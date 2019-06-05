Getty

Shaq on Drake: ‘It’s called marketing, people’

By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Drake has been everywhere during these NBA Finals, much to the chagrin of folks around the NBA. The Toronto Raptors fan and ambassador has annoyed both the Golden State Warriors and general fans tired of his antics sitting courtside.

One person he hasn’t annoyed? Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking with TMZ this week, O’Neal said that he felt Drake’s activity during these NBA Finals was simply good marketing.

Via TMZ:

“Hey Drake is Drake. Think about it. The practice facility is named after him. So what’s the difference between him and Steve Ballmer?

As a guy sitting there watching him on TV it’s very entertaining. But Drake is a smart guy, he knows what he’s doing: It’s called marketing, people.”

Everything is “just marketing” these days and it’s cool and good for us as a society to embrace it.

Game 3 is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Rumor: Heat want to trade Dion Waiters, James Johnson

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
We already told you about the report the Miami Heat have interest in J.R. Smith.

Why? As a salary dump. Trade for him around the draft, waive him before July 1 and his $15.7 million non-guaranteed salary becomes $3.9 million against the cap.

Miami is looking to make some other moves to free up cap space this summer, trying to trade some of their bad contracts. From Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

NBA officials who spoke to the Heat say Miami remains intent on trying to trade one of a few contracts with multiple years remaining, with James Johnson and Dion Waiters considered available on the trade market.

There is a lot of buzz around the league that the Heat will be ultra aggressive this summer, but to do that they will need more financial flexibility. Even if the Heat buy out Ryan Anderson (as expected), they will be roughly $5 million into the luxury tax next season. Which is why these rumors make some sense.

The question becomes what sweeteners are the Heat going to throw in to get a team to take on Waiters $24.8 million over two seasons, or Johnson at $31.5 million over two seasons?

If you’re thinking about a Smith for Waiters or Johnson trade with the Cavaliers, that sweetener question is still the same. Cleveland isn’t giving up one year of Smith for two of Waiters or Johnson without getting something else of value back in the mix (and a second-round pick isn’t going to cut it).

Trading the Goran Dragic or Hassan Whiteside contracts (entering their final years) will also be on the table for the Heat this summer, but it will not be easy to find those players a new home.

Raptors’ players trust Nick Nurse to think out of the box — and get them wins

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
OAKLAND — For fans, Toronto coach Nick Nurse turning to a box-and-one defense in the middle of an NBA Finals game seemed insane.

For Raptors players, they had seen this before.

Not the box-and-one exactly, that was new, but the idea of Nurse being willing to experiment, to not play it safe. Nurse threw these kinds of challenges at his players all season long. The Raptors played more defensive schemes and changed things up more than most teams — certainly more than Dwane Casey had done previously — with the goal of making the Raptors more versatile. More nimble.

The players believe that’s part of the reason they are here.

“Nothing Nick does surprises me now on the on the court as a coach,” Kyle Lowry said. “It doesn’t surprise me….

“And a lot of the times the situations that he puts us in are to be successful. He’s done a good job of this year letting Pascal [Siakam] play kind of point forward games and putting different type of offenses and schemes and defensive schemes. He’s been really good.

“We’re in The Finals for a reason, and he’s helped us get here.”

Toronto played it safe as an organization for years, and it was leading to them stalling out in the playoffs. No longer. Now those Raptors’ players trust Nurse to come up with the plan that gives them the best shot — in Game 3 Wednesday night, and in the series — to knock off the two-time defending champs.

Danny Green played for arguably the greatest NBA coach of all time in Gregg Popovich, but he operated in a very different way than Nurse, Green said. For this team, Nurse’s strategies worked.

“When we change up the defense, throw something random out there throughout the season, we’re kind of prepared at certain times to jump into anything new, anything different,” Green said. “It may not be the greatest idea, but it will throw the offense off and slow them down some. Which [the box-and-one] did. They didn’t know what we were playing or what we were doing, and it got them out of rhythm a little bit.

“But doing that throughout the season has helped us adjust mentally to know at some point we could try something weird.”

Toronto let go of the Coach of the Year in Casey just for this — more creative offense, someone more innovative. Team president Masai Ujiri thought they needed to be more innovative and less safe — and to add Kawhi Leonard — to get over the hump and into the Finals. The players have come to respect and trust Nurse.

