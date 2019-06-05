Getty Images

Another report says Kyrie Irving’s chances of staying in Boston “low”

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kyrie Irving is one of the lynchpins of summer free agency, a big name and All-NBA point guard whose decision on where to play next — Brooklyn, New York, Los Angeles, stay in Boston — will have ripple effects with other free agents and throughout the league.

Nobody knows what Irving will do next — and if you think he has made up his mind and couldn’t change it in the next 25 days you have not paid attention to Irving and his career. Everything is on the table.

Except maybe a return to Boston, reports Ian Begley of SNY Sports.

…in recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn’t ruled out teams — including the Knicks — as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources.

Plenty of Celtics fans would be happy to see him go — Irving has been the scapegoat for far more complex chemistry issues on that team — but it changes the Celtics path if he leaves.

Boston has reportedly understood Irving is looking to get out and is looking at its options, such as building around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. No Irving would likely impact Boston’s pursuit of Anthony Davis via trade (if not end it, likely alter what they would put in an offer).

Rumors of Irving and Kevin Durant teaming up on the Knicks have been floating around the NBA all season, growing very strong at times. Durant also has been linked to the Clippers, or he could stay with the Warriors, what Irving wants to do could impact Durant’s decision (and vice versa).

Stephen A. Smith has been saying on ESPN the Nets are the frontrunners to land Irving, and we know they are interested in him. Brooklyn also could create the cap space to get Durant and have the players/picks to make a strong offer for Anthony Davis.

Irving has been linked to LeBron James and the Lakers, although I have heard from sources that is a longshot.

The questions are, what does Irving really want? Which way is he leaning now? More importantly, which way will he lean when July 1 hits?

Nobody has that answer right now. Maybe not even Irving himself.

Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway reflect on ‘Run TMC,’ laud today’s Warriors

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chris Mullin and Tim Hardaway spent two seasons as teammates at Oracle Arena, back when it was called the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena.

The nostalgia is flooding back this week.

The Golden State Warriors’ era in Oakland is ending. Only two or three games remain, starting with Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. And when Mullin and Hardaway – two-thirds of the team’s famed “Run TMC” trio from 1989 through 1991 – reunited to appear at a Warriors’ youth summer camp, they couldn’t help but reflect on what the building has meant.

“It’s always time for change,” Hardaway said. “You knew it was going to come at some particular time. It’s here and now.”

The Warriors move across the bay from Oakland to San Francisco next season and start playing their games at the glistening new Chase Center, a building that will open in about three months. When the team started installing the first seats at the new building, Hardaway was there for the ceremony.

Mullin is still the only Warriors player to have 15 field goals in a game while posting a triple-double in the building now called Oracle. He said it is fitting to send the building out with a finals run.

“I think it brings back a lot of great memories,” Mullin said. “The incredible loyal fan base in Oakland and Oracle Arena. I think we have to be really proud and happy for how this thing’s closing out, right? … Change is inevitable, it brings a lot of different emotions, but the only thing we can (do) here is celebrate.”

Mullin and Hardaway still don’t disagree on all that much, including the current state of the Warriors. Win or lose these NBA Finals, they say the Warriors have already become a dynasty.

“This is one of the best teams ever put together,” Hardaway said.

Said Mullin: “They’re already a dynasty, up there with the greatest teams of all time. Going to five NBA Finals in a row hasn’t been done since Bill Russell’s Celtics. That, right there – that was a dynasty, this is a dynasty.”

They would have preferred to have the entirety of Run TMC at the camp with them – Mitch Richmond was tending to a business matter in China, Mullin told the campers. But they had plenty of stories to regale the kids with: Mullin said there was no player he learned more from than Hardaway, and Hardaway recalled how he watched Mullin shoot for two hours without missing once.

They were together for the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons, Hardaway’s first two in the NBA. Their run ended when the Warriors traded Richmond to Sacramento.

But “Run TMC” remains part of Warriors’ lore.

“We’re blessed, Tim and I and Mitch to have been able to stay together, stay close friends, pretty much our whole lives,” Mullin said. “We often look back and we smile. We’ve got great memories together. Of course, we wanted it to last longer but we cherish the times we were together and we’re able to share it with each other and the greatest fans in the world.”

 

Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma reportedly invited to USA Basketball tryouts

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Big names — and some athletic, tough role players — are going to get the chance to earn a spot on Team USA this summer.

On August 5, USA Basketball will open its training camp in Las Vegas with 18 players. Eventually, 12 will be chosen to put on the Team USA jersey for the World Cup in China. Reports have now given us 16 of the players who will get invites.

We already knew about Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kemba Walker, and Donovan Mitchell, plus Zion Williamson was going to be given a chance to make the team right out of college (something Anthony Davis did). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN gave us more names on the list on Wednesday.

Notice nobody playing in these Finals — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson — are on that list, but all could fit well with this squad. At least a couple will get invites, the question is after a long season (or for the Warriors, seasons) will they accept them?

LeBron James has already said he will not play this summer.

The official invite list is expected next week.

What you see is the making of a roster that can play the style coach Gregg Popovich wants in China — athleticism to run the floor and play in transition, plus plenty of shooting, including from the big men. Also, some grinders who can play a physical game and crash the boards (the international game tends to be more physical, and the referees let more go than in the NBA).

What Popovich is thinking is what Mike Krzyzewski did before him — not merely a collection of stars, but a balanced roster that can play as a unit. The USA’s athleticism can overwhelm all but a couple of teams in this tournament, the goal is an aggressive defense that leads to a lot of transition points, more than most teams can handle. The couple that can (Spain the past couple of Olympics, for example) require more strategy and matchups.

It has been expected a lot of NBA’s big names would sign up to play in this World Cup. The games take place in China, a massive, fast-growing basketball shoe and apparel market. This is a marketing event for Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armor, Puma, and any other shoe brand you can think of — they want their stars on the court and playing if possible. This World Cup also is the primary qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and players interested in representing the USA there get a leg up playing this summer.

USA Basketball will open its pre-World Cup camp in Las Vegas Aug. 5, with an intrasquad exhibition game at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9. Then the team heads to Southern California for more training followed by an exhibition against Spain on Aug. 16 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Rumor: Heat want to trade Dion Waiters, James Johnson

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

We already told you about the report the Miami Heat have interest in J.R. Smith.

Why? As a salary dump. Trade for him around the draft, waive him before July 1 and his $15.7 million non-guaranteed salary becomes $3.9 million against the cap.

Miami is looking to make some other moves to free up cap space this summer, trying to trade some of their bad contracts. From Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

NBA officials who spoke to the Heat say Miami remains intent on trying to trade one of a few contracts with multiple years remaining, with James Johnson and Dion Waiters considered available on the trade market.

There is a lot of buzz around the league that the Heat will be ultra aggressive this summer, but to do that they will need more financial flexibility. Even if the Heat buy out Ryan Anderson (as expected), they will be roughly $5 million into the luxury tax next season. Which is why these rumors make some sense.

The question becomes what sweeteners are the Heat going to throw in to get a team to take on Waiters $24.8 million over two seasons, or Johnson at $31.5 million over two seasons?

If you’re thinking about a Smith for Waiters or Johnson trade with the Cavaliers, that sweetener question is still the same. Cleveland isn’t giving up one year of Smith for two of Waiters or Johnson without getting something else of value back in the mix (and a second-round pick isn’t going to cut it).

Trading the Goran Dragic or Hassan Whiteside contracts (entering their final years) will also be on the table for the Heat this summer, but it will not be easy to find those players a new home.

Shaq on Drake: ‘It’s called marketing, people’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Drake has been everywhere during these NBA Finals, much to the chagrin of folks around the NBA. The Toronto Raptors fan and ambassador has annoyed both the Golden State Warriors and general fans tired of his antics sitting courtside.

One person he hasn’t annoyed? Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking with TMZ this week, O’Neal said that he felt Drake’s activity during these NBA Finals was simply good marketing.

Via TMZ:

“Hey Drake is Drake. Think about it. The practice facility is named after him. So what’s the difference between him and Steve Ballmer?

As a guy sitting there watching him on TV it’s very entertaining. But Drake is a smart guy, he knows what he’s doing: It’s called marketing, people.”

Everything is “just marketing” these days and it’s cool and good for us as a society to embrace it.

Game 3 is on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.