in a series tied 1-1.

Thompson joins Kevin Durant (calf strain) and Kevon Looney (fractured collar bone) on the bench, challenging the Warriors rotations and depth against an elite Toronto squad. Also, Andre Iguodala is playing through leg pain, Stephen Curry still has his fingered taped from a sprain suffered last round, and DaMarcus Cousins just returned from a torn quadriceps.

Thompson pushed to play, coach Steve Kerr said pregame, but he was eventually overruled.

“He’s making a very strong case. That’s who Klay is…” Kerr said before the game. “But he’s trying desperately to be out on the floor tonight, and we’ll have to weigh all the factors and make the decision. We probably won’t let him make the decision.”

The respect the Warriors have for the Raptors — and how long this series will be — plays into the decision, something Kerr emphasized.

“To cut right to the core of it, it’s still early in the series, so if there’s risk, then we won’t play him,” Kerr said.

“If there’s any pain, it will be a no-go just because of the position we’re in,” Thompson said the previous day. “This could be a longer series, so there’s no point in trying to go out there and re-aggravate it and potentially keep myself out of the whole entire Finals instead of just one game. So like I said, it will be a game-time decision. But I really want to be out there.”

Thompson will be missed on offense — he had 25 points before leaving Game 2 with 7:59 — but maybe more on defense, where he had been assigned Kawhi Leonard for the second half of Game 2, setting up rotations that worked for the Warriors.

“He’s one of the best two-way players in the league,” Kerr said of Thompson. “That’s true in the regular season, it’s especially true in the playoffs.”

Shaun Livingston will start in his place. No Thompson puts additional pressure on Draymond Green, Iguodala, and Cousins to do more shot creation.

It also puts some pressure on the Raptors — they can’t let opportunities like this slide by. Losing this game to a shorthanded Warriors would be disheartening.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert still hospitalized after stroke

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert remains hospitalized while recovering from a stroke suffered last month.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Wednesday night that Gilbert’s family reported he “maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement.” Farner relayed a story that Gilbert requested “his favorite beverage” in the hospital and when he learned it couldn’t be provided, he “insisted that a review of the hospital’s beverage best-practices be completed.”

Farner said the Gilbert family is grateful for the support they’ve received. He added Gilbert’s recovery “is a process that will take time – but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does.”

The 57-year-old Gilbert had the stroke after falling ill and being taken to a Detroit-area hospital on May 26.

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005. He also founded Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest online mortgage lender, and has built a billion dollar business empire with numerous company holdings in Ohio and Michigan.

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘I was just ready to quit’

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
DeMarcus Cousins spent a year working back from a torn Achilles and finally made his postseason debut this this season. But in just his second career playoff game, he suffered a quad injury that even Steve Kerr thought would be season-ending.

Several weeks later, Cousins is starting in the NBA Finals.

It hasn’t been an easy journey.

Cousins on ESPN:

I was just ready to quit, throw the towel in. You always, human nature, the first is like, “Why? Why me? Why now? What did I do wrong? Why do I deserve this?”

Just the tedious work. You come in, and you just do the same thing over and over again. And it’s days where you’re just like, “This s— is not even working. This s— is not working.”

It has been so important to the Warriors that Cousins didn’t give in. Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney out. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are at least hobbled. Golden State needs Cousins.

There are still major questions about Cousins’ health, fit and ability – both in this series against the Raptors and beyond as he enters unrestricted free agency this summer. But he has already proven something about his perseverance.