“I guess a guy that thinks outside the box,” Leonard said of what he sees in his coach. “He coached at a lot of different levels, seen a lot of different games, coached a lot of NBA games. I really can’t remember right now just on the spot of what he has done, but that’s just how he is. He is experimental, and a lot of times what he draws up on the board works.”

Even when those strategies have not worked on the court, they have been learning experiences. Nurse has been communicative with his veteran team about what they thought of his experiments.

“Some have worked, some haven’t,” Green said. “New coach first year. But he has a lot of strategies that work and he wants to hear what we feel comfortable with and implementing.”

So when he turned to them and suggested a box-and-one, the players wanted to know what that would look like. Nurse drew it up on the whiteboard, they recognized the zone coverage basics of it, and with Lowry leading the way they trusted that it could work — it didn’t matter what stage they were on, this was not the time to play it safe.

It worked, almost well enough to complete the comeback.

The Raptors will trust Nurse adjustments — and any other experiments he tries — will work and get them a game on the road in this series. Maybe Wednesday night in Game 3.

Report: Rockets expect to trade either Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, or P.J. Tucker

By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Houston Rockets could look significantly different next season. We already know there has been drama around the lack of an extension for head coach Mike D’Antoni. Rumors surfaced that the team was willing to part with everyone outside of James Harden, and now we have some names that could be on their way out of Texas.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Houston is internally assuming that they will be without at least one of their most prominent role players next year.

Via The New York Times:

The Rockets are indeed shopping everyone on the roster not named Harden. The complexities involved in moving Chris Paul, who at age 34 has three years and nearly $125 million left on his contract, have Houston officials actively exploring the trade market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker.

As one source with knowledge of the team’s thinking said, they are operating under the belief that at least one of those three mainstays will not be a Rocket next season.

It’s not clear whether the Rockets view these players as potential sweeteners to get rid of Chris Paul’s contract, or if they think it’s simply time for a change.

What summer of 2019 was already slated to be wild with an excellent free agent class coming up, but if the second-best team in the Western Conference is trying to drastically reshape its roster, we might need to alter our expectation for what “wild” can be this July.

Capella, Gordon, and Tucker were some of the best role players this season in the NBA, with Houston’s wings being of particular note. There’s no way the Rockets could find their way to the second round against the Golden State Warriors without the defense of Tucker, and Gordon’s shooting was crucial all season long next to Harden.

Don’t put it past Daryl Morey to take drastic measures to rebuild quickly around Harden. The Rockets look hamstrung from a salary cap perspective right now, but if there is somebody who can pull a rabbit out of the hat by taking a big risk on paper, it’s the Houston general manager.

Report: Heat could be interested in JR Smith salary dump trade

By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has not played professional basketball in 2019. The veteran shooter last suited up on Nov. 19, scoring two points in six minutes in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Since then, both the Cavaliers and Smith have come together to mutually agree that he should simply just stay home.

Smith signed a wild 4-year, $57 million deal in the summer of 2016 with the Cavaliers. He made $14.7 million this season in Cleveland, and is slated to make $15.7 million next year.

For that reason, Smith is both a buyout candidate and a trade asset. Smith’s deal for 2019-20 is only guaranteed up to $3.87 million until June 30.

What means a team could decide to trade for Smith to empty salary in the direction of Cleveland. They could then either keep Smith, or cut him and pay just his guaranteed amount.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat could be looking to add Smith as a means to dump some of their remaining salary.

Via The Athletic:

A team that has expressed an interest in a salary-designed trade of J.R. Smith: the Miami Heat, sources said. The Heat also have contracts they could look to move in the offseason in a deal such as this, and would have to absorb Smith’s deal.

There’s no shortage of candidates on the Miami roster could be included in a trade. Some potential options whose future with the team isn’t clear are Ryan Anderson, Kelly Olynyk, and Dion Waiters. And of course, Hassan Whiteside’s name always seems to get floated in these things.

Pat Riley is usually working levers and pushing buttons so he can land big, splashy free agents, but the team is ostensibly capped out this summer when lots of big names will be on the market. Signing, then cutting Smith could be a way to at least open up some room, both now and in the future.