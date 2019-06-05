Getty

Report: Rockets expect to trade either Clint Capela, Eric Gordon, or P.J. Tucker

By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Houston Rockets could look significantly different next season. We already know there has been drama around the lack of an extension for head coach Mike D’Antoni. Rumors surfaced that the team was willing to part with everyone outside of James Harden, and now we have some names that could be on their way out of Texas.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Houston is internally assuming that they will be without at least one of their most prominent role players next year.

Via The New York Times:

The Rockets are indeed shopping everyone on the roster not named Harden. The complexities involved in moving Chris Paul, who at age 34 has three years and nearly $125 million left on his contract, have Houston officials actively exploring the trade market for Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker.

As one source with knowledge of the team’s thinking said, they are operating under the belief that at least one of those three mainstays will not be a Rocket next season.

It’s not clear whether the Rockets view these players as potential sweeteners to get rid of Chris Paul’s contract, or if they think it’s simply time for a change.

What summer of 2019 was already slated to be wild with an excellent free agent class coming up, but if the second-best team in the Western Conference is trying to drastically reshape its roster, we might need to alter our expectation for what “wild” can be this July.

Capella, Gordon, and Tucker were some of the best role players this season in the NBA, with Houston’s wings being of particular note. There’s no way the Rockets could find their way to the second round against the Golden State Warriors without the defense of Tucker, and Gordon’s shooting was crucial all season long next to Harden.

Don’t put it past Daryl Morey to take drastic measures to rebuild quickly around Harden. The Rockets look hamstrung from a salary cap perspective right now, but if there is somebody who can pull a rabbit out of the hat by taking a big risk on paper, it’s the Houston general manager.

Raptors’ players trust Nick Nurse to think out of the box — and get them wins

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
OAKLAND — For fans, Toronto coach Nick Nurse turning to a box-and-one defense in the middle of an NBA Finals game seemed insane.

For Raptors players, they had seen this before.

Not the box-and-one exactly, that was new, but the idea of Nurse being willing to experiment, to not play it safe. Nurse threw these kinds of challenges at his players all season long. The Raptors played more defensive schemes and changed things up more than most teams — certainly more than Dwane Casey had done previously — with the goal of making the Raptors more versatile. More nimble.

The players believe that’s part of the reason they are here.

“Nothing Nick does surprises me now on the on the court as a coach,” Kyle Lowry said. “It doesn’t surprise me….

“And a lot of the times the situations that he puts us in are to be successful. He’s done a good job of this year letting Pascal [Siakam] play kind of point forward games and putting different type of offenses and schemes and defensive schemes. He’s been really good.

“We’re in The Finals for a reason, and he’s helped us get here.”

Toronto played it safe as an organization for years, and it was leading to them stalling out in the playoffs. No longer. Now those Raptors’ players trust Nurse to come up with the plan that gives them the best shot — in Game 3 Wednesday night, and in the series — to knock off the two-time defending champs.

Danny Green played for arguably the greatest NBA coach of all time in Gregg Popovich, but he operated in a very different way than Nurse, Green said. For this team, Nurse’s strategies worked.

“When we change up the defense, throw something random out there throughout the season, we’re kind of prepared at certain times to jump into anything new, anything different,” Green said. “It may not be the greatest idea, but it will throw the offense off and slow them down some. Which [the box-and-one] did. They didn’t know what we were playing or what we were doing, and it got them out of rhythm a little bit.

“But doing that throughout the season has helped us adjust mentally to know at some point we could try something weird.”

Toronto let go of the Coach of the Year in Casey just for this — more creative offense, someone more innovative. Team president Masai Ujiri thought they needed to be more innovative and less safe — and to add Kawhi Leonard — to get over the hump and into the Finals. The players have come to respect and trust Nurse.

“I guess a guy that thinks outside the box,” Leonard said of what he sees in his coach. “He coached at a lot of different levels, seen a lot of different games, coached a lot of NBA games. I really can’t remember right now just on the spot of what he has done, but that’s just how he is. He is experimental, and a lot of times what he draws up on the board works.”

Even when those strategies have not worked on the court, they have been learning experiences. Nurse has been communicative with his veteran team about what they thought of his experiments.

“Some have worked, some haven’t,” Green said. “New coach first year. But he has a lot of strategies that work and he wants to hear what we feel comfortable with and implementing.”

So when he turned to them and suggested a box-and-one, the players wanted to know what that would look like. Nurse drew it up on the whiteboard, they recognized the zone coverage basics of it, and with Lowry leading the way they trusted that it could work — it didn’t matter what stage they were on, this was not the time to play it safe.

It worked, almost well enough to complete the comeback.

The Raptors will trust Nurse adjustments — and any other experiments he tries — will work and get them a game on the road in this series. Maybe Wednesday night in Game 3.

Report: Heat could be interested in JR Smith salary dump trade

By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has not played professional basketball in 2019. The veteran shooter last suited up on Nov. 19, scoring two points in six minutes in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Since then, both the Cavaliers and Smith have come together to mutually agree that he should simply just stay home.

Smith signed a wild 4-year, $57 million deal in the summer of 2016 with the Cavaliers. He made $14.7 million this season in Cleveland, and is slated to make $15.7 million next year.

For that reason, Smith is both a buyout candidate and a trade asset. Smith’s deal for 2019-20 is only guaranteed up to $3.87 million until June 30.

What means a team could decide to trade for Smith to empty salary in the direction of Cleveland. They could then either keep Smith, or cut him and pay just his guaranteed amount.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Miami Heat could be looking to add Smith as a means to dump some of their remaining salary.

Via The Athletic:

A team that has expressed an interest in a salary-designed trade of J.R. Smith: the Miami Heat, sources said. The Heat also have contracts they could look to move in the offseason in a deal such as this, and would have to absorb Smith’s deal.

There’s no shortage of candidates on the Miami roster could be included in a trade. Some potential options whose future with the team isn’t clear are Ryan Anderson, Kelly Olynyk, and Dion Waiters. And of course, Hassan Whiteside’s name always seems to get floated in these things.

Pat Riley is usually working levers and pushing buttons so he can land big, splashy free agents, but the team is ostensibly capped out this summer when lots of big names will be on the market. Signing, then cutting Smith could be a way to at least open up some room, both now and in the future.

Jazz, Wolves, Pacers, Magic expected to make run at D’Angelo Russell

By Dane DelgadoJun 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
D'Angelo Russell‘s stock went up this season with the Brooklyn Nets. Although they didn’t find their way out of the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, the Nets were a great watch and they’ll hold great interest in seasons to come.

That is, if they can hold on to their stars.

Russell is one of the players up for a new contract this summer, and he will have many suitors. There is some doubt around the NBA that Russell will be able to keep up the kind of mid-range shooting numbers that he had in 2018-19, but that reportedly won’t slow down potential offers.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, at least four teams are interested in making Russell’s services a priority.

Via The Athletic:

A market is forming for Nets All-Star and restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell: Utah, Orlando, Minnesota and Indiana are among the teams expected to show an interest aside from Brooklyn, sources said.

Some of these make some sense. The Utah Jazz have reportedly told Ricky Rubio that he won’t be a priority this offseason. Although they are a good defensive squad, it was obvious that Utah needed somebody, anybody, to score and create baskets for them this year.

The Orlando Magic can use any help they can get, and their guard rotation will wear thin this season and next, particularly if Markelle Fultz can’t figure things out.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to add burgeoning young talent around their core, lest in fall apart the way they have countless times in the past. I’m less enthused about that fit, however, simply because they were a poor defensive team last season and Russell isn’t going to lead the charge there.

Indiana is the most interesting option here. Yes, the Pacers need some guard help, but pairing Russell with Victor Oladipo might not leave enough air in the ball after the two have gotten through dribbling it. Indiana has misfired on some traditional, low-rent point guards over the past couple of seasons, but perhaps Rubio might be a better option for them? The Pacers still need shooting and Russell did get his average up to 37 percent from 3-point range this year.

These are some solid options for Russell, who can also simply go back to Brooklyn and try to build upon the success of their sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The real question is how much to offer him, and whether he will be a near-max player as some have wondered.

Profile confirms characterization of Kawhi Leonard as short-spoken, basketball-obsessed

By Dane DelgadoJun 4, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard has been fairly — or unfairly, depending on your perspective — characterized as an unfeeling basketball robot over the course of his NBA career. Nobody really knows the real Leonard for sure, but it’s fun to think of him as only interested in basketball and nothing else. In a league full of players trying to create their own brand, Leonard’s brand is simply “play basketball”. It’s not necessarily better than anyone else’s style, but it’s definitely different.

Leonard has been the star of these NBA Finals thus far, and we’re learning a little more about him as the series goes on. That includes some tidbits from an excellent oral history released on The Athletic by Jayson Jenks exploring Leonard’s college days.

The best section included folks close to Leonard saying he did in fact speak in short bursts and phrases, and was so locked in on one phrase that it burned into his friends’ brains.

Via The Athletic:

Gay: The most he talked was on the hard court, and Kawhi was not afraid to let you know that you weren’t going to score on him, that you couldn’t get past him or that he would score on you. Every time the ball went through the net, he just said, “Bucket. Bucket.” That was it.

Tyrone Shelley, guard: Most people say it like, “Oh, I’m about to get buckets on you.” He was just like, “Buckets. Layup.” Just one word.

LaBradford Franklin, guard: If he was grabbing a rebound, he’d say, “Give me that” or “Board man” or “Board man gets paid.”

Coach Hutson: If I heard it once, I heard it 50 times. “Board man. I’m a board man.” That’s what he said. Absolutely. “I’m a board man. Yeah, I’m a board man. Board man gets paid.” He spoke in phrases like that.

Shelley: Instead of saying, “We need to walk to the store” or “Let’s go to the store,” he’d just say, “I’m up.” When he leaves, he just says, “I’m up.”

Shelton: If he joked, it would be like one or two comments, and he’d go like, “Yeeee.” He’d make more sounds than he actually talked.

I love every characterization of Leonard that is like this. Who doesn’t love basketball? If you could play basketball as well as Leonard does, wouldn’t you be as focused as he seemingly is in this profile?

Leonard would also reportedly make his friends watch hours of Michael Jordan highlights, and challenge them to free-throw shooting contests on those Nerf mini-hoops you hang on the back of bedroom doors.

At one point, the Raptors star had to be taught to work on his help side defense. Leonard, wondering why his teammates needed help at all, responded, “They should just be able to stay in front of their man like I do.”

Board man gets paid